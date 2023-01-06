Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of Early Flu Cases and Hospitalizations Reported in Montana
Officials with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services are reporting an alarming rise in flu activity during the first three months of the official flu season. KGVO News spoke with Devon Cozart, Communicable Disease Epidemiologist with DPHHS on Friday for details of the flu outbreak in Montana. What...
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Comparing January 2023 snowpack to past years
The most recent snowpack update continues to show western Montana in good shape with most regions at or above average for this time of the year. However, due to the drier weather pattern in recent weeks, the Upper Clark Fork region is the first to slip below average, though just barely at 89%.
beckersasc.com
Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages
Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
NBCMontana
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state's claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Nation trophy bison hunt lottery announced
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Nation announced it will host two trophy bison hunts, both of which will be coordinated by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The following was sent out by the Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department:. The Blackfeet Nation has announced it will host two Trophy Bison...
2023 can ‘Blossom” with latest pup from Humane Society of Western Montana
If you're feeling the post-holiday letdown, that January "janky" outlook on the new year, maybe you should adopt a built-in power source for 2023. Meet Blossom, the newest bundle of energy now looking for a new home at the Humane Society of Western Montana. Blossom stopped by the KYSS FM...
NBCMontana
Logan Health to host bike relay to benefit youths impacted by medical hardships
MISSOULA, Mont. — Logan Health with host a stationary bike relay event this March with the goal to raise $100,000 for youths in Montana that have been impacted by medical hardships. The six-hour event involves each team member pedaling as far and as fast as they can for 20...
grocerydive.com
Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location
Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
NBCMontana
Hunting for female mountain lion closes in unit 124
MISSOULA, Mont. — The hunting of female mountains lions closed in hunting district 124, except for limited special license holders, a half hour after sunset on Sunday, Dec. 8. The following was sent out by Montana, Fish Wildlife and Parks:. By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission,...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
10 Important Things You Need to Know About Montanans
Montana is an incredible place, and the people that live here are one of the many things that make it great. What does it take to be a true Montanan? Here are 10 important things you need to know about people that live in the state. If you ask any...
NBCMontana
USDA invests over $1.1 million to strengthen nation's meat supply chain
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development will invest more than $1.1 million across Montana to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses to strengthen and diversify the nation's meat supply. The following was released by the USDA:. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development in...
montanarightnow.com
Libby asbestos case settles for $18.5 million
W.R. Grace & Co. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle its remaining Libby Asbestos Superfund Site claims with the state of Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced the settlement on Tuesday. It stems from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's natural resource damage claims in W.R. Grace's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company-owned vermiculite mines and mills near Libby left hundreds of residents sickened or dead from asbestos-related health damage.
KULR8
Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits
HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
NBCMontana
Free radon test kits from DEQ out of stock for now
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s Radon Awareness Month, and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is offering free radon test kits. After we first told you about the offer, a viewer reached out to us saying they tried to sign up for a free kit, but there were none available.
New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline
Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Woman Sets Dating Profile To Montana, Falls In Love
Maybe the reason why people are moving to Montana is to find love. This video would explain a lot. If you want to date in today's age of modern technology, everyone uses dating apps. Whether you are on Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, or other dating apps, people can discover possible suitors anywhere in the world. Online dating in Montana can be great or a little rough depending on your area.
Comments / 0