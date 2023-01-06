ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that’s depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland. Suddenly, the state has been hit by a severe series of storms, with...
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Warner Mountains in Modoc County and the higher. terrain of Klamath and Lake counties. This includes Highway. 299 at Cedar Pass as...
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
After years of surpluses, California headed toward a deficit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — From a budget perspective, the first four years of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's time in office has been a fairy tale: A seemingly endless flow of money that paid to enact some of the country's most progressive policies while acting as a bulwark against a tide of conservative rulings on abortion and guns from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim...
