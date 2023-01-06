Read full article on original website
Related
5 Investment Risks That Often Lose Money — and Investing Alternatives for Each
It's only human nature for investors to want to earn as much money as they can in the shortest possible time. However, this desire for rapid, high returns runs often encourages investors to take...
5 Financial Resolutions for 2023 That Will Actually Stick
A new year is the perfect time to change old habits for the better -- especially when it comes to your financial well-being. But those pie-in-the-sky financial ideals that you wish you could achieve...
The billionaire CEO of a top biotech VC firm details how a new type of AI could transform how we test and discover treatments
Artificial intelligence has the potential to make possible new therapeutics, drugs, and tests, Flagship Pioneering CEO Noubar Afeyan said.
todaynftnews.com
Foundation NFT Marketplace review: Details and facts explained
Founded in February 2021 by Kayvon Tehranian and Matthew Vernon, Foundation is an application that eases live auctions for NFTs. By using ETH, users can bid on digital artwork of their choice. This is followed by storing the tokens in a MetaMask wallet and reselling them on other marketplaces. Created...
todaynftnews.com
Arbitrum Nova is getting the support of OpenSea
OpenSea is supporting Arbitrum Nova. Opensea announced this via Twitter on January 7, 2023. OpenSea is now connected to the Arbitrum One chain, which offers fast and cheap payments. In order to purchase an NFT on Arbitrum, one must first add Arbitrum to their wallet and link their ETH to Arbi ETH.
Comments / 0