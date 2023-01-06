Read full article on original website
Top 10 Worst CES Products of the Last 25 Years
It's a wrap on CES for another year, and together we've seen our share of both weird and wonderful devices in 2023, but... mostly weird. Flying cars and obscure robots are so old hat now, and so I wondered if CES could do anything less practical and even more completely bonkers. Turns out it can! Over the past 20-plus years, I've seen gadgets so stupefying that sometimes they exist purely because journalists like me will write about them. But it's time to call out the really awful ones, the worst of the worst. Vacuum shoes, toilet paper robots, MP3 weapon holsters, it's your time to shine!
Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot
Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
The OnePlus 11 5G Had My Curiosity, but Now Has My Attention
To no one's surprise, OnePlus' next phone is called the OnePlus 11 5G. Last week, OnePlus started taking preorders for the new phone in China, and it will be available there on Monday, Jan. 9. The phone is set to launch globally on Feb. 7 and follows last year's pretty great OnePlus 10 Pro. It also comes on the heels of the OnePlus 10T which left a bad taste in our mouths because of its questionable compromises and a confusing value proposition.
We Were Amazed by LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV
I've been covering TVs at CES for years, so it takes a lot to surprise me. I've seen some wild screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but these typically come after a few rounds prototypes, which dull the shock. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, however, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
Walmart Has the Original AirPods Pro in Stock and on Sale for Just $129
The original AirPods Pro are no longer the latest model in their lineup, but these sleek true wireless earbuds still have a lot to offer -- especially if you who want to get your hands on a pair of Apple headphones for less. They've become harder to find in new condition since the second generation hit shelves last year, but right now, Walmart has them in stock and available for just $129. That saves you $120 compared to their original list price and the current price of the new AirPods Pro 2. There's no set expiration on this deal, but considering the limited availability, we wouldn't be too surprised if they sell out. We'd reccomend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to get your hands on a pair at this price.
Meta to Stop Supporting Original Quest VR Headset
Meta plans to stop supporting its original Quest virtual reality headset after 2024, the company has revealed. The company will continue providing new features for the standalone Quest 1 headset through 2024, but some features will eventually go away, the company said in an email sent to Quest owners. However, the company said it will continue providing "critical bug fixes and security patches until 2024."
Does Your iPhone Battery Need to Be Replaced? Find Out Before Apple Raises Its Prices
You can live with a cracked screen or a scratched camera, but once you start getting battery issues, your iPhone may be in some trouble. It's a common issue, because all batteries degrade over time, but is it enough of a problem to consider replacing your battery right now?. If...
Best Buy Is Offering a Rare Chance to Save Up to $400 on MacBooks
Apple's sleek and powerful MacBooks remain some of our favorite laptops out there, claiming multiple spots on our list of the best laptops for 2023. But because Apple almost never discounts its own products directly, it can be difficult to find one at a good price. But right now, Best Buy is offering a rare opportunity to snag one of these popular laptops for less, and is offering up to $400 off select MacBook models. There's no set expiration date for this sale, but some models have already sold out, so we'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Join Apple's Beta Software Program to Try iOS Features Before Others
When Apple releases an iOS software update, users can usually expect new features to come to their iPhone. Apple usually releases an iOS update once every month or two, but if you don't want to wait you can sign up to be a part of Apple's Beta Software Program. This...
Apple Reportedly Plans to Use Own Screens on Mobile Devices
Apple plans to begin its own custom displays on mobile devices starting in 2024, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The push, intended to bring more production in-house, is expected to begin with the Apple Watch by the end of the year, according to the report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter. The displays will also appear on other devices such as the iPhone, according to the report.
Apple's Entry-Level iPad Hits a New All-Time Low Price at Just $250
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they don't come cheap. While budget tablets from Amazon and others might plug the gap for some folks, the user experience is often lacking when it comes to performance, app availability or build quality. Right now at Best Buy, you have the opportunity to score a recent iPad model for just $250. Over there, the ninth-generation iPad is $79 off its retail price and down to a new record low.
The Best TVs We Saw at CES 2023
There are dozens of new TVs coming in 2023, from the likes of Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. These were the best ones. If there's one thing you can count on at CES, it's to be a showcase for dazzling TVs. This year's show brought the goods, introducing plenty of interesting TVs. However, some caught our eye more than others. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
Microsoft Ends Security Updates, Technical Support for Windows 7 and 8.1
Microsoft today officially ended support for its Windows 7 and 8.1 operating systems, meaning the company will no longer be providing security updates or technical support for the legacy systems. Support for Windows 7 ended in 2020, but Microsoft offered extended security updates for certain professional and enterprise users for up to an additional three years past the original end-of-support date. The Extended Security Update program will not be offered for Windows 8.1, Microsoft said.
