AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County now has custody of the third suspect in the arrested in the slaying of three teenagers over the summer in Aiken. Suspect Alvin Artis IV, was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday on three counts of murder in connection with the June 26 slayings on Wadley Drive in Aiken County. Artis remained in jail Monday morning.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO