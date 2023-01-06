Read full article on original website
West Monroe duo allegedly seen taking items from donation bin; arrested for drug offenses
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine patrol operation in the vicinity of Well Road in West Monroe, La. when they suddenly observed a white Mitsubishi SUV parked alongside donation boxes at Frost Trailer Parts, Inc.
MISSING PERSON: 14-year-old Ouachita Parish teen located safe
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, around 3:17 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Marzavion Minnifield was located and he is safe. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Marzavion Minniefield. Minniefield is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and 10 inches and weighs 185 pounds.
Monroe duo caught burglarizing gas station for liquor and cigarettes, police say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 8, 2023, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Raceway gas station on South College Avenue in reference to a burglary taking place. Police were informed that multiple suspects were allegedly prying open the boards that were covering the gas station’s entrance. Upon...
“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then yelled,...
Intoxicated Monroe man yells at group of women outside of bar while carrying a handgun; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, an off duty officer was working at Sippers Bar at 100 Sterling Road between 11:00 PM and 2:30 AM on January 8, 2023. Around 2:00 AM, two officers attempted to break up a fight between a large group of females. Meanwhile,...
20-year-old Richland Parish man accused of assaulting mother during argument
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence due to a battery complaint. During the investigation, deputies discovered that the victim and her son, 20-year-old Iain M. Frasier, engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical.
City of Ruston officially announces Buc-ee’s new location in the city
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the City of Ruston officially announced that Buc-ee’s will be locating its newest travel center in Ruston, La. According to officials, the newest location will be the first-ever Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana. The travel center will...
Buc-ee’s is coming to Louisiana
RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana will be welcoming the state’s first Buc-ee’s travel center. The City of Ruston and Mayor Ronny Walker announced Monday that Buc-ee’s will locate its newest travel center in Ruston. This will be the first Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana.
City of Monroe to host 44th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the W. L. “Jack” Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center Complex, Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will host the 44 Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute. In recognition of and...
