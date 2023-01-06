Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Dan Haar: Day 1 on the CT cannabis trail with a supporter and critic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was five minutes before the moment of history on Tuesday morning when I met up with state Rep. Josh Elliott on the sidewalk in front of the Zen Leaf cannabis store, a medical dispensary that was about to become one of the state’s first seven locations to sell marijuana to the general adult public.
trumbulltimes.com
CT retail cannabis stores open for first day of sales: 'A new leaf to grow our economy'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The start of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut Tuesday brought much fanfare but not the same level of demand seen in other states that have legalized cannabis in recent years. Ahead of the first stores opening, officials urged patience...
trumbulltimes.com
Susan Campbell (opinion): CT's malls depend on the health of the middle class
Years ago, when our sons were young, we would fill the car with teenagers and head to the then-new Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. The boys would meet up with friends while we sat and drank coffee, and then, after a few hours, we’d gather for the ride home.
trumbulltimes.com
Hamden landlord Seramonte calls fair rent commission 'unlawful,' challenging rent freezes in court
NEW HAVEN — One of Hamden’s biggest landlords is using legal means to challenge the town’s fair rent ordinance, a decades-old regulation that has gained attention in recent months as dozens of tenants have used it to challenge rent increases. Seramonte CT LLC, which owns Seramonte Estates,...
trumbulltimes.com
A month after Trumbull EMS chief departure, no replacement yet
TRUMBULL — A month after the town's Emergency Medical Services chief left for another job, her position has yet to be filled. But that's to be expected, according to the town's human resources director. In November, Trumbull EMS Chief Leigh Goodman announced that she was departing after roughly four...
trumbulltimes.com
Overnight fire closes Old Lyme pizzeria
OLD LYME — A Shoreline pizza parlor is closed after an overnight fire. No one was injured in the fire at Sapore Pizzeria, 163 Boston Post Road, the owners said on Facebook. The restaurant was closed at the time. The fire broke out in the kitchen about 4 a.m.,...
trumbulltimes.com
How advances in technology have left many in CT locked out of jobs
Victoria Morrell was looking to rejoin the workforce last year, but she had some reservations. A teacher for many years, Morrell knew her skills were in demand, but she didn’t feel confident using the devices and software the profession requires today. “Technology has gone so quickly from the time...
trumbulltimes.com
Hartford plan to buy $2.1 million building in Parkville moves forward
HARTFORD — A City Council committee has voted to approve the city's $2.1 million purchase of a building in the Parkville neighborhood that officials say will be key to the area's ongoing revitalization. The Planning, Economic Development and Housing committee voted Jan. 4 to send the proposal to the...
trumbulltimes.com
Editorial: As recreational pot sales begin in CT, history offers lessons moving forward
It’s a historic week in Connecticut, as the sale of recreational marijuana finally becomes legal. Witnessing history is also a good time to consider lessons of the distant, as well as the recent past. To many, not allowing marijuana to be legal until now seems as ridiculous as the...
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk family of four displaced after fire guts Betmarlea Road home, officials say
NORWALK — A fire erupted in a Betmarlea Road home Sunday, gutting much of the residence and displacing a family of four, officials said. Firefighters were dispatched shortly before noon to 2 Betmarlea Road, a single-story home that sits about a half mile from Fox Run Elementary School, according to Deputy Fire Chief Steve Shay.
trumbulltimes.com
How to celebrate MLK Day around Connecticut
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is celebrated this year on Jan. 16, honoring the birthday of one of the most well-known leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, which sought to end racial discrimination in the United States. To honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and legacy, communities all...
trumbulltimes.com
Developers resubmit plans for 77 apartments in East Norwalk after completion of road project
NORWALK — Six months after the city first heard plans for a 77-unit apartment building in East Norwalk, the developers resubmitted the application after the completion of a traffic study. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission first reviewed the proposed project in June, but the plans were delayed due...
trumbulltimes.com
Embattled Bloomfield Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne to retire in August after two years on the job
BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne will retire two tension-fraught years into a four-year contract. Hawthorne will step down from the position effective Aug. 30, according to a release issued Monday night by the Bloomfield Office of Strategic Communications and Government Affairs. Mayor Danielle C. Wong announced the news at the meeting of the Bloomfield Town Council on Monday night.
Comments / 0