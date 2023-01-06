ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why

Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
CLEVELAND, OH
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

3 Packers replacements for Aaron Rodgers not named Jordan Love

If Aaron Rodgers does retire, does that mean the Packers will automatically turn to Jordan Love?. The most obvious answer to this question is yes. Love was drafted in the first round in 2020 in part to be the heir-apparent to Aaron Rodgers. To not allow him that opportunity is to admit he’s not ready, and thus a poor selection and bad decision. Brian Gutekunst doesn’t seem like the type to admit defeat that quickly.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion

No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion

Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Ravens sign star to record contract extension while Lamar Jackson waits

The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, but will wait until the offseason to deal with Lamar Jackson. Roquan Smith has provided a jolt to the Baltimore Ravens defense since they acquired him at the trade deadline for two draft picks. The former Bears first rounder signed a five-year extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, proving he views Baltimore as his long-term home.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list

Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Glowing reviews for Matt Canada not a good sign for the Steelers

The Steelers have a tough decision on their hands with Matt Canada. If it were up to the fans, Pittsburgh would already be looking for a new offensive coordinator. Matt Canada led one of the league’s worst offenses for the second straight year. Yet, it’s not so simple this time around, as Canada’s unit improved with a rookie quarterback at the helm in the tail end of the 2022-23 campaign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

