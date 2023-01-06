ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

“Welcome To The Business”: ‘Demascus’ Showrunner Addresses AMC Cancellation

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILCls_0k63u2pp00

Demascus emerged as the latest show hit by AMC ’s cost-cutting drive at the end of last year.

Showrunner Kirk A. Moore took to social media to address the cancellation , highlighting the fact that such tax write-offs have become more prevalent in the entertainment industry over the last twelve months.

Related Story

AMC Networks Scraps More Shows: ‘61st Street' Season 2 & ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’ Axed Following Cost-Cutting Drive

Related Story

'Invitation To A Bonfire' Showrunner Rachel Caris Love Is Hopeful Drama Dropped By AMC Will Find A New Home

Related Story

Cineworld Won't Sell Assets Individually, Says No Talks With AMC

“Welcome to the business. This sucks. But it’s happening EVERYWHERE,” Moore tweeted. “It’s wild that no one gets to see all the very good work everyone has put into this project because of finances and issues beyond our control.”

He added that he’s thankful for the “support and love” after Deadline broke the news this morning.

Moore was one of the exec producers of the show alongside playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul exec producer Mark Johnson.

RELATED : TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & Beyond

The show was in production, having been ordered in February 2022 after having had writers’ rooms opened in August as part of the broadcaster’s “scripts-to-series” model.

Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows an eponymous character, a 33-year-old Black man on a mission of self-discovery and the burgeoning field of digital psychiatry that might be the key to defining his truest self. The series is a comedic, genre-fluid, coming-of-age story with a reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives, while also attempting to answer Demascus’ personal question: “Who am I?”

Okieriete Onaodowan, Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt and Shakira Ja’nai Paye were cast alongside Martin Lawrence in a recurring role.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Wednesday’ Actor Hunter Doohan Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Doohan (Wednesday) has signed with WME. Most recently, Doohan portrayed Tyler Galpin a local barista with a special connection to the show’s titular character (played by Jenna Ortega) in Season 1 of the hit Netflix series Wednesday which premiered in November. Following Wednesday‘s rating success, it was renewed for a second season. Doohan is also known for starring opposite Bryan Cranston in the series Your Honor for Showtime, has recurred on Apple TV’s Truth Be Told as a younger Aaron Paul, and guest-starred on Schooled for ABC and What/If for Netflix. Additionally, he played Confederado Scout in Season 2...
Deadline

‘Hoodlum’ TV Remake & ‘The Emperor of Ocean Park’ Adaptation From John Wells Leads MGM+ Development Slate

MGM+, formerly Epix, unveiled its programming lineup and development slate that includes a new John Wells drama based on a Stephen L. Carter novel, a period drama about Harlem crime boss Stephanie St. Clair, based on an MGM movie, and a docuseries about the disco era. The newly rebranded premium linear channel and streaming service will launch on January 15 in conjunction with the season three premiere of Godfather of Harlem starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker and created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein. The development slate includes scripted series The Emperor of Ocean Park, Hoodlum, based on the 1997 movie starring...
Deadline

‘Bannerman’ Spy Books In Works For Television At AMC Networks From Shane Black, Greg Nicotero & Brian Witten

AMC Networks has acquired the rights to John Maxim’s popular Bannerman spy book series for development as a potential television series. The project hails from Shane Black (Lethal Weapon, Ironman), Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow) via his overall deal with AMC Networks, and Brian Witten (Creepshow, Friday the 13th). Jeffrey Maxim is also attached as a consulting producer. It was announced today during AMC Networks’ TCA presentation in Pasadena, CA. The book series consists of five titles: The Bannerman Solution, The Bannerman Effect, Bannerman’s Law, Bannerman’s Promise and Bannerman’s Ghosts. The Bannerman Solution synopsis: “Paul Bannerman was once his nation’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Deadline

“Too Many Shows”: AMC Networks Content Chief Dan McDermott Addresses Challenges After Cancellations

After AMC Networks axed a swathe of new content including Demascus, Invitation to a Bonfire and second seasons of Pantheon, Moonhaven and 61st Street, Dan McDermott addressed the challenges facing the television business. McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, admitted the cost-cutting, which included around $400M in content savings as part of a one-time write-down, had been a “difficult but important process”. “As human behavior continues to evolve, our industry is experiencing an unrivaled period of reflection and correction. Factors including rising inflation, challenging ad market, too many shows, and an over reliance on streaming metrics that don’t necessarily deliver profitability,...
Deadline

Imagine Television Ups Natalie Berkus To Senior Vice President

EXCLUSIVE: Television executive and producer Natalie Berkus has been promoted to Senior Vice President at Imagine Television, where she will continue to develop series across both drama and comedy. “We’re thrilled for Natalie to be growing her role within the Imagine TV team,” said Kristen Zolner, head of Imagine Television. “She has incredible creative instincts and we’re looking forward to the new projects she champions.” Since joining Imagine in 2019, Berkus has set up series at Hulu, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, BET, FX, Peacock, and Paramount+, and overseen production on series such as The Ms. Pat Show, 68 Whiskey and Why Women Kill. Berkus is currently developing multiple projects based on IP...
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Deadline

Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected. The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son. The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981. Rich’s other TV...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Prince Harry, In ‘60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Brother Prince William Shoved Him To The Floor During Argument Over Meghan Markle: “It Was A Pretty Nasty Experience”

Prince Harry, in a 60 Minutes interview tied to the publication of his memoir this week, described an incident in early 2019 when tensions boiled over with Prince William to the point that his brother shoved him and he cut his back as he fell on a dog bowl on the floor. Already, there were tensions over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, who became a target of the British tabloid media. The confrontation occurred at Harry’s cottage at Kensington Palace. “It was a buildup of frustration, I think, on his part,” Harry told Anderson Cooper. “It was at a time where he was...
Deadline

Bernard Kalb Dies: Veteran TV Journalist & Author Was 100

Bernard Kalb, a veteran television journalist that worked at CBS and NBC News, has died. He was 100. News of Kalb’s death was confirmed by The Washington Post which reported that he died on January 8 at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland following “complications from a fall.” Kalb was born in New York City on February 4, 1922. His career in journalism started at The New York Times at the end of World War II and after serving in the Army. Kalb would later become a TV correspondent for CBS and NBC covering foreign affairs and based internationally. In 1984, he was...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
Deadline

Prince Harry Says He Has “Spent The Last Six Years Trying To Get Through To My Family Privately” Before Going Public With Story In ITV Interview

In the first of a number of interviews promoting new memoir Spare, Prince Harry has said he’s “spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately” before reaching the point of “fleeing my home country fearing for our lives.” Harry delivered an extraordinary broadside against the “briefings, leakings and plantings” to the press that have come from members of his own Royal Family about him and wife Meghan Markle as a reason for his now going public with first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and then the book plus a set of interviews including three in the...
Deadline

Diana Jenkins Leaving ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 1 Season

Diana Jenkins is giving up her diamond and leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after only one season. The Bravo star and entrepreneur confirmed her departure from the reality series on her Instagram account. “As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” she shared. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Jenkins continued, “I would like...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint

A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre. The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman,...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

Montecito Resident Ellen DeGeneres, Sheltering In Place, Posts Video Of Raging Water Beside Her Home: “This Is Crazy!”

With the National Weather Service warning of (caps theirs) “DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING across southern Santa Barbara county,” Montecito homeowner Ellen DeGeneres put her own exclamation point of sorts on the situation, posting a video of herself with a raging torrent just over her shoulder and in it remarked, “This stream next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate.” Related Story Stormy Monday: 101 Closed In Multiple Places, Evacuation Order Issued For Montecito As Much Of Southern California Under Flash Flood Warning...
MONTECITO, CA
Deadline

Prince Harry’s Much Hyped ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down No Ratings Coronation For CBS

Prince Harry courted about 10.52M U.S. viewers for his sit down with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes on Sunday, according to early Nielsen data. The preliminary number can certainly be seen as a win for CBS and for 60 Minutes, which was up 16% from its season-to-date average. But it pales in comparison to the 17.1M people who watched the live broadcast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, which also aired on CBS, in 2021. It’s fair to note that the couple’s sit down with Oprah was the first time they’d spoken publicly about the experiences that led...
Deadline

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Tension Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz; Lala Kent Faces Randall Emmett Allegations

Bravo dropped the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer and viewers are in for an explosive season. The cable network also confirmed that the return of the reality series will be on Wednesday, February 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Most of the trailer revolves around the major story of the season — Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz divorcing. The couple got married on the show and now viewers will witness how they move with their lives and start dating other people. Related Story Peacock Reveals 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It's A Blast From The Past Related Story Andy Cohen Says...
Deadline

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Sentenced To Five Months In New York Tax Case — Update

UPDATE: Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in jail on Tuesday. A New York state judge handed down the sentence after Weisselberg entered a guilty plea to 15 charges related to tax fraud and evasion last summer. That was part of a deal in which he agreed to be a witness against the Trump Organization.  A New York jury last month found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud and other charges. Sentencing against the company is scheduled for Friday, with fines of up to $1.6 million. According to the AP, Judge Juan...
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Deadline

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson Set For Cinema Vanguard Award At Santa Barbara Film Festival

The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have been tapped to receive the Cinema Vanguard Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival. The prize recognizes artists — primarily actors — who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film. Past recipients include Benedict Cumberbatch, Carey Mulligan, Laura Dern, Michael B. Jordan, Willem Dafoe, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, Nicole Kidman, Peter Sarsgaard, Christoph Waltz, Vera Farmiga, Kristin Scott Thomas, Stanley Tucci and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Deadline

Deadline

153K+
Followers
42K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy