KBTX.com
Morrison adds pair of associate head coaches to staff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison announced Monday the addition of Lindsey Gray-Walton and Jen Woods to the staff in associate head coaching roles. Gray-Walton brings an abundance of NCAA coaching experience to the Aggie coaching staff. Most recently, she held the head coaching...
KBTX.com
C-USA announces 2023 football schedule
2023 marks a year of change for the Sam Houston football program with the Bearkats beginning their first year as an FBS program and member of Conference USA. One of the biggest changes for the Bearkats starts with the schedule. On Tuesday, C-USA announced the conference schedule, and it will...
KBTX.com
Aggies gear up for Top 20 challenge from Mizzou
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces its first ranked opponent of the season when the No. 20 Missouri Tigers come to Aggieland for a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Reed Arena on Wednesday. The Aggies have opened SEC play with a pair of keystone...
KBTX.com
Kyle King signs professional football contract with Saarland Hurricanes
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle King was a three time All-American quarterback for the Crusaders at Mary Hardin Baylor and now he’s a professional football player after signing a deal with the Saarland Hurricanes of German football league. The Milano native wrapped up his collegiate career setting new single...
KBTX.com
Book named Texas A&M Ventures GM
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Seasoned sports marketer Erik Book has been promoted by LEARFIELD to serve as general manager for Texas A&M Ventures, its local team dedicated entirely to the Aggies. Book joined Texas A&M Ventures as director of business development in November 2018 to lead sales efforts, which...
KBTX.com
Max Wright returning for one more season with Aggies
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M tight end Max Wright announced that he plans to return to play for the Maroon and White for one more year. The fifth-year senior played in eight games last year finishing with 129 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. Wright still has a Covid year of eligibility left and said in a social media post that he plans to work on his Master’s in Land and Property Development.
KBTX.com
Marble Named SEC MBKB Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Julius Marble was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday for his strong play in victories over Florida and LSU last week. Marble, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior from Dallas, averaged 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in the...
KBTX.com
Bryan Lady Vikings post 70-54 win over Hutto
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings beat Hutto 70-54 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Taler Thornton led Bryan with 28 points, while Avery Archer added 11. Bryan (14-7, 4-1) will travel to Harker Heights on Friday for a 7 pm tip against the Knights.
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball Drops SEC Test Versus Ole Miss, 57-38
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped Sunday’s game against Ole Miss, 57-38, inside Reed Arena. Playing with just seven players available for the fourth time this season, the Aggies once again got the job done on the defensive end but were unable to convert on the offensive opportunities. The Maroon & White held Ole Miss 16 points below its season scoring average. For the 2022-23 campaign, Texas A&M has held every opponent under their average scoring output. The Aggies limited the Rebels to 35.1% (20-of-57) shooting from the field, their second-lowest percentage of the season.
KBTX.com
College Station picks up district win against Rudder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station beat Rudder 75-36 at Cougar Gym on Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars improve to 7-12 overall while the Lady Rangers remain win-less. Both teams are back in action on Friday with Rangers hosting Lake Creek and the Cougars on the road at Brenham.
KBTX.com
No. 18 Consol boys’ basketball runs past Lake Creek 71-53
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 18th state-ranked A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Lake Creek 71-53 at Tiger Gym Friday night. After taking a 38-25 halftime lead, the Tigers cruised in the second half outscoring the Lions 15-9 in the fourth quarter to finish the game. Justin Gooden...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M loans robotics equipment to Bryan ISD
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M is giving a long-term loan of robotics equipment for all of Bryan ISD’s elementary and intermediate schools. This is to help students have access to robotics at their campuses. Teachers and staff had training Saturday to learn how to build them.
KBTX.com
Boys & Girls Club to host golf tournament and tee-off party
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley’s 32nd annual Legends & Letterman Golf Tournament. The two-day event begins with a Tee-Off party with dueling piano entertainment hosted at Hurricane Harry’s on Sunday, March 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
KBTX.com
Next weather maker pulls spring warmth & wind into the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January is off to the third warmest start the Brazos Valley has experienced in 141 years of record keeping. Each and every one of the first nine days of the year has ended with an afternoon temperature anywhere from 8° to 18° above average. Tuesday and Wednesday will add to that warmth when spring-like temperatures, wind, and humidity once again fill in from the south.
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home situated on nearly 11 acres of land in Bryan. You can enjoy sitting on your front porch looking out over...
KBTX.com
Lake Walk revving up physical activities
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Community Yoga is back at the Lake Walk Pavilion starting this Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 a.m. This class is designed for yogis of all levels and serves as a weekly stretch session to warm up your body and mind. Community Yoga at Lake Walk is...
KBTX.com
Wreaths Across America offers ‘wreath match’ after record year in 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wreaths Across America remembered a record 3,006 Brazos Valley veteran graves in December 2022. “For the first time ever, 100% of all of the veterans in the city cemeteries were able to receive wreaths,” volunteer co-chair Ellen Fuller said. Each December on National Wreaths Across...
KBTX.com
Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday. More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.
KXAN
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah to serve prison sentence in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge sentenced “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jennifer Shah to 6 1/2 years in prison. Shah was convicted of defrauding thousands of people nationwide for nearly a decade in a telemarketing scam, many of whom were considered vulnerable or older.
