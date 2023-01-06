Keith Murray has another wild story to tell, this time about himself and Nas almost getting robbed in Queens, New York. In the latest segment of his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Murray recalled the time he and Esco were caught in a tense predicament. The Def Squad rapper explained he was out shopping with his friend and their kids on Jamaica Avenue when he saw two men off to the side, and kept an eye on them.

