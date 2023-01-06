ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

abandonedway.com

Abandoned Million Dollar home in Oklahoma

There could be a variety of reasons why a Million Dollar home in Oklahoma may be abandoned. Some possible reasons could include financial difficulties, a change in the owner’s circumstances (such as moving away or passing away), or issues with the property itself (such as structural problems or environmental hazards).
OKLAHOMA STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK

