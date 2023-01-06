ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Netflix Is ‘Pleased With the Growth’ of Its Ad Tier So Far, Head of Advertising Says

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdEYz_0k63uOAY00

Netflix is “pleased with the growth that we’re seeing” in its ad-supported tier since its launch two months ago, said Jeremi Gorman , president of worldwide advertising.

Gorman, speaking Friday at Variety ’s Entertainment Summit at CES, declined to break out subscriber numbers (Netflix reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan. 19). However, she said, “You would be able to see if I was concerned human — I wear it on my face.” ( Watch the full interview above between Gorman and Andrew Wallenstein, president and chief media analyst, Variety Intelligence Platform. )

Gorman, who joined the streamer last year from Snap , where she was chief business officer, said the expectation is for Netflix’s ad tier to be at least revenue neutral — if not positive. About the risk of cannibalizing Netflix’s subscribers who pay for no ads, Gorman said, “The whole goal of it is customer choice… Historically with Netflix, people stay on the plan they originally subscribed to.”

Netflix Basic With Ads launched in the U.S. on Nov. 3 at $6.99 per month (30% less than the the regular Basic plan without ads, at $9.99 per month). The ad-supported package is available in 12 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.

Early data from research firm Antenna, published last month, indicated that Netflix’s ad-supported tier is seeing a relatively slow uptake . Netflix has disputed the accuracy of Antenna’s data.

Netflix Basic With Ads excludes some popular TV series and movies , including “House of Cards,” “New Girl” and “The Good Place,” for which Netflix does not currently have rights to serve advertising. (Netflix says 5%-10% of total titles are unavailable in the ad tier, depending on market.) “The vast majority” of Netflix content is available on the ad tier, Gorman said, and reiterated that the streamer is working to renegotiate deals to bring more shows and movies to the offering and at some point “hopefully have everything available.”

Meanwhile, subscribers on the ad-supported plan, which serves up about 4-5 minutes of commercials per hour of content, can’t download titles for offline viewing. The service also is limited to a single 720p HD stream at a time (as is the case for Netflix Basic without ads).

Gorman described her decision to join Netflix as “an amazing opportunity to reach this engaged audience, with this extraordinary content, in a place where marketers have never been able to reach them before,” Gorman said. “It felt like kind of a no-brainer.” She’s been with Netflix for nine weeks so far.

Netflix is sticking with traditional 15- and 30-second ads for now, but longer term the company plans to broaden the ad formats to target viewers differently, Gorman said. For example, Netflix expects to introduce single-show sponsorships; it could introduce the ability for marketers to target ads in “gift-giving moment” regardless of content; and add the ability to target ads based on demographic data like age and gender. “We did launch with MVP,” she said, meaning “minimum viable product.”

Netflix’s ad-supported service is serving ads through a partnership with Microsoft and its Xandr platform. Gorman said there’s a “broad swath” of advertisers in the initial mix for the ad-supported tier, including consumer packaged goods, automotive, retail and luxury marketers.

Netflix comes to the ad market after years of execs resisting the move. Today, most large streaming services offer an ad-based option, including Disney+, which launched a cheaper plan with advertising in December in the U.S. “I think it’s a rising-tide-rises-all-boats situation, for connected TV in general, for ad-supported streaming services, for customer choice,” Gorman said about the competitive landscape. “Each of the companies is really compelling another company to make extraordinary content.”

VIP+ Analysis: Netflix Ad Tier Has Hurdles Now, Payoff Later

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Inside Job’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season, Creator Says ‘I’m Heartbroken’

Netflix has swung the axe on “Inside Job,” the adult-animation conspiracy comedy, after one season, according to creator and showrunner Shion Takeuchi. Takeuchi, a writer on “Gravity Falls” and other shows, announced the cancellation Sunday evening on Twitter. “I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of ‘Inside Job,'” she wrote. “Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up.” A Netflix rep confirmed that Season 2 of “Inside Job” was canceled. The streamer had announced the show’s renewal for a second season...
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Shares Climb 5% on Goldman Sachs Analyst’s ‘Favorite Media Stock’ Label

It’s a fiery start to the new year on Wall Street for Warner Bros. Discovery, which has seen its shares jump 25% over the past five days and climb nearly 5% since the market opened Tuesday morning, following two top media analysts’ very positive 2023 outlooks for WBD. Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman went so far as to call the David Zaslav-run company, which this time last year was just Discovery, ahead of its April acquisition of WarnerMedia from AT&T, their “favorite media stock” in a research note published at 5:09 a.m. ET. He’s set his 12-month price target for WBD...
Variety

‘The Last of Us’ Cast on Video-Game Adaptation Challenges and Why a TV Series Was Better Than a Film

Los Angeles’ pouring rain and red carpet flooding leaned into the post-apocalyptic ambiance of HBO’s “The Last of Us” series at the Regency Village Theater premiere on Monday night. The show is based on the hit PlayStation video game that deals with the crippling effects of a zombie apocalypse that turns humans brain-dead and into fungus monsters that drastically spread the disease throughout the United States. Though “The Last of Us” is looking to change things up, the repeated failures of video-game adaptations were on the minds of the creators and cast. “The hardest part of getting it right is all of it, is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Wednesday’ No. 1 Streak Ends as ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Leads Netflix Top 10, ‘Glass Onion’ Becomes Fifth Most Popular Film

The reign of “Wednesday” has been cut short by mother-daughter duo “Ginny & Georgia.” Season 2 of the Netflix drama debuted in the No. 1 spot on the English TV List with 180.47 million hours viewed, making it the most-watched title on the streamer for the week of Jan. 2-8. That’s an impressive opening figure for the series. This would mean opening numbers for “Ginny & Georgia” bested Season 3 of “Emily in Paris,” “The Watcher,” and Season 5 of “Cobra Kai.” For context, Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” recorded 196.2 million hours in its first week of viewing and Season 2...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

James Cameron Praises ‘Avatar 2’ Nearing $2 Billion: ‘Enough With Streaming Already! I’m Tired of Sitting on My A–’

As “Avatar: The Way of Water” gets closer to the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, James Cameron says it’s a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance. Cameron spoke with Variety during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the “Avatar” sequel’s box office dominance. “The Way of Water” has earned over $1.7 billion and currently ranks as the seventh-highest grossing film ever. With its international box office total over $1.19 billion, the film ranks as the fifth-biggest international release behind only “Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Titanic”...
Variety

Quinn Redeker, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor and Oscar-Nommed Screenwriter, Dies at 86

Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives,” died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 86. Redeker was a guest star staple on American television for more than three decades from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on “Days of Our Lives” from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of CBS’s “The Young and Restless.” He also appeared in shows like “Starsky & Hutch,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Cannon,” “Kojak,” “Mannix,” “Sea Hunt,” “That Girl,”and “Barnaby...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
Variety

Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as First Actor to Earn Major Award for Marvel Movie

Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe award Tuesday for her performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” making the 64-year-old the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics. The evening marked Bassett’s second win (and second nomination) at the Globes; she took home the trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” Bassett began, taking the stage to accept the award. “The...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Celebrates History-Making Win, Steven Spielberg Gets Standing Ovation at National Board of Review Gala

Awards season can be long and arduous to those on the quest for glory, but the novelty of recognition from Hollywood hasn’t been lost on Michelle Yeoh, who was honored at the National Board of Review Awards as best actress for A24’s indie blockbuster “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “I feel like I’ve entered my own metaverse,” Yeoh said to thunderous applause at Sunday night’s gala, held at Cipriani 42nd in midtown Manhattan. “Usually when someone accepts one of these awards, they get up and say, ‘I can’t tell you how much this award means to me.’ But tonight I want...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

Elizabeth Vargas Joins NewsNation for Evening Newscast

Elizabeth Vargas, the longtime “20/20” anchor for ABC News, is gearing up for a daily evening-news program for upstart network NewsNation that she hopes will offer viewers a deep dive into the biggest stories of the day. “I’m not there to provide my opinion,” Vargas tells Variety. She intends to go over “the big stories of the day, with in-depth, tough interviews.” Vargas is the latest anchor to join NewsNation, the news service being built by Nexstar Media. She joins anchors including Dan Abrams, Leland Vittert and Chris Cuomo in a lineup that seeks to avoid partisan delivery and focus instead on...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise for Returning Golden Globe Trophies: ‘Let’s Exchange Them’ for Shelly Miscavige’s Return

Jerrod Carmichael roasted Tom Cruise during the Golden Globes, tackling the actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Carmichael was introducing presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” co-stars, when he appeared on stage with three trophies in his hands. “Hey, guys backstage I found these,” Carmichael said. “[It’s the] three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I’m just a host briefly, or whatever, but I have a pitch I think. Maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of...
Variety

Austin Butler Thanks Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech for ‘Elvis’

A new king has been crowned, with “Elvis” star Austin Butler winning the Golden Globe award for best actor in a motion picture, drama. The actor, a first-time Golden Globe nominee, faced stiff competition in the category, which also included Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Hugh Jackman (“The Son”), Bill Nighy (“Living”) and Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”). “Oh, man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I’m in this room full of my heroes,” Butler began before voicing his admiration for his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-star Brad Pitt and director Quentin Tarantino. “I owe...
Variety

Hear Hakeem Jeffries’ Speech to Congress Set to the Music of Nas’ Jay-Z Diss Track ‘Ether’

After a humiliating week-long standoff that saw a far-right Republican faction delay work of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy was finally confirmed as House leader in the wee hours of Saturday. As part of the transfer of power from the previously Democratic leadership, incoming minority leader Hakeem Jeffries gave a powerful speech that was frequently interrupted by catcalls from that far-right faction, which seemed to encapsulate their goal of disrupting government by calling attention to themselves without presenting any practical solutions. Part of Jeffries’ speech was what is being called the “ABCs of American Values,” a slightly hokey but forcefully worded...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Tells Golden Globes to ‘Shut Up’ After Trying to Cut Her Speech Short: ‘I Can Beat You Up’

Nobody is going to play off Michelle Yeoh. The actor, who won her first Golden Globe on Tuesday, jokingly told the awards show’s producers to “shut up” after trying to cut her speech short. “I can beat you up,” said Yeoh as music started to play midway through her remarks. “And that’s serious.” Yeoh was honored in the best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category, for playing many iterations of laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in A24’s zany multiverse adventure “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The recognition wasn’t lost on Yeoh, whose decades-long career in Hollywood began with 1997’s...
Variety

Hugh Jackman Denies Ever Taking Steroids to Become Wolverine: ‘I Was Told the Side Effects…I Don’t Love My Job That Much’

Hugh Jackman is famous for packing on pounds of muscle to play Wolverine in various “X-Men” movies, but he told Chris Wallace during a recent interview on HBO’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” that he’s never resorted to steroids in order to transform into the character. “Over the years people have wondered, did he juice?” Wallace asked. “Did he take steroids?” “No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love...
Variety

Don Cheadle Says Fans Slam ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ to His Face: They Come Up to Me and Go, ‘I Hated That One. That One Sucked’

Don Cheadle has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly 12 years as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine, but the MCU isn’t the only franchise the actor has under his belt. Cheadle starred as explosives expert Basher Tarr opposite George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt in Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy between 2001 and 2007. While the 2001 installment is universally beloved, the far more comedic “Ocean’s Twelve” proved divisive with fans. Cheadle recently told GQ magazine that fans often come up to him to bash “Ocean’s Twelve” to his face. “When we came back to do the second...
Variety

Dr. Dre Slams ‘Divisive, Hateful’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Self-Promotional Video

Dr. Dre has made his feelings known about Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) using his song “Still D.R.E.” as the soundtrack for a new video in which she celebrates her part in helping get Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) finally elected as speaker of the House — and, not surprisingly, he didn’t mince words. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the superstar producer told TMZ Monday morning. Greene’s self-promotional video immediately became the subject of derision when she posted it earlier Monday morning, with the political website Mediaite calling it “bizarre” and saying it “left...
Variety

How ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ Author Mark Manson Prepared for His Close-Up in New Documentary

In the five years since author Mark Manson published “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,” the self-help book has sold more than 15 million copies, spent 279 weeks on the NY Times Bestsellers list and crossed over in the pop culture sphere. “It’s honestly just a pleasant surprise,” Manson tells Variety over Zoom in late December, reflecting on the success of the book, which pairs historical anecdotes with his personal tales of teenage apathy and mid-twenties mistakes to illustrate the best way to live a contented life. “I’ve been hearing prominent people from all over the world — like Aaron...
Variety

Johnny Depp Attorney Camille Vasquez Joins NBC News in Legal Analyst Role

Camille Vasquez, an attorney who worked for actor Johnny Depp during his recent defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, is now working with NBC News in a legal-analyst role Vasquez made her first appearance as a contributor Monday on “Today.” She discussed the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the much-scrutinized stabbing of four University of Idaho students. Vasquez works as a partner in the litigation & arbitration practice group at Brown Rudnick and is also co-chair of the firm’s brand & reputation management group. She and colleague Benjamin Chew served as lead attorneys for Depp in a case that...
Variety

‘The Traitors’: BBC In Talks to Buy U.S. Edition of Reality Hit (EXCLUSIVE)

The BBC is in discussions to acquire the U.S. adaptation of hit format “The Traitors” following its runaway success in the U.K., Variety has learned. Sources indicate that BBC executives have been keen to get their hands on the Alan Cumming-hosted reality show — which launches on NBC-owned streaming service Peacock on Thursday (Jan. 12) — though a deal is not yet concluded. There’s no doubt, of course, that the public broadcaster will be eager to grab audiences again with the buzzy format given the show’s runaway success in Britain over the holidays. Sources indicate it’s likely the show will land...
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy