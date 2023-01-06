Police: Body found under tarp in woods is missing Chesterfield teen

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The body found last month in a Colonial Heights neighborhood has been identified as that of a missing Chesterfield County teen last seen in mid-November, according to authorities.

A citizen called police about possible human remains in the wood line along the 1300 Block of Yacht Basin Drive, which is not far from the Appomattox River, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to Colonial Heights Police.

The Medical Examiner used DNA to positively identify the body as 19-year-old Marcus James Johnson , of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield.

Police said Johnson was murdered, but that the crime did not happen in the woods.

"Although Mr. Johnson was located on Yacht Basin Drive, we do not believe this is where the homicide took place," Sgt. Desiree McCurry with Colonial Heights Police said.

Colonial Police are working to develop a timeline for Johnson since eleven days passed from the time he was last seen and the time he was reported missing.

“So he was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27," McCurry said. " However, the last time he was seen was Nov. 16 by family members leaving his residence."

It would be another 24 days after Johnson was reported missing that his body would be discovered in the woods in the normally quiet Mount Pleasant neighborhood.



“It was a shock because I was raking leaves this morning, along these street there," Larry Strum, who lives not far from where the body was found, said last month. "And my neighbor behind me, he was doing something and he's the one that actually found the body."

The area where the body was found is frequented by walkers and people walking their dogs.

"I really think it’s sad," Dawn Henriksen said. "Hopefully nobody did anything to him. But the biggest thing — did they freeze to death out there?"

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Sgt. A. Brandeberry at 804-520-9327 or brandeberrya@colonialheightsva.gov. Tips can also be sent to the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 tips app.

