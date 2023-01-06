ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Morrison adds pair of associate head coaches to staff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison announced Monday the addition of Lindsey Gray-Walton and Jen Woods to the staff in associate head coaching roles. Gray-Walton brings an abundance of NCAA coaching experience to the Aggie coaching staff. Most recently, she held the head coaching...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

C-USA announces 2023 football schedule

2023 marks a year of change for the Sam Houston football program with the Bearkats beginning their first year as an FBS program and member of Conference USA. One of the biggest changes for the Bearkats starts with the schedule. On Tuesday, C-USA announced the conference schedule, and it will...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies gear up for Top 20 challenge from Mizzou

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces its first ranked opponent of the season when the No. 20 Missouri Tigers come to Aggieland for a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Reed Arena on Wednesday. The Aggies have opened SEC play with a pair of keystone...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Kyle King signs professional football contract with Saarland Hurricanes

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle King was a three time All-American quarterback for the Crusaders at Mary Hardin Baylor and now he’s a professional football player after signing a deal with the Saarland Hurricanes of German football league. The Milano native wrapped up his collegiate career setting new single...
MILANO, TX
KBTX.com

Book named Texas A&M Ventures GM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Seasoned sports marketer Erik Book has been promoted by LEARFIELD to serve as general manager for Texas A&M Ventures, its local team dedicated entirely to the Aggies. Book joined Texas A&M Ventures as director of business development in November 2018 to lead sales efforts, which...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Max Wright returning for one more season with Aggies

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M tight end Max Wright announced that he plans to return to play for the Maroon and White for one more year. The fifth-year senior played in eight games last year finishing with 129 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. Wright still has a Covid year of eligibility left and said in a social media post that he plans to work on his Master’s in Land and Property Development.
KBTX.com

Marble Named SEC MBKB Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Julius Marble was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday for his strong play in victories over Florida and LSU last week. Marble, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior from Dallas, averaged 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Lady Vikings post 70-54 win over Hutto

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings beat Hutto 70-54 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Taler Thornton led Bryan with 28 points, while Avery Archer added 11. Bryan (14-7, 4-1) will travel to Harker Heights on Friday for a 7 pm tip against the Knights.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball Drops SEC Test Versus Ole Miss, 57-38

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped Sunday’s game against Ole Miss, 57-38, inside Reed Arena. Playing with just seven players available for the fourth time this season, the Aggies once again got the job done on the defensive end but were unable to convert on the offensive opportunities. The Maroon & White held Ole Miss 16 points below its season scoring average. For the 2022-23 campaign, Texas A&M has held every opponent under their average scoring output. The Aggies limited the Rebels to 35.1% (20-of-57) shooting from the field, their second-lowest percentage of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station picks up district win against Rudder

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station beat Rudder 75-36 at Cougar Gym on Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars improve to 7-12 overall while the Lady Rangers remain win-less. Both teams are back in action on Friday with Rangers hosting Lake Creek and the Cougars on the road at Brenham.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 18 Consol boys’ basketball runs past Lake Creek 71-53

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 18th state-ranked A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Lake Creek 71-53 at Tiger Gym Friday night. After taking a 38-25 halftime lead, the Tigers cruised in the second half outscoring the Lions 15-9 in the fourth quarter to finish the game. Justin Gooden...
MONTGOMERY, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Texas A&M loans robotics equipment to Bryan ISD

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M is giving a long-term loan of robotics equipment for all of Bryan ISD’s elementary and intermediate schools. This is to help students have access to robotics at their campuses. Teachers and staff had training Saturday to learn how to build them.
KBTX.com

Boys & Girls Club to host golf tournament and tee-off party

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley’s 32nd annual Legends & Letterman Golf Tournament. The two-day event begins with a Tee-Off party with dueling piano entertainment hosted at Hurricane Harry’s on Sunday, March 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Next weather maker pulls spring warmth & wind into the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January is off to the third warmest start the Brazos Valley has experienced in 141 years of record keeping. Each and every one of the first nine days of the year has ended with an afternoon temperature anywhere from 8° to 18° above average. Tuesday and Wednesday will add to that warmth when spring-like temperatures, wind, and humidity once again fill in from the south.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home situated on nearly 11 acres of land in Bryan. You can enjoy sitting on your front porch looking out over...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Lake Walk revving up physical activities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Community Yoga is back at the Lake Walk Pavilion starting this Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 a.m. This class is designed for yogis of all levels and serves as a weekly stretch session to warm up your body and mind. Community Yoga at Lake Walk is...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday. More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy