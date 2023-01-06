ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Panhandle Post

Snow expected for portions of Panhandle

A chance for light snow on Wednesday for portions of western and southwest Nebraska, including parts of the Sandhills. Snowfall amounts are expected to remain light with generally less than one inch accumulation. There may be a few pockets of one to two inches possible across far western and southwest Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Areas of freezing fog possible through Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A relatively quiet weather pattern continues, but the potential for fog is with us once again. Some indications are that fog may be more widespread in the north tonight, but be on the lookout all across eastern Iowa. With sub-freezing temperatures, some slick roads are possible where fog forms. Use caution if driving in an area of fog, as the ice or frost on the road will be hard to see. Temperatures drop into the upper 10s and low 20s.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How new South Dakotans are coping with harsh 1st winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than three feet of snow across much of KELOLAND this winter, the continued snowfall is wearing down even life-long South Dakotans. And it’s a harsh welcome for many people who are new to the state. “Is there a trick I’m missing...
ALABAMA STATE
B102.7

1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts

On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Tracking small winter system Saturday

We are tracking a small winter system today. The computer models have been all over the place on amounts and placement of the precipitation. Add in temperatures around freezing and you get the making of a complex forecast. So, when this happens you have to take the forecast one hour...
MISSOURI STATE
KEVN

Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
RAPID CITY, SD
Western Iowa Today

Rare La Nina Weather Pattern Hanging On

(Des Moines) Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern out in the Pacific continues to drag on. Glisan says historically, that is quite unusual. Glisan says La Nina’s in the winter months typically bring above-average snowpacks for these weaker La Nina events. Additionally, Glisan...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
VALLEY SPRINGS, SD
WHO 13

Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Company behind CO2 pipeline request sponsors inaugural event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A company that has proposed running hundreds of miles of carbon dioxide pipeline was one of the platinum sponsors of Gov. Kristi Noem’s inaugural events on Jan. 7. Summit Carbon Solution’s permit request for the underground CO2 pipeline is being reviewed by the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

Critics decry South Dakota’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Older people moving to SD, United Van Lines says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to United Van Lines data analysis, South Dakota ranked 8th in growth in terms of more people moving in than moving out. The state’s estimated population grew from 896,164 in July 2021 to 909,824 in July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

READ: Governor Noem’s 2023 State of State address

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem presented her goals for the state to lawmakers on Tuesday, January 10. It is the first day of the 98th Legislative Session. The governor’s office provided the text of the State of the State address, as prepared. You can...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s State of the State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s legislative session begins Tuesday, and shortly after it starts, Gov. Kristi Noem will deliver her State of the State address. According to the governor’s office, she “will focus on building the American Dream, promoting stronger families, and securing South Dakota now and for the future.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

