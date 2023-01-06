ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Police: Body found under tarp in woods is missing Chesterfield teen

By Wayne Covil, WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The body found last month in a Colonial Heights neighborhood has been identified as that of a missing Chesterfield County teen last seen in mid-November, according to authorities.

A citizen called police about possible human remains in the wood line along the 1300 Block of Yacht Basin Drive, which is not far from the Appomattox River, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to Colonial Heights Police.

The Medical Examiner used DNA to positively identify the body as 19-year-old Marcus James Johnson , of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield.

Police said Johnson was murdered, but that the crime did not happen in the woods.

"Although Mr. Johnson was located on Yacht Basin Drive, we do not believe this is where the homicide took place," Sgt. Desiree McCurry with Colonial Heights Police said.

Marcus James Johnson

Colonial Police are working to develop a timeline for Johnson since eleven days passed from the time he was last seen and the time he was reported missing.

“So he was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27," McCurry said. " However, the last time he was seen was Nov. 16 by family members leaving his residence."

It would be another 24 days after Johnson was reported missing that his body would be discovered in the woods in the normally quiet Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

“It was a shock because I was raking leaves this morning, along these street there," Larry Strum, who lives not far from where the body was found, said last month. "And my neighbor behind me, he was doing something and he's the one that actually found the body."

The area where the body was found is frequented by walkers and people walking their dogs.

"I really think it’s sad," Dawn Henriksen said. "Hopefully nobody did anything to him. But the biggest thing — did they freeze to death out there?"

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Sgt. A. Brandeberry at 804-520-9327 or brandeberrya@colonialheightsva.gov. Tips can also be sent to the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 23

Corky Killingsworth
4d ago

well this sounds sketchy... dive deep in his family members... it was one of them! took too long to report the boy missing.. if my 16 year old didn't come home when he should have... yes.. I would be looking for him and if he did jot turn up within a reasonable amount of time.. id be knocking those police station doors down!

Reply
5
Zara Gardner
4d ago

The biggest thing is he was killed when he had his whole life ahead of him. That's the BIGGEST thing. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply
7
Katrina Solomon
3d ago

If my teenager went missing, he'll any if my kids at any age go missing I'm calling the police within 24hrs.... something is seriously wrong with ppl. 11 days? I'm not going over 1 day much less 11days - 1 month to report someone missing.

Reply
3
