Foundation NFT Marketplace review: Details and facts explained

Founded in February 2021 by Kayvon Tehranian and Matthew Vernon, Foundation is an application that eases live auctions for NFTs. By using ETH, users can bid on digital artwork of their choice. This is followed by storing the tokens in a MetaMask wallet and reselling them on other marketplaces. Created...
Arbitrum Nova is getting the support of OpenSea

OpenSea is supporting Arbitrum Nova. Opensea announced this via Twitter on January 7, 2023. OpenSea is now connected to the Arbitrum One chain, which offers fast and cheap payments. In order to purchase an NFT on Arbitrum, one must first add Arbitrum to their wallet and link their ETH to Arbi ETH.

