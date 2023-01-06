UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, around 3:17 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Marzavion Minnifield was located and he is safe. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Marzavion Minniefield. Minniefield is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and 10 inches and weighs 185 pounds.

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO