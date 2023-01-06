Dan Campbell 'pretty confident' Lions S DeShon Elliott will play vs. Packers

Lions safety DeShon Elliott has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Detroit’s defense has missed Elliott, the team’s most reliable run defender in the secondary and a reliable coverage presence over the middle.

Barring any setbacks in Friday’s practice, it sure sounds like Elliott will be back in the starting lineup when the Lions visit Green Bay on Sunday night. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed some ebullient confidence that the veteran would play in Week 18.

In fact, Campbell was confident enough that he said it twice.

“I’m pretty confident. I’m pretty confident,” Campbell stated. “I’m confident enough to where he would have to have a setback today, a major setback on day three for that not to happen. That’s how I feel right now.”

Elliott was a limited participant in practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect him to be listed as officially questionable when the final injury report comes out later on Friday, but trust in Campbell’s confidence that Elliott will be on the field in Green Bay.