ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Coffee Quest returns to NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coffee Quest is making its return to northwest Ohio. Coffee Quest 2023 is taking place from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28. According to organizers, to participate, start at one of the participating locations and grab your Coffee Quest punch card. Then, visit and make a purchase at 20 of the 21 locations during the quest dates, collecting a stamp during each visit.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo City Council reappoints Williams and Hobbs, appoints Hartman

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council unanimously reappointed two members Tuesday about two weeks after guidance from the Ohio Attorney General's Office suggested their terms had expired following guilty pleas by ex-members in a federal probe. Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III were sworn in again after about a...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo to upgrade 105 streets in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss upgrades to 105 residential streets. Representatives from the city's Department of Utilities hammered out the finer details of the plan to use about $27 million to resurface 76 and reconstruct 29 of those roads. The areas...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ODOT seeking feedback on U.S. 23

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from the public on what to do about U.S. 23. ODOT says that local officials have complained that U.S. 23, which connected Toledo and Columbus, is too congested when drivers get closer to Columbus. Through Delaware County alone, drivers encounter 38 traffic lights.
TOLEDO, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-475 near Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash shut down part of I-475 Tuesday morning near Toledo, Ohio. The westbound lanes of I-475 were closed between Exit 16 Talmadge Rd and Exit 14 US-23. The scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2800 block of Eldora Drive at the Hidden Village Square apartment complex about 3:30 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County sees spike in juveniles tried as adults

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the past year, over a dozen of children were tried as adults. While Ohio’s law is clear for children who commit violent crimes such as murder and aggravated robbery, all other offenses are left to the prosecutor’s discretion. With more than 1,000 juvenile...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Building Better Schools: Glass City Wranglers mentor young hoopers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Wranglers are helping to build young men both on and off the court. The organization is partnering with Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School for a new mentorship program. The Wranglers meet with the Cardinals for an hour once a week to not only...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Michigan student in custody after school threat gets posted on social media

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan student is in custody after a post was made to social media that threatened violence at Adrian High School on Monday. According to the Adrian Police Department, on Jan. 9, police began investigating the situation after a picture of a rifle was posted on social media with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton wrestling coach has resigned from his position after an incident at a tournament Saturday, the Swanton Local School District Superintendent said in a statement Monday,. Superintendent Christopher Lake said witnesses at the tournament saw Aaron Brown “put his hands on a wrestler in an...
SWANTON, OH
98.7 WFGR

Abandoned Truck Stop: All Alone in Monroe County, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's curious why a truck stop along a busy highway would close down, sit and rot. There's plenty of trucks, cars, and hungry people that go by every day looking for a place to pull over. But, for reasons unknown to us, this place did just that, whether it was for lack of money, not enough customers to sustain, health issues, dangerous conditions...who knows what.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday

ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
ADRIAN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy