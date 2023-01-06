ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little Village

Lunch Specials at both locations of the The Little Village Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. A tradition in good times and good food, The Little Village has been providing Classic Italian fare to generations of Baton Rouge residents. Serving Italian specialties, prime steaks, and exquisite Louisiana seafood, the restaurant combines South Louisiana warmth with Old World charm for an intimate dining experience.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

First Look: Cou-yon’s BBQ founders’ new fast casual seafood spot opens today in Mid City

Cork’s Fish & Shrimp, a new fast casual fried seafood concept created by the team behind Cou-yon’s BBQ, opens today in Mid City. It’s located in the spot formerly occupied by Captain D’s on Government Street. Unlike the national chain, however, Louisiana-born Cork’s is chock-full of Bayou State flair, says founder Paul Mladenka, serving combination plates of Cajun fried fish and shrimp, fish or shrimp po-boys, housemade crawfish etouffee, beignet bites and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Port Allen-based refining company buys $4.8M downtown Baton Rouge office building

Port Allen-based Placid Refining Company has purchased an office building and parking lot in downtown Baton Rouge for nearly $4.8 million. The company bought the building at 402 N. Fourth St., which had been the former offices of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Level Homes, in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. Along with the 19,376-square-foot building, a .4 acre parking lot on the same block was also part of the transaction.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Antiques Roadshow' is returning to Baton Rouge to find America's hidden treasures

Adventure. History. Secrets revealed and treasure hunting, too. The hit PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow," is coming back to Louisiana for its 28th season. The 2023 production tour will kick off with a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2 — to search for America’s hidden treasures. Fans are invited to enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their items appraised.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73

Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Bakeries struggling with rising egg prices

BATON ROUGE - As the cost of just about everything is going up, small business owners are being forced to get creative when it comes to cutting costs. Sarah Hays, owner of CounterspaceBR, says egg prices have tripled over the last year. “About a year ago, we were spending about...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Sweet Potato seed available for Spring 2023 planting

As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for purchase this year are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Bonita, Muraski, Porto Rico, Sakura, and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website – www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Jan. 11, 2022

The Tangipahoa Parish Master Gardener Association 2023 pop-up Camellia Sale is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Hammond Farmer's Market and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 at the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station. The annual garden stroll is canceled because of garden damage...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

New Walk-On’s CEO shakes up corporate team with layoffs

Some of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s Baton Rouge-based corporate team has been let go as part of a restructuring under new CEO Scott Taylor. In a brief statement prepared in response to Daily Report’s inquiry, Taylor acknowledges the “adjustments to our organization” meant to “continue our evolution” and maintain the brand’s rapid growth but declined to confirm how many people were laid off.
BATON ROUGE, LA

