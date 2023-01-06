Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Ja Rule Trolled With 50 Cent's Music At Concert: '50's Still Winning'
Omaha, NE - Ja Rule was trolled by 50 Cent‘s music at a concert in Omaha, Nebraska last month. The Murder Inc. rapper was gearing up to hit the stage at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam at the Baxter Arena when 50’s 2003 hit “In Da Club” started playing through the venue’s speakers.
HipHopDX.com
Hit-Boy Teases Offset Collaboration Coming This Week
Hit-Boy doesn’t appear to be letting up on his workload in the new year, having teased a new collaboration with Offset set to arrive this week. The Grammy Award-winning producer took to his Instagram on Tuesday (January 10) to announce the forthcoming collaboration between himself and the former Migos rapper. In his post, Hit-Boy included photos showing the two posing for the camera.
HipHopDX.com
Ghostface Killah To Release New Album Through Stem Player
Ghostface Killah has announced that he will release his next studio album exclusively through the $240 Stem player. In a post on Instagram, the company behind the Stem Player announced the Wu-Tang Clan legend’s new project will launch exclusively via the innovative device, and that a new song called “6 Minutes is available to stream for free on Stem’s website for the next 36 hours.
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr’s Father & Sister Respond After Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Funeral Receipts
The late Big Scarr‘s father and sister are speaking out after Gucci Mane‘s wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, came with receipts to prove the 1017 Records honcho helped pay for the funeral – despite rumors to the contrary. Both family members took to their respective Instagram pages to...
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Shows Off His Dunking Ability At 51 Years Old
Snoop Dogg may be turning 52 years old in 2023, but the 6’4″ rapper still has the ability to turn back the clock when needed. In what appeared to be a trip down memory lane hanging with old friends over the weekend, Snoop showed that he still had some of the same athleticism inside his lanky frame that he had in high school by dunking a basketball at a Los Angeles gym.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Reunites With Childhood Friends To Recreate Old Photo From 1980s
Snoop Dogg has taken a trip down memory lane with some childhood friends by reuniting to recreate a photo from their younger days. Tha Doggfather shared footage of the weekend meet-up on his Instagram page on Sunday (January 8), showing the longtime friends embracing one another and posing for the camera at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, California.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Says He Almost Fought Pro Boxer At Gervonta Davis Fight
Meek Mill has apologized for interrupting the fight between Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia with a ringside scuffle of his own against another pro boxer. Davis and Garcia’s WBC featherweight title boxing match was briefly paused halfway through the eighth round on Saturday night (January 7), due to a commotion in the crowd that had both fighters and the crowd distracted for a moment.
HipHopDX.com
Soulja Boy Blasts Rap Community For Not Supporting Megan Thee Stallion
Soulja Boy shared his thoughts on those in the rap world who refused to come to the defense of Megan Thee Stallion. On Instagram Live, the Atlanta rapper had some choice words for anyone who tried to victim-shame Megan after being shot by Tory Lanez in July 2020. “Yall n-ggas...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Details Hardship Of Diabetes Battle: 'I've Been Fighting This Sickness Since 19'
Boosie Badazz has opened up about the hardships he’s currently facing as he battles diabetes. “This diabetes shit is hard. I’ve been fighting this sickness since 19 N still can’t shake this shit !! Woke up sick af y’all keep me n yall prayers,” Boosie wrote on his Instagram story.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Defends Calling Chrisean Rock A 'Bitch': 'That's What You Are'
The latest clip from Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Crazy In Love reality show finds the “Thotiana” rapper defending calling his girlfriend a bitch. In a post shared to social media on Monday (January 9), the pair are seen sitting in the living room following a fight. When Chrisean voices her disdain for Blue’s usage of the word, he explains why he feels he was completely validated.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Responds To ‘In Da Club’ Being Played At Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has offered a response to the recent viral video of his hit song “In Da Club” playing before Ja Rule took the stage at a concert last month. On Tuesday (January 10), the G-Unit Records boss took to Twitter once he got word of the clip which shows a crowd watching Ja’s team set up the stage while “In Da Club” rang off in the venue. 50 wasted no time commenting on the situation and reveled in its awkwardness.
HipHopDX.com
Wack 100 Confronts Chrisean Rock Over Blueface Relationship: 'You're A Distraction'
Wack 100 has confronted Chrisean Rock over her tumultuous relationship with Blueface on the latest episode of Crazy In Love on the Zeus Network. Clips from the new episode surfaced online, showing the three having a meeting at a studio of some sort, and Wack wasted no time speaking to the couple about their wild relationship. According to Wack, the couple being together is bad for business, yet the two don’t see their union being a problem.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane's Wife Claims He Paid $20K Towards Big Scarr's Funeral After 'Ghosting' Allegations
Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir has attested to her husband paying for the funeral of his New 1017 Records signee Big Scarr, who died from an accidental overdose on December 22. The claim from Ka’Oir comes after Gucci was accused by the late rapper’s close friend and collaborator...
HipHopDX.com
SZA Equals Janet Jackson's 30-Year Chart Milestone As 'SOS' Supremacy Continues
SZA continues to write herself into the R&B history books thanks to the success of SOS. The TDE singer’s sophomore LP — the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl — reclaimed the No. 1 spot on this week’s Billboard 200, marking its fourth straight week atop the chart.
HipHopDX.com
Keith Murray Recalls Nas 'Wrestling' Jewelry Thieves During Robbery Attempt
Keith Murray has another wild story to tell, this time about himself and Nas almost getting robbed in Queens, New York. In the latest segment of his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Murray recalled the time he and Esco were caught in a tense predicament. The Def Squad rapper explained he was out shopping with his friend and their kids on Jamaica Avenue when he saw two men off to the side, and kept an eye on them.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Says He Wishes Tony Yayo Would've Blown Up Instead Of Him
50 Cent has said he wishes his G-Unit signee Tony Yayo would’ve blown up instead of him. The comments were made in an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, where 50 Cent said he and his G-Unit entourage simply decided to stick together after the success of his 2003 seminal album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
HipHopDX.com
SZA Celebrates Scoring First No. 1 Single: ‘I’m So Grateful!’
SZA has not only had the No. 1 album in the country for the last four weeks straight, but she now has her first No. 1 single to go with it. On Monday (January 9), Billboard confirmed that SZA’s “Kill Bill” track had topped their Global 200 chart. The Billboard Global 200 ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity accumulated from more than 200 territories around the world.
HipHopDX.com
French Montana Says His Documentary Executive Produced By Drake Is Done
French Montana has completed an autobiographical documentary, which has been executive produce by Drake and will offer fans insight into his journey as an immigrant. The rapper discussed his latest endeavor during a recent appearance on Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson. While he didn’t provide details about when or where the film would be released, he gave Tyson and Angie Martinez a synopsis of the project.
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr’s Brother Quezz Reportedly Shoots Music Video At Rapper’s Funeral
Big Scarr‘s brother Quezz Ruthless has been spotted reportedly shooting a music video during the rapper’s funeral, which took place in Memphis this week. A video has surfaced online that appears to show Quezz standing outside of the funeral home where Big Scarr was buried, as his entourage surrounds him with cellphone flashlights going off. You can see the clip below.
