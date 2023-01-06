Read full article on original website
Related
blavity.com
Fisk University Women's Gymnastics Makes History As First HBCU To Compete At NCAA Level
Jordynn Cromartie faced a difficult decision as she began her senior year of high school, just as numerous Black gymnasts have for generations. The Houston-born teen desired to enroll in a historically Black college or university, and she wanted to participate in the sport to which she has devoted most of her life.
Why Alabama's Olympian Gymnast Decided to Return for Fifth Season with Crimson Tide
Shallon Olsen is back for a fifth year as part of a deep and experienced roster under new head coach Ashley Johnston.
Deion Sanders is First of Three Iconic Figures to be Inducted Into GQ’s First Sports Style Hall of Fame Issue
With his recent accomplishments, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders received another accolade at the start– of the new year. With the introduction of the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame, Sanders joins two iconic men from two other sports, Allen Iverson and Derek Jeter, to be the first three inductees.
Look: National Anthem Performance Goes Viral At Championship Game
The national anthem before any major game is normally an event of its own. Some get good reviews, some get bad reviews, but Pentatonix, who performed ahead of the College Football Playoffs National Championship, got great reviews. The five-person acapella group performed "Star Spangled Banner" ...
Lee dominates competition in Auburn Gymnastics' season opener
The No. 5 Auburn Tigers opened the season in a big way on Saturday night by placing third in the Super 16 in Las Vegas. The Tigers scored 197.350, which sets a program record for the highest score in a season-opening contest. Auburn finished behind the last two programs to win a national championship, Michigan and Oklahoma and finished 0.075 points higher than seven-time national champion UCLA.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 4