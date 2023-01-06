ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RSVP for film makeup and hair panel on January 10: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Emancipation’

By Chris Beachum and Rob Licuria
 4 days ago
Four top film makeup and hair Oscar contenders will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, January 10, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar contenders on the 2023 shortlist:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Synopsis: A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

Bio: Heike Merker ’s career has included “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” “Without Remorse” and “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney/Marvel)

Synopsis: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.

Bio: Camille Friend was an Emmy nominee for “3 rd Rock from the Sun.” Other projects have included “The Help,” “Django Unchained,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” “The Hateful Eight” and “Black Panther.”

Blonde (Netflix)

Synopsis: A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe.

Bio: Tina Roesler Kerwin was an Emmy nominee for “Mrs. Harris.” Other projects have included “Beginners,” “Lovelace,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” “Seberg” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Emancipation (Apple Original Films)

Synopsis: A runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him.

Bio: Christien Tinsley was an Oscar nominee for “The Passion of the Christ” and an Emmy winner for “Behind the Candelabra” and “Westworld.” Other Emmy noms were for “Nip/Tuck,” “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “The Normal Heart” and “Olive Kitteridge.”

Exclusive ‘New Moon’ trailer: Animated short film from Colman and Raul Domingo contends for Oscar [WATCH]

“New Moon,” one of this year’s shortlisted films eligible for Best Animated Short at the Oscars, is the imaginative, surrealist journey of young Jay Jay and his mother Edie. Their inner city dreams are illuminated by the New Moon accompanied by the magic of Aretha Franklin playing on a summer’s eve on a transistor radio in their West Philadelphia backyard. Watch an exclusive new trailer above. The short film has been adapted from Emmy winner Colman Domingo‘s play titled “A Boy and His Soul.” It is dedicated to Black mothers and sons and the love and inspiration that keeps them inspired...
