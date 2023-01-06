Summit deputies on the lookout for ‘Blizzard Bandit’

AKRON , Ohio (WJW) — Summit County deputies need help identifying the suspect in a fruitless burglary of a local pub during the Dec. 23 snowstorm — a man they’re now calling the “Blizzard Bandit.”

A video posted Thursday, Jan. 5, to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows the man using a crowbar to shatter the lower half of the glass entry door at Brubaker’s Pub along Massillon Road in Green , then crawl into the closed restaurant.

He fails to vault over the bar and instead dashes behind it and starts searching cash registers. He then dashes out the way he came in, vaults over the patio fencing and drives away.

“This criminal mastermind braved sub-zero temperatures, blizzard winds (and now, public ignominy) to make off with precisely $0.00,” deputies wrote. “Let’s make him famous!”

Deputies described the suspect as a white man and “short in stature.” He’s seen in the video wearing a hooded coat and driving what appears to be a gray Ford sedan away from the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call detectives at 330-643-2131.

