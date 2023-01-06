Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Coffee Quest returns to NW Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coffee Quest is making its return to northwest Ohio. Coffee Quest 2023 is taking place from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28. According to organizers, to participate, start at one of the participating locations and grab your Coffee Quest punch card. Then, visit and make a purchase at 20 of the 21 locations during the quest dates, collecting a stamp during each visit.
Toledo City Council reappoints Williams and Hobbs, appoints Hartman
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council unanimously reappointed two members Tuesday about two weeks after guidance from the Ohio Attorney General's Office suggested their terms had expired following guilty pleas by ex-members in a federal probe. Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III were sworn in again after about a...
Toledo to upgrade 105 streets in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss upgrades to 105 residential streets. Representatives from the city's Department of Utilities hammered out the finer details of the plan to use about $27 million to resurface 76 and reconstruct 29 of those roads. The areas...
13abc.com
ODOT seeking feedback on U.S. 23
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from the public on what to do about U.S. 23. ODOT says that local officials have complained that U.S. 23, which connected Toledo and Columbus, is too congested when drivers get closer to Columbus. Through Delaware County alone, drivers encounter 38 traffic lights.
Huron kindergartener dies; district provides grief support
A Huron City Schools kindergartener died over the weekend unexpectedly, according to the district.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-475 near Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash shut down part of I-475 Tuesday morning near Toledo, Ohio. The westbound lanes of I-475 were closed between Exit 16 Talmadge Rd and Exit 14 US-23. The scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
Man shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2800 block of Eldora Drive at the Hidden Village Square apartment complex about 3:30 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been...
BP America announces work on solar farm near Toledo to provide electricity to Meta
GORHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio - BP America announced Tuesday morning that construction of a 134-megawatt solar farm in Fulton County west of Toledo has begun and that it will provide all the electricity it generates to Meta through what’s known as a power purchase agreement. The Arche solar project will...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
13abc.com
Lucas County sees spike in juveniles tried as adults
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the past year, over a dozen of children were tried as adults. While Ohio’s law is clear for children who commit violent crimes such as murder and aggravated robbery, all other offenses are left to the prosecutor’s discretion. With more than 1,000 juvenile...
toledo.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development Host Meeting to Reimagine Swayne Field
The City of Toledo is partnering with the Owners of Swayne Field, Greater Toledo Community Foundation, The Collaborative, Lucas County LandBank, Boys & Girls Club of Toledo, and residents and stakeholders in the Englewood Neighborhood to develop a vision for the future of Swayne Field and the surrounding area. Please...
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: Glass City Wranglers mentor young hoopers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Wranglers are helping to build young men both on and off the court. The organization is partnering with Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School for a new mentorship program. The Wranglers meet with the Cardinals for an hour once a week to not only...
13abc.com
Michigan student in custody after school threat gets posted on social media
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan student is in custody after a post was made to social media that threatened violence at Adrian High School on Monday. According to the Adrian Police Department, on Jan. 9, police began investigating the situation after a picture of a rifle was posted on social media with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”
13abc.com
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton wrestling coach has resigned from his position after an incident at a tournament Saturday, the Swanton Local School District Superintendent said in a statement Monday,. Superintendent Christopher Lake said witnesses at the tournament saw Aaron Brown “put his hands on a wrestler in an...
Abandoned Truck Stop: All Alone in Monroe County, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's curious why a truck stop along a busy highway would close down, sit and rot. There's plenty of trucks, cars, and hungry people that go by every day looking for a place to pull over. But, for reasons unknown to us, this place did just that, whether it was for lack of money, not enough customers to sustain, health issues, dangerous conditions...who knows what.
Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday
ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
TPD: Woman reported missing from west Toledo located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have located a woman who was reported missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides.
