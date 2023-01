Chillicothe Police report the seizure of drugs and cash following the execution of a search warrant at a home along East Seventh Street on Monday, January 9th. A Chillicothe Police SWAT Team served the warrant at 382 East Seventh Street around 1:00 p.m. Monday, assisted by the department’s Detective and Patrol divisions.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO