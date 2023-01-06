As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for purchase this year are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Bonita, Muraski, Porto Rico, Sakura, and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website – www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO