CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A relatively quiet weather pattern continues, but the potential for fog is with us once again. Some indications are that fog may be more widespread in the north tonight, but be on the lookout all across eastern Iowa. With sub-freezing temperatures, some slick roads are possible where fog forms. Use caution if driving in an area of fog, as the ice or frost on the road will be hard to see. Temperatures drop into the upper 10s and low 20s.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO