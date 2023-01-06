ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dan Campbell 'pretty confident' Lions S DeShon Elliott will play vs. Packers

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Lions safety DeShon Elliott has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Detroit’s defense has missed Elliott, the team’s most reliable run defender in the secondary and a reliable coverage presence over the middle.

Barring any setbacks in Friday’s practice, it sure sounds like Elliott will be back in the starting lineup when the Lions visit Green Bay on Sunday night. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed some ebullient confidence that the veteran would play in Week 18.

In fact, Campbell was confident enough that he said it twice.

“I’m pretty confident. I’m pretty confident,” Campbell stated. “I’m confident enough to where he would have to have a setback today, a major setback on day three for that not to happen. That’s how I feel right now.”

Elliott was a limited participant in practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect him to be listed as officially questionable when the final injury report comes out later on Friday, but trust in Campbell’s confidence that Elliott will be on the field in Green Bay.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

