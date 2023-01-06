ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ex-USC athletics official sentenced to prison in admissions scandal

By City News Service
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

A former athletics administrator for the University of Southern California was sentenced today to six months behind bars for her role in the fraud and bribery scheme in which the children of wealthy parents gained admission to some of the country’s top universities as fake sports recruits.

Donna Heinel, a 61-year-old Long Beach resident, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay $160,000 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Heinel pleaded guilty in November 2021 in Boston federal court to “honest services” wire fraud for arranging for more than two dozen students to get into USC in exchange for over $1.3 million in bribes.

Prosecutors wrote in court papers that Heinel “abused a position of trust in a manner that significantly facilitated the commission of the offense.”

Heinel worked with the scheme’s organizer, William “Rick” Singer, to coordinate students’ admissions to USC as fake athletic recruits over a four-year period beginning in 2014.

Singer was sentenced Wednesday to three and a half years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. He was also ordered to forfeit $8.7 million in assets tied to the scheme.

According to the complaint filed in March 2019, Heinel presented applicants to admissions committees in exchange for payments from Singer.

Before she entered into the plea deal, Heinel was heading to trial on a series of federal charges including conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services mail and wire fraud. She faced up to 60 years behind bars if convicted on all counts, prosecutors noted.

Almost 55 people were charged in the case, including nearly three dozen parents who subsequently pleaded guilty, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and Loughlin’s fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. Parents have received punishments ranging from probation to 15 months in prison.

Singer, the Newport Beach consultant at the center of the scheme, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to charges of racketeering, money laundering, fraud and obstruction.

Heinel admitted to helping funnel cash to Singer and making $20,000 a month in a phony consulting deal with him.

In 2008, while working at the university, Heinel established a side business, Clear the Clearinghouse, wherein she advised high school administrators on NCAA guidelines for athletes, a service that is usually available for free. Her annual fee for the service was reportedly up to $700.

Heinel, who was let go by USC on the day she was indicted, listed her Long Beach home for just under $2 million in the wake of the scandal.

Three other members of USC’s athletics staff were also indicted in the “Operation Varsity Blues” investigation.

Ali Khosroshahin, a former head women’s soccer coach, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering and was sentenced to six months in home confinement; ex-water polo coach Jovan Vavic was convicted of bribery last April but was subsequently granted a new trial; and former assistant women’s soccer coach Laura Janke pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit racketeering and was sentenced to time served and community service.

Also, Jorge Salcedo, a former men’s soccer coach at UCLA, was sentenced in March 2021 to eight months behind bars for his plea to a federal conspiracy count.

The post Ex-USC athletics official sentenced to prison in admissions scandal appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ

Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Secures Preliminary Injunction Against Chain of Skilled Nursing Facilities for Violations of Federal and State Staffing and Discharge Laws – Includes Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, and Santa Cruz Counties

Understaffing at the facilities resulted in unnecessary amputations, the spread of diseases, and a high number of unreported sexual assault cases. January 10, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced securing a preliminary injunction against 19 California skilled nursing facilities operated under the Mariner chain (Mariner Health) for violating federal and state laws and regulations over a five-year period. The Attorney General and District Attorneys of Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties allege that Mariner Health violated California’s Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law by understaffing its facilities and subjecting its patients to negligent care while inflating their skilled nursing facilities advertised ratings to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The injunction was granted by the Alameda County Superior Court on Friday, January 6, and allows for oversight of five of Mariner Health’s skilled nursing facilities to ensure compliance with state staffing laws. The injunction also allows for the oversight of 19 of Mariner Health’s facilities to ensure compliance with federal and state discharge regulations.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

USC's nonsensical decision to declare the word 'field' as racist

The University of Southern California's School of Social Work sent a letter declaring it would no longer use the word "field" when referring to one's area of expertise. Instead, it is replacing it with the word "practicum." Why would such a reputable school make such a silly, nonsensical change? Because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Smithonian

California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former LA County fire captain sues to receive retirement badge

LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Reports Felony Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest of Camarillo Gang Member

January 6, 2023 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Department reports the Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted an investigation into Jacob Oseguera for felony assault, attempted robbery and possession of an illegal weapon. On 09/07/2022, Camarillo patrol deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Take Five...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Eater

Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish

Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy