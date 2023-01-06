Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Al Roker’s children surprise him with well wishes
After two months, Al Roker is back in Studio 1A. He opens up about the support he received from his family — and he’s surprised with recorded messages from his children!Jan. 6, 2023.
Popculture
'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air
The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed
Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
Al Roker Shocks Fans With Announcement That It's 'Time to Take a Break' From Twitter
Al Roker is done with Twitter—at least for now. The Today show weather anchor, 68, shared a parting message to the social media platform on Wednesday, Dec. 21, telling his followers that he's taking a break from the site for the time being. "Thank you Twitter. We had some...
Vanna White Left In Tears After Pat Sajak's Comment
The 'Wheel Of Fortune' host really got to the letter turner.
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague
This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
Today show hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly say goodbye while announcing beloved colleagues’ retirement live on air
TODAY show’s Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and more co-hosts have said their goodbyes to a couple of beloved colleagues who are retiring from the company. The TV personalities have shared a sweet tribute to their departing colleagues during Thursday’s live show. While standing out on the Today show...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words To His Grandfather Will Give You Chills
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik opens up about suffering from debilitating mental disorder in new video
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has opened up about suffering from a debilitating mental disorder in a new video. The video was taken from the Big Bang Theory star's Bialik Breakdown podcast and shared on Instagram Monday. The show has a tagline of "a podcast breaking down mental health so you...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Ginger Zee hits back at continued trolling after viewer ‘spots sign she doesn’t care anymore’
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee has hit back at viewers over misogynistic statements about her hair. It all started on Tuesday after an airing of GMA, when one fan took to Twitter to voice an opinion on Ginger's appearance. "Mrs Zee it’s time to do something with your hair,"...
Boy, 8, Diagnosed With Deadly Brain Tumor a Week After Getting Eye Squint
"The MRI showed a clear 'egg shape' in the brain," mom Leisje Love told Newsweek
GMA’s Lara Spencer shares new health update after revealing major injury while fans continue to be concerned for host
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has shared a new health update after revealing a major injury as fans continue to be concerned for the morning show host. Lara, 53, has taken to Instagram to post a snap and video of herself working her body in a physical rehabilitation center.
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 9?
New week, new hosts? Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still nowhere to be found (on air) after being taken off their lunchtime program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, in response to their workplace affair. The two seem to be making most of their suspension, having been spotted canoodling around the country – first in NYC and then in Miami and Atlanta over the holidays. Regardless, ABC isn’t revealing the details of their ongoing internal review, but given ABC News president Kim Goodwin’s cryptic comments in the past, the network doesn’t appear to be on their side, dubbing...
Marathon runner can ‘barely walk’ after being diagnosed with same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion
A super-fit marathon runner can now ‘barely walk’ after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, the same rare illness as Celine Dion.Last month the Canadian singerrevealed that she had been diagnosed with the one-in-a-million neurological disorder.Jon Kelf, 54, was a five-time marathon runner before he was diagnosed with the same incurable condition.The disease is a progressive disorder which causes the body and limbs to stiffen, often triggered by emotional stress or noise.Jon now struggles to even walk as his body randomly stiffens making it difficult to get about safely without injury.Jon, from Barton Broad in Norfolk, said: “When I was...
ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton Details the Health Benefits of Dry January: 'Give It a Try'
“I always feel good and find it easy when I do it,” Dr. Jennifer Ashton said of giving up alcohol for a month Dr. Jennifer Ashton is giving social media users tons of information after kicking off Dry January. On Thursday, the ABC chief medical correspondent appeared on a GMA3 Instagram video where she discussed the benefits of temporarily giving up alcohol for the new year. While sitting in her dressing room, Ashton, 53, urged anyone who's considering it to give it a shot. "Well listen, I've been doing...
Wynonna Judd: I knew ‘something wasn’t right’ before mom Naomi’s suicide
Wynonna Judd revealed she knew “something wasn’t right” with her mother, Naomi, just weeks before her tragic 2022 suicide. “She was very fragile,” Wynonna, 58, told Hoda Kotb on her “Making Space” podcast Monday of their final performance together at the CMT Awards on April 2, 2022. “I knew something wasn’t right in terms of her being off a little bit, a bit nervous,” the Judds performer explained. Wynonna also noted that as they harmonized on their hit song “Love Can Build a Bridge” she sensed worry in her mother’s demeanor. “I think it’s because she hadn’t sung in a long time,” she...
