Athlon Sports

Look: National Anthem Performance Goes Viral At Championship Game

The national anthem before any major game is normally an event of its own. Some get good reviews, some get bad reviews, but Pentatonix, who performed ahead of the College Football Playoffs National Championship, got great reviews. The five-person acapella group performed "Star Spangled Banner" ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lee dominates competition in Auburn Gymnastics' season opener

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers opened the season in a big way on Saturday night by placing third in the Super 16 in Las Vegas. The Tigers scored 197.350, which sets a program record for the highest score in a season-opening contest. Auburn finished behind the last two programs to win a national championship, Michigan and Oklahoma and finished 0.075 points higher than seven-time national champion UCLA.
