ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting trade for Pistons’ best player

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wooNC_0k63y2PJ00

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly one of several teams in the chase for the Detroit Pistons’ best player this season.

Slowly but surely, the Lakers are finally closing in on being a .500 team. After a terrible start, and dealing with injuries to top stars Lebron James and Anthony Davis, the team has been able to hover around playoff contention. Heading into a Friday matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, the Lakers were a game and a half out of the final NBA Play-In tournament spot.

With Davis’ return to action unclear, there seems to be pressure within the organization to swing a trade for an impact player, in the hopes that they can combine with James and Davis — once he is back — to become a formidable force in the Western Conference NBA playoffs.

Related: 3 Los Angeles Lakers trade scenarios ahead of NBA trade deadline

Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, they don’t have many worthwhile trade chips, and it limits their possible options. Yet, it seems that the team has identified one player that could be a difference-maker this season and within their price range.

Los Angeles Lakers targeting Bojan Bogdanovic ahead of NBA trade deadline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7KMa_0k63y2PJ00
Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Yahoo NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Lakers — as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns — are a team in the growing market for Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic was traded to Detroit this summer after three seasons with the Utah Jazz. While the 33-year-old has been seen as a strong rotation piece during his previous nine seasons in the league, on this year’s rebuilding Pistons squad he has had a career year.

Also Read:
Lebron James NBA scoring record chase: Tracking the Lakers star’s run to 38,387

Even before young star Cade Cunningham suffered a season-ending injury , Bojan Bogdanovic was in the midst of an All-Star-level year. He is currently averaging the best points (21.1) and assists (2.7) numbers of his career while posting some of the best field goal three-point percentage stats as an NBA player.

  • Bojan Bogdanovic stats (2022-2023): 21.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.7 APG, 49% FG, 42% 3PT

Fischer notes in his report that Detroit is trying to max out on Bogdanovic’s increased value and hopes to receive “one first-rounder and either a young player with upside or additional draft capital.” The Los Angeles Lakers have two first-round picks available but prefer to use them on an All-Star talent. Making a possible deal difficult.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids

La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to horrible Kevin Durant news

Maybe more than any other major sport, the NBA is a superstar-driven league. And with that in mind, the NBA world got some pretty concerning news on Monday afternoon that Brooklyn Nets megastar Kevin Durant will be sidelined for an extended period of time. As reported by NBA insider Adrian...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy