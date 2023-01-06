ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

3D Weather: Comparing January 2023 snowpack to past years

The most recent snowpack update continues to show western Montana in good shape with most regions at or above average for this time of the year. However, due to the drier weather pattern in recent weeks, the Upper Clark Fork region is the first to slip below average, though just barely at 89%.
Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages

Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims

HELENA, Mont. — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state's claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
Blackfeet Nation trophy bison hunt lottery announced

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Nation announced it will host two trophy bison hunts, both of which will be coordinated by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The following was sent out by the Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department:. The Blackfeet Nation has announced it will host two Trophy Bison...
Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location

Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
BOZEMAN, MT
Hunting for female mountain lion closes in unit 124

MISSOULA, Mont. — The hunting of female mountains lions closed in hunting district 124, except for limited special license holders, a half hour after sunset on Sunday, Dec. 8. The following was sent out by Montana, Fish Wildlife and Parks:. By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission,...
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love

Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
USDA invests over $1.1 million to strengthen nation's meat supply chain

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development will invest more than $1.1 million across Montana to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses to strengthen and diversify the nation's meat supply. The following was released by the USDA:. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development in...
Libby asbestos case settles for $18.5 million

W.R. Grace & Co. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle its remaining Libby Asbestos Superfund Site claims with the state of Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced the settlement on Tuesday. It stems from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's natural resource damage claims in W.R. Grace's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company-owned vermiculite mines and mills near Libby left hundreds of residents sickened or dead from asbestos-related health damage.
LIBBY, MT
Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits

HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
Free radon test kits from DEQ out of stock for now

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s Radon Awareness Month, and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is offering free radon test kits. After we first told you about the offer, a viewer reached out to us saying they tried to sign up for a free kit, but there were none available.
New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline

Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
Woman Sets Dating Profile To Montana, Falls In Love

Maybe the reason why people are moving to Montana is to find love. This video would explain a lot. If you want to date in today's age of modern technology, everyone uses dating apps. Whether you are on Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, or other dating apps, people can discover possible suitors anywhere in the world. Online dating in Montana can be great or a little rough depending on your area.
MONTANA STATE

