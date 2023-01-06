Read full article on original website
Bitcoin surpasses $17K for first time since early December
Crypto’s benchmark cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has pushed past $17,000 for the first time in 2023 after being range bound for several weeks between $16,380 and $16,975. Bitcoin has now been on a positive trend since the start of January when it opened the year at $16,482. Bitcoin is up 3.72% over the last seven days and 2.33% in the previous 24 hours, according to CryptoSlate data.
Shorters get spanked as Bitcoin 2023 revival unfolds
Bitcoin short liquidations continue to pile up as BTC moves higher. Coinglass showed that $53.24 million in shorts were liquidated since the turn of the year. By contrast, $11.98 million in longs were liquidated over the same period. The four-hour chart showed the divergence between shorts and longs taking effect...
Bitcoin hash rate surges 17% to touch ATH before falling back
Bitcoin’s (BTC) hash rate surged 17% to an all-time high of 361.28EH/s on Jan. 6 from around 233 EH/s recorded on the same day — the second biggest one-day increase in the past year. It has since retraced to 269.56 EH/s, as of press time. Over the past...
Research: Bitcoin shrimp, crab cohorts aggressively buying; ETH equivalent cohorts selling
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a significant trend difference between Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) shrimp and crab cohorts. BTC fundamentals’ core narrative is the reason that so many investors believe in the asset — and buy regardless of the price. Evidence of this can be seen below as Shrimps (who hold one BTC or less) buy BTC more aggressively than ever before, according to Glassnode on-chain data.
Huobi Korea to become an independent entity, breaking ties with Huobi Global
The Huobi South Korean subsidiary, Huobi Korea, is set to operate as an individual entity after cutting its ties with Huobi Global, according to a report from Korean news outlet News1. Leon Lin, the founder of Huobi Global, owned more than half of Huobi Korea. Among the next major shareholders...
Binance annual revenue grew 10x over the past 2 years, while OKX’s grew 4x
Binance‘s and OKX‘s annual revenue grew 10x and 4x over the past two years, respectively, while Huobi’s quarterly revenue fell by -98% since the second quarter of 2021, as reported by CryptoQuant.com. Binance. Binance’s quarterly revenue started to grow exponentially in 2021 and maintained its growth throughout...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Monster gains for Gala and Zilliqa overshadow large caps
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $40.15 billion since the last wMarket report on Jan. 6 and currently stands at $852.81 billion — up 4.9% from $812.66 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased 3% to $332.25 billion from $322.33 billion on Jan. 6, while Ethereum’s market cap grew...
GBTC shares jump 12%, narrowing discount to 38%
Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares rose 12% on Jan. 9 to $9.65 and narrowed the discount to its net asset value to 38.55% — its largest one-day increase since February 2022, according to YCharts data. Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey has started a campaign labeled “redeem GBTC.”
Bitcoin fundamentals remain unchanged despite the significant events in 2022
The year 2022 marked the start of a new crypto winter, with major crypto companies collapsing and digital currency prices plummeting, including Bitcoin. In addition, interest rate increases and general economic negativity are causing investors to worry. The fundamentals of Bitcoin remain strong despite all of these. Let’s take a...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Large caps take a breather following pump
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $0.7 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $852.11 billion — down 0.08% from $852.81 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased 0.7% to $332.23 billion from $332.25 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.6% to $162.6 billion from $161.43 billion over the reporting period.
Bankrupt miner Core Scientific Bitcoin production rose 5% in December
Bankrupt Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific saw its production rise by over 5% in December to 1,435 BTC from 1,356 BTC recorded in November, according to a Jan. 9 press statement. During this period, Core Scientific said its self-mining hash rate rose to 15.7 EH/s from 15.4 EH/s. Meanwhile, the...
BTC is currently more stable than gold, Nasdaq, S&P 500; volatility could follow
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price broke past $17,000 over the weekend. But it has been trading relatively flat with low volatility through the first 10 days of 2023, as is typical during a bear market. BTC’s stability is reflected by the tranquility in the derivatives market and is driven by lower...
Crypto market forecasted to grow 7.2% through 2030
The cryptocurrency market is projected to grow at a 7.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, according to a report by Research and Markets. The report attributes the growth to a number of factors including increased acceptance of digital currencies, monetary regulation fluctuations and emerging opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.
Curve 3pool liquidity down 90% YOY to $600M
Curve 3pool’s liquidity currently stands at roughly $600 million, down approximately 90% from $5.5 billion recorded at the start of January 2022, according to Kaiko data. Curve’s 3pool dashboard shows that USDT accounted for 32.6% of the reserve while USDC accounted for 35.37%, and DAI made up 32.02%, as of press time.
Bitcoin’s energy efficiency will increase with adoption – proponent says
Popular BTC proponent Lyn Alden took to Twitter to explain how the Bitcoin (BTC) network will become more efficient with increasing adoption. Alden shared data sourced from Glassnode to indicate that BTC mining revenue grows more slowly than BTC market cap and transaction volume. In 2022, annual BTC mining revenue...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Voyager defends Binance.US’ bid; Nomad exploiter moves stolen funds
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 9 saw Voyager strike back against objections to Binance.US’ attempted buyout of its assets. Meanwhile, a Forbes report has drawn attention to Binance’s high outflows, and $1.57 million of funds linked to a 2022 Nomad exploit have moved over Tornado Cash. Plus, new research on two Bitcoin investor types: “shrimps” and “crabs.”
Hong Kong set to enforce crypto regulation from June
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that the government has completed its crypto regulation framework, which will come into effect in June 2023. Speaking at the POW’ER Web3 Summit on Jan. 9, Chan said that the legislative framework needed to issue licenses to virtual asset providers has been finalized.
Bitcoin in 2023: A Bitcoin market analysis, developer hacks & wallet security – BitTalk #3
In the latest episode of the “Bittalk” podcast, hosts Akiba and Nicholas Gregory discuss the state of the bitcoin market in 2023. The episode begins with Akiba asking Nicholas for his thoughts on the future of bitcoin this year. Nicholas starts by discussing a recent event involving bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr, whose PGP key was compromised and led to the theft of over 200 bitcoin. This event led to a debate on the importance of securely storing one’s bitcoin, with the phrase “not your keys, not your bitcoin” being widely used. However, Nicholas also cautions against using multi-signature security measures, as they can be complex and should be thoroughly tested. Instead, he suggests diversifying one’s storage methods, such as using a combination of hardware wallets, multi-sig, and custodians, which may be a good approach.
U.S. Government seizes SBF’s Robinhood shares
The U.S. Government officially seized FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried‘s (SBF) Robinhood shares, which equates to $455 million, as reported by WatcherGuru. SBF acquired 7.6% of Robinhood for $648.3 million on May 13, 2022. After the FTX crash on Jan. 4, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that it would take control of Robinhood shares under dispute by all FTX-related parties.
