Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

21-year-old sentenced to 20 mandatory years in prison for shooting at officers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – D’armani Demetrius Devon Ward, 21, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after entering a plea of nolo contendere to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted armed burglary, battery, fleeing, and seven counts of second-degree attempted murder for shooting at police officers. Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for throwing trash cans and other objects into the roadway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Lawrence Fuertes, 31, was arrested overnight and charged with disorderly conduct. Fuertes, who is listed as homeless, was arrested by a Gainesville Police Department officer at about 3:45 a.m., following multiple reports that he was walking down W. University Avenue from the 1000 block to Main Street, throwing objects into the roadway; the objects included a metal trash can lid, eight trash cans, a trash bag, and a rental scooter. Fuertes was also reportedly yelling and cursing.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Police arrest 65-year-old Trenton woman accused of arson

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Trenton turned into an arson investigation. Police in Trenton arrested Pamela Tucker, 65, who admitted to setting a house on fire. Officials said Tucker lived in the home with her boyfriend, the homeowner. “I couldn’t believe what was going on to start...
TRENTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly choking man, threatening him with knife

A 40-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of choking a man and threatening him with a knife. On Friday, January 6, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim and Kristie Allison Navarro.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested twice in three days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kress Albert Hansen, 53, was arrested yesterday for the second time in three days after allegedly violating a no-contact order. Hansen was arrested on January 5 after allegedly hitting a woman in a homeless camp off 39th Avenue. According to the victim, she and Hansen were arguing over money and the fact that he took all of her belongings out of her tent. Hansen then allegedly hit her in the chest, and she fell down. The victim also reportedly said that Hansen punched her multiple times while she was on the ground. The victim said she had met Hansen a few days ago and that she let him stay at her campsite while she was staying with a friend. She said the incident happened when she returned to her tent.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies chasing a man suspected of setting a home on fire in Citra earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Jessie Kropp, 39, as he was speeding on Highway 318 in Citra on Jan. 1. Instead of stopping, Kropp stuck his middle finger out of the window and sped off.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Deputy injured in crash involving distracted driver, says CCSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was injured Monday in a crash involving a distracted driver, according to the agency. CCSO says the crash happened sometime around 4 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hibernia. The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida's FIRST newborn baby placed in safe haven box

This year, Glenn said he wants to focus on good news stories that inspire hope—and this one is definitely worth celebrating. Ocala Fire and Rescue just had its first baby delivered to their department through a safe haven baby box. Ocala launched Florida's first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB)...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

A serial child molester has been sentenced to 10 life sentences

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has been sentenced in state court, on top of his federal sentence. 24-year-old Trevor Hruby (huh-ruby) received 10 life sentences in state court. They will run concurrently with the 120-year sentence Hruby received in federal court...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Police arrest 42-year-old Gainesville man for Gamma Phi Beta burglary

A 42-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and booked at the Alachua County Jail Friday for burglary of dwelling and petit theft at a UF sorority house. Eric Raymond Burns broke into the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority House Monday night and ate a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and a bag of M&M’s from the kitchen.
GAINESVILLE, FL

