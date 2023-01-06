Read full article on original website
Related
countynewscenter.com
Experts Predict What Lies Ahead at 39th Annual Economic Roundtable
No one has a crystal ball that will foretell the future, but local experts may have a pretty good grasp on what to expect from the economy this year. Hear what they have to say at this year’s 39th Annual Economic Roundtable. The free in-person and virtual event takes...
countynewscenter.com
Tips to Drive Safely, Avoid Flooding in Rainy Conditions
The San Diego County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) road division and the Office of Emergency Services remind residents to drive safely and be flood ready. The National Weather Service is forecasting milder rain conditions in San Diego than the central and northern part of the state, but safety precautions always apply on wet roads.
Comments / 0