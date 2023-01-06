ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

emueagles.com

Track and Field Wins 11 Events at Wolverine Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University men's and women's indoor track and field teams combined to win 11 of the 27 total events at the Wolverine Invitational, hosted by the University of Michigan today, Jan. 7, in Ann Arbor. The total number of event wins, which came in the form of six first place finishes by the men, and five by the women, were the most of any team that competed at the event.
ANN ARBOR, MI
emueagles.com

Gymnastics Selected Sixth in 2023 MAC Preseason Poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University gymnastics team was selected to finish sixth in the Mid-American Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, the league office announced today, Jan. 6. Central Michigan University was selected to be the regular season champions, collecting 35 points, while Kent State University and Western...
CLEVELAND, OH

