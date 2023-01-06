ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

Dan Haar: Day 1 on the CT cannabis trail with a supporter and critic

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was five minutes before the moment of history on Tuesday morning when I met up with state Rep. Josh Elliott on the sidewalk in front of the Zen Leaf cannabis store, a medical dispensary that was about to become one of the state’s first seven locations to sell marijuana to the general adult public.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

A month after Trumbull EMS chief departure, no replacement yet

TRUMBULL — A month after the town's Emergency Medical Services chief left for another job, her position has yet to be filled. But that's to be expected, according to the town's human resources director. In November, Trumbull EMS Chief Leigh Goodman announced that she was departing after roughly four...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Overnight fire closes Old Lyme pizzeria

OLD LYME — A Shoreline pizza parlor is closed after an overnight fire. No one was injured in the fire at Sapore Pizzeria, 163 Boston Post Road, the owners said on Facebook. The restaurant was closed at the time. The fire broke out in the kitchen about 4 a.m.,...
OLD LYME, CT
trumbulltimes.com

How advances in technology have left many in CT locked out of jobs

Victoria Morrell was looking to rejoin the workforce last year, but she had some reservations. A teacher for many years, Morrell knew her skills were in demand, but she didn’t feel confident using the devices and software the profession requires today. “Technology has gone so quickly from the time...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Hartford plan to buy $2.1 million building in Parkville moves forward

HARTFORD — A City Council committee has voted to approve the city's $2.1 million purchase of a building in the Parkville neighborhood that officials say will be key to the area's ongoing revitalization. The Planning, Economic Development and Housing committee voted Jan. 4 to send the proposal to the...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Norwalk family of four displaced after fire guts Betmarlea Road home, officials say

NORWALK — A fire erupted in a Betmarlea Road home Sunday, gutting much of the residence and displacing a family of four, officials said. Firefighters were dispatched shortly before noon to 2 Betmarlea Road, a single-story home that sits about a half mile from Fox Run Elementary School, according to Deputy Fire Chief Steve Shay.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

How to celebrate MLK Day around Connecticut

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is celebrated this year on Jan. 16, honoring the birthday of one of the most well-known leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, which sought to end racial discrimination in the United States. To honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and legacy, communities all...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Embattled Bloomfield Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne to retire in August after two years on the job

BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne will retire two tension-fraught years into a four-year contract. Hawthorne will step down from the position effective Aug. 30, according to a release issued Monday night by the Bloomfield Office of Strategic Communications and Government Affairs. Mayor Danielle C. Wong announced the news at the meeting of the Bloomfield Town Council on Monday night.
BLOOMFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy