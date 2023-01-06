In the latest episode of the “Bittalk” podcast, hosts Akiba and Nicholas Gregory discuss the state of the bitcoin market in 2023. The episode begins with Akiba asking Nicholas for his thoughts on the future of bitcoin this year. Nicholas starts by discussing a recent event involving bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr, whose PGP key was compromised and led to the theft of over 200 bitcoin. This event led to a debate on the importance of securely storing one’s bitcoin, with the phrase “not your keys, not your bitcoin” being widely used. However, Nicholas also cautions against using multi-signature security measures, as they can be complex and should be thoroughly tested. Instead, he suggests diversifying one’s storage methods, such as using a combination of hardware wallets, multi-sig, and custodians, which may be a good approach.

