Si Litvinoff, ‘A Clockwork Orange’ Producer, Dies at 93

Si Litvinoff , a film producer and lawyer whose work included “ A Clockwork Orange ,” “Walkabout” and “ The Man Who Fell to Earth ,” died Dec. 26 in Los Angeles. He was 93.

On “A Clockwork Orange,” Litvinoff acquired the rights to Anthony Burgess’ novel of the same name and developed it with screenplays from Burgess and Terry Southern. Litvinoff pursued director Stanley Kubrick for five years to helm the film, which was greenlit in 1970 and released in 1971. Litvinoff also executive produced “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” which was directed by Nicolas Roeg and starred David Bowie in his feature film debut.

After graduating from NYU School of Law, Litvinoff was a practicing lawyer for 12 years before transitioning into producing. His clients included Andy Warhol, Jim Dine, Jack Youngerman, Terry Southern, Timothy Leary, Joel Grey, Orson Bean, Rip Torn and Alan Arkin. He was also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its foreign language screening committee, and he served as a judge in the Nichols Fellowship competition.

He was also involved in stage productions, which include “I and Albert” directed by John Schlesinger and “Hail Scrawdyke!” on Broadway. In the late 1980s, he served as senior vice president of production for Harry Nilsson and Terry Southern’s Hawkeye Entertainment, and he was executive producer of the Doobie Brothers’ HBO special “Listen to the Music.”

Litvinoff was born in 1929 in New York to Rose Levine and Samuel Litvinoff. He attended Adelphi College before pursuing law at NYU. He is remembered by friends for his quick wit, memorable parties and his love of entertaining company with fascinating stories.

He is survived by his children, Ian and Bram, along with stepdaughter Gittel Gladwin and grandson Alek Litvinoff.