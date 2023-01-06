Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting trade for Pistons’ best player

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly one of several teams in the chase for the Detroit Pistons’ best player this season.

Slowly but surely, the Lakers are finally closing in on being a .500 team. After a terrible start, and dealing with injuries to top stars Lebron James and Anthony Davis, the team has been able to hover around playoff contention. Heading into a Friday matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, the Lakers were a game and a half out of the final NBA Play-In tournament spot.

With Davis’ return to action unclear, there seems to be pressure within the organization to swing a trade for an impact player, in the hopes that they can combine with James and Davis — once he is back — to become a formidable force in the Western Conference NBA playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, they don’t have many worthwhile trade chips, and it limits their possible options. Yet, it seems that the team has identified one player that could be a difference-maker this season and within their price range.

Los Angeles Lakers targeting Bojan Bogdanovic ahead of NBA trade deadline

On Thursday, Yahoo NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Lakers — as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns — are a team in the growing market for Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic was traded to Detroit this summer after three seasons with the Utah Jazz. While the 33-year-old has been seen as a strong rotation piece during his previous nine seasons in the league, on this year’s rebuilding Pistons squad he has had a career year.

Even before young star Cade Cunningham suffered a season-ending injury , Bojan Bogdanovic was in the midst of an All-Star-level year. He is currently averaging the best points (21.1) and assists (2.7) numbers of his career while posting some of the best field goal three-point percentage stats as an NBA player.

Bojan Bogdanovic stats (2022-2023): 21.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.7 APG, 49% FG, 42% 3PT

Fischer notes in his report that Detroit is trying to max out on Bogdanovic’s increased value and hopes to receive “one first-rounder and either a young player with upside or additional draft capital.” The Los Angeles Lakers have two first-round picks available but prefer to use them on an All-Star talent. Making a possible deal difficult.

