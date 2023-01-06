ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Summit deputies on the lookout for ‘Blizzard Bandit’

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfY7v_0k63xmlZ00

AKRON , Ohio (WJW) — Summit County deputies need help identifying the suspect in a fruitless burglary of a local pub during the Dec. 23 snowstorm — a man they’re now calling the “Blizzard Bandit.”

A video posted Thursday, Jan. 5, to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows the man using a crowbar to shatter the lower half of the glass entry door at Brubaker’s Pub along Massillon Road in Green , then crawl into the closed restaurant.

Clowney out Sunday: The comments that sent him home

He fails to vault over the bar and instead dashes behind it and starts searching cash registers. He then dashes out the way he came in, vaults over the patio fencing and drives away.

“This criminal mastermind braved sub-zero temperatures, blizzard winds (and now, public ignominy) to make off with precisely $0.00,” deputies wrote. “Let’s make him famous!”

2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting

Deputies described the suspect as a white man and “short in stature.” He’s seen in the video wearing a hooded coat and driving what appears to be a gray Ford sedan away from the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call detectives at 330-643-2131.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland student fatally shot at bus stop identified

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials have identified the Cleveland student who was fatally shot at a bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy after school on Tuesday. Pierre McCoy, 18, was identified as the student who was killed in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Suspect pleads guilty to murder of Ashtabula caterer Tim Meola

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The suspect accused of the 2019 murder of a popular Northeast Ohio businessman has changed his plea to guilty. According to the Painesville Police Department, Demarco Jones of Willowick has pled guilty to a charge of aggravated murder relating to the killing of Tim Meola. Jones, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, had his $2 million bond revoked and will be sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m.
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

6th Arrest Made in Akron Killing of Young Mother-to-Be

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have another suspect in custody in the senseless killing of a 21-year-old pregnant woman riding in a car on Rockaway Street in the city last April. 18-year-old Darrion Rackley is charged with murder. He was determined to be a participant...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

2 Cleveland homicides under investigation

CLEVELAND — Two homicides that took place last week are under investigation by Cleveland police. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The first homicide took place on January 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Officers responded...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Body camera video shows what happened after gunfight at Akron mini mart

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been one week since two men shot each other outside Bob’s Mini Mart on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron but what detectives haven’t figured out is who fired first and if one of the men shot in self-defense. Until then both shooters are still out on the street.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman recovering after being shot in attempted murder-suicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 21-year-old woman and dog were shot Saturday night in an attempted murder-suicide that left the gunman dead. The woman as been identified at Shaniya Lindsey, who is now recovering at MetroHealth. “That’s my grandbaby. I love her so much, and the dog...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

83K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy