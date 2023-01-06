BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped Sunday’s game against Ole Miss, 57-38, inside Reed Arena. Playing with just seven players available for the fourth time this season, the Aggies once again got the job done on the defensive end but were unable to convert on the offensive opportunities. The Maroon & White held Ole Miss 16 points below its season scoring average. For the 2022-23 campaign, Texas A&M has held every opponent under their average scoring output. The Aggies limited the Rebels to 35.1% (20-of-57) shooting from the field, their second-lowest percentage of the season.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO