MISSING PERSON: 14-year-old Ouachita Parish teen located safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, around 3:17 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Marzavion Minnifield was located and he is safe. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Marzavion Minniefield. Minniefield is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and 10 inches and weighs 185 pounds.
“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then yelled,...
City of Ruston officially announces Buc-ee’s new location in the city

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the City of Ruston officially announced that Buc-ee’s will be locating its newest travel center in Ruston, La. According to officials, the newest location will be the first-ever Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana. The travel center will...
