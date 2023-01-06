Ohio Republican Party passes resolution condemning 22 GOP lawmakers over bipartisan Ohio House speaker vote

Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio House GOP faction plans separate caucus to work around Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens
COLUMBUS, Ohio—About a week after a third of House Republicans united with Democrats to elect Republican Jason Stephens speaker, the other Republicans are planning to meet at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday to form a “third caucus,” according to multiple lawmakers. The agenda, a copy of which...
Ohio GOP picks new chairman, censures Republicans who teamed with Democrats to pick speaker: Capitol Letter
Party time: Alex Triantafilou is the new chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, following a Friday vote by the state GOP’s central committee in suburban Columbus. As Andrew Tobias writes, Triantafilou, a former judge and longtime chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party, defeated several other opponents, including Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams.
YAHOO!
Ohio's House Bill 6 corruption case: 'It's all systems go,' former federal prosecutor says
In recent months, pieces have fallen into place for the federal government to move forward on the biggest public corruption case in state history. New U.S. Attorney Ken Parker sworn into office. Check. Massive spy case concluded, freeing up lead prosecutor Emily Glatfelter. Check. A new boss, Will Rivers, is...
Ohio bill to strip power of state Board of Education to be reintroduced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill calling to strip the state Board of Education of power will soon be reintroduced at the Ohio Statehouse. Senate Bill 178 was the initial introduction, which would dramatically reduce the authority of the board and shift power to a new state cabinet-level agency. It failed during the final legislative […]
Gun sales, Progressive Field renovations among laundry list of lame duck bills to get Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than three dozen bills from last month’s lame-duck session into law, including measures to combat unemployment benefit fraud, prevent bans on gun sales during a riot, and provide millions for Progressive Field renovations. The bills signed by DeWine over the past...
huroninsider.com
Ohioans will soon be required to show ID when voting
COLUMBUS – Ohioans voting in future elections may have to show a photo ID before voting. Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, singed House Bill 458, which modifies several parts of the election process. When the new law goes into effect, individuals voting in-person will be required to show an...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asks Ohio Supreme Court to rescind lower court’s ruling on abortion ‘heartbeat’ law
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A state appellate court erred in dismissing an appeal of a local court’s injunction against Ohio’s so-called “heartbeat” abortion law, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Tuesday in a brief asking the Ohio Supreme Court to overturn the decision. With the injunction...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Signs Controversial Voter Photo ID Bill
In addition to photo ID language, the voting bill cuts the last day of early voting in Ohio.
Ohio's Maligned Voter ID Law Already Being Challenged in Court
The firm also has a history of challenging the state's election maps on behalf of the National Redistricting Action Fund.
Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law
"If the challenged provisions accomplish anything, it will be to diminish confidence in an electoral system that those in office have co-opted to entrench their positions of power at the expense of voters’ rights,” the lawsuit states.
Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
columbusunderground.com
New Law Declares Natural Gas as “Green Energy”, Allowing for More Drilling
Late Friday night, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine cleared his desk — signing into law two controversial bills. One makes changes in the way Ohioans will vote going forward. Most notably, it requires voters casting a ballot in-person to present a photo ID. The other law orders state agencies to award drilling licenses for state-owned lands and designates natural gas as “green energy.”
Ted Diadiun is right to blame legislators for unleashing plague of sports betting on Ohio
It makes me nervous to be in agreement with Ted Diadiun, but his Jan. 8 column, “Feeding sports fans a line; The too-high stakes of legalized betting in Ohio,” reminds me that differing views on politics are no reason to disregard the informed thoughts and opinions of another person altogether.
Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge
The same day Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law, Ohio’s new photo voter ID law saw its first court challenge. The Elias Law group filed suit Friday on a behalf of a handful of Ohio interest groups. The firm, headed up by Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias, rose to national prominence in part […] The post Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb slams Ohio's controversial new voting laws
CLEVELAND — On Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb commented on the new voting laws that were signed into effect by Gov. Mike DeWine. "Ohio is going absolutely in the wrong direction when it comes to voting rights," Bibb declared in an interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell. Bibb claimed...
WOUB
Two controversial Ohio bills on oil and gas drilling and election laws both signed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The state is facing a lawsuit over a bill signed on Friday that makes big changes in Ohio’s voting laws. Gov. Mike Dewine signed that and another bill left over from the lame duck legislative session, and both Republican-backed bills are controversial.
Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
Would-be Ohio GOP leader pushes resolution censuring Republican lawmakers over Ohio House speaker vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio – One of the leading candidates to become the next head of the Ohio Republican Party is proposing to formally rebuke the 22 GOP state lawmakers who teamed up with Democrats earlier this week to elect Republican Jason Stephens speaker of the Ohio House over a rival Republican candidate.
New Jersey firearm law blocked by judge's ruling
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a New Jersey law restricting where gun owners can carry firearms, while legal challenges over the new restrictions play out in the courts. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted a temporary restraining order against a new state law preventing licensed firearm owners from carrying guns in at least 25 "sensitive places" like government buildings, libraries, public transportation and day care centers. ...
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1