Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little Village
Lunch Specials at both locations of the The Little Village Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. A tradition in good times and good food, The Little Village has been providing Classic Italian fare to generations of Baton Rouge residents. Serving Italian specialties, prime steaks, and exquisite Louisiana seafood, the restaurant combines South Louisiana warmth with Old World charm for an intimate dining experience.
225batonrouge.com
First Look: Cou-yon’s BBQ founders’ new fast casual seafood spot opens today in Mid City
Cork’s Fish & Shrimp, a new fast casual fried seafood concept created by the team behind Cou-yon’s BBQ, opens today in Mid City. It’s located in the spot formerly occupied by Captain D’s on Government Street. Unlike the national chain, however, Louisiana-born Cork’s is chock-full of Bayou State flair, says founder Paul Mladenka, serving combination plates of Cajun fried fish and shrimp, fish or shrimp po-boys, housemade crawfish etouffee, beignet bites and more.
theadvocate.com
Mother-daughter duo opens Chai Thai-Lao; serving Thai and Laotian cuisine
Nang Keophommavong is no rookie in the kitchen. She's been in the restaurant business for more than 20 years — both as a cook and as a consultant to help open restaurants in other states. At 60, she and her daughter, Kit Keophommavong-Bradford, are opening Chai Thai-Lao in Baton...
theadvocate.com
Port Allen-based refining company buys $4.8M downtown Baton Rouge office building
Port Allen-based Placid Refining Company has purchased an office building and parking lot in downtown Baton Rouge for nearly $4.8 million. The company bought the building at 402 N. Fourth St., which had been the former offices of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Level Homes, in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. Along with the 19,376-square-foot building, a .4 acre parking lot on the same block was also part of the transaction.
theadvocate.com
'Antiques Roadshow' is returning to Baton Rouge to find America's hidden treasures
Adventure. History. Secrets revealed and treasure hunting, too. The hit PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow," is coming back to Louisiana for its 28th season. The 2023 production tour will kick off with a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2 — to search for America’s hidden treasures. Fans are invited to enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their items appraised.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas General, Mary Bird Perkins join forces to address area's high mortality rate
Opelousas General Hospital System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced a partnership Monday that officials say will address the high mortality rate in the Opelousas area. The partnership, announced Monday after nearly a year of planning, will enhance cancer care resources for residents who will have what was listed...
theadvocate.com
Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73
Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
Where can I donate clothes in Baton Rouge? These places help the community.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The beginning of the new year is an exciting time for some to hit redo. Losing weight, hitting the gym or giving yourself a style makeover can lead to clothes piling up in boxes or trash bags and sitting in the trunk for months. So, where are some places you […]
brproud.com
LDAF gives out food to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, upcoming food distributions scheduled for January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank was one of five food pantries that received donated chicken and non-perishable items from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Ten truckloads filled with 40,000 lbs. of chicken were donated by Foster Farms, which operates out of...
theadvocate.com
Robin Fambrough: Grace over tragedy may sound like a cliche', but its a mission for Sims family
Fay Sims was all smiles Saturday afternoon. Sims and her husband, Wayne, a former LSU star, posed for a lot of photos after Scotlandville won the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational. Wearing the No. 44 University jersey her son once wore was appropriate for those photos. The smiles were a...
wbrz.com
Bakeries struggling with rising egg prices
BATON ROUGE - As the cost of just about everything is going up, small business owners are being forced to get creative when it comes to cutting costs. Sarah Hays, owner of CounterspaceBR, says egg prices have tripled over the last year. “About a year ago, we were spending about...
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
pelicanpostonline.com
Sweet Potato seed available for Spring 2023 planting
As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for purchase this year are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Bonita, Muraski, Porto Rico, Sakura, and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website – www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Jan. 11, 2022
The Tangipahoa Parish Master Gardener Association 2023 pop-up Camellia Sale is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Hammond Farmer's Market and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 at the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station. The annual garden stroll is canceled because of garden damage...
Dave & Buster's Officially Coming to Lafayette
It is being reported that the 5 acres of land in the Ambassador Town Center cost the entertainment business $3,066,624.
Baton Rouge Business Report
New Walk-On’s CEO shakes up corporate team with layoffs
Some of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s Baton Rouge-based corporate team has been let go as part of a restructuring under new CEO Scott Taylor. In a brief statement prepared in response to Daily Report’s inquiry, Taylor acknowledges the “adjustments to our organization” meant to “continue our evolution” and maintain the brand’s rapid growth but declined to confirm how many people were laid off.
