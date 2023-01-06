ANN ARBOR, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University men's and women's indoor track and field teams combined to win 11 of the 27 total events at the Wolverine Invitational, hosted by the University of Michigan today, Jan. 7, in Ann Arbor. The total number of event wins, which came in the form of six first place finishes by the men, and five by the women, were the most of any team that competed at the event.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO