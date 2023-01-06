ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell, SC

WRDW-TV

Man convicted of setting fire at Augusta apartment building

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The year’s first jury trial in Richmond County ended with a guilty verdict in a 2020 arson case. A jury took 30 minutes to find Charles Bragg, 52, guilty of arson in the first degree after a two-day trial, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting threat against Richmond County high schools has parents worried about their students. The Richmond County Board of Education was made aware of the threats Monday morning, and let parents know about the situation. “In an effort to keep you informed, the Richmond County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

ID released for Aiken County slain man whose body was burned

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of a homicide victim whose body was found in a burned vehicle. The body was found around 10 a.m. July 28 in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road, approximately a mile off Williston Road.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

3rd suspect transferred to Aiken County in triple-murder of teens

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County now has custody of the third suspect in the arrested in the slaying of three teenagers over the summer in Aiken. Suspect Alvin Artis IV, was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday on three counts of murder in connection with the June 26 slayings on Wadley Drive in Aiken County. Artis remained in jail Monday morning.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Body found on Boggy Gut Rd. in Aiken identified

AIKEN, Sc. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an investigation dating back to July of 2022. On July 28th, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Rd off of Williston Rd. After DNA testing, that victim has now been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has ruled Powell's cause of death as a homicide.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

6-year-old stable after crash with Columbia County school bus

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 6-year-old boy is now stable after a crash with a Columbia County school bus Monday. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was driving a go-kart in his neighborhood with his dad’s supervision. He mistakenly put the go-kart in reverse, hitting...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

CCSO: 6-year-old on go-kart involved in accident with school bus

UPDATE, 01/10/2023, 5:10 P.M. – The Columbia County School District has released an official statement. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the bus driver was not at fault. Investigators say that the 6-year-old, who is not a student of the Columbia County School District, was operating a motorized toy car, and it collided with […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man killed in Augusta shooting at Sleep Inn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday, January 8 at the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded there at 2:10pm in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies found a dead man. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released suspect information.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County crashes kill 3 people in 3 days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man arrested for June 26th triple homicide charged with murder

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The man arrested in connection to the June 26th triple homicide has been charged with murder according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. According to ACSO, Alvin Artis, IV was arrested on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022. According to authorities, deputies were called to a residence on Wadley Drive on June […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Barry Monoochee Lew, 62, died in the shooting, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday. Lew was homeless. At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Richmond County deputies responded to the Sleep Inn at...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation

Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken Department of Public Safety officer fired over use of force

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken police officer has been fired and could face criminal charges over his use of force in an arrest, according to authorities. On Jan. 3, the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a complaint of Officer Anthony Mason using excessive force during an arrest. The...
AIKEN, SC

