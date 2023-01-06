Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Man convicted of setting fire at Augusta apartment building
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The year’s first jury trial in Richmond County ended with a guilty verdict in a 2020 arson case. A jury took 30 minutes to find Charles Bragg, 52, guilty of arson in the first degree after a two-day trial, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
WRDW-TV
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting threat against Richmond County high schools has parents worried about their students. The Richmond County Board of Education was made aware of the threats Monday morning, and let parents know about the situation. “In an effort to keep you informed, the Richmond County...
WRDW-TV
WRDW-TV
3rd suspect transferred to Aiken County in triple-murder of teens
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County now has custody of the third suspect in the arrested in the slaying of three teenagers over the summer in Aiken. Suspect Alvin Artis IV, was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday on three counts of murder in connection with the June 26 slayings on Wadley Drive in Aiken County. Artis remained in jail Monday morning.
Columbia County suspect fleeing Edgefield County police arrested in Richmond County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been arrested in Richmond County after fleeing Edgefield County police according to authorities. According to authorities, Richard X. Deas was traveling with his female companion down Highway en route to Columbia County after traveling for the weekend. Authorities say a domestic argument began as the […]
wfxg.com
Body found on Boggy Gut Rd. in Aiken identified
AIKEN, Sc. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an investigation dating back to July of 2022. On July 28th, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Rd off of Williston Rd. After DNA testing, that victim has now been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has ruled Powell's cause of death as a homicide.
WRDW-TV
WRDW-TV
6-year-old stable after crash with Columbia County school bus
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 6-year-old boy is now stable after a crash with a Columbia County school bus Monday. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was driving a go-kart in his neighborhood with his dad’s supervision. He mistakenly put the go-kart in reverse, hitting...
CCSO: 6-year-old on go-kart involved in accident with school bus
UPDATE, 01/10/2023, 5:10 P.M. – The Columbia County School District has released an official statement. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the bus driver was not at fault. Investigators say that the 6-year-old, who is not a student of the Columbia County School District, was operating a motorized toy car, and it collided with […]
WIS-TV
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
wfxg.com
Man killed in Augusta shooting at Sleep Inn
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday, January 8 at the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded there at 2:10pm in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies found a dead man. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released suspect information.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County crashes kill 3 people in 3 days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
Man arrested for June 26th triple homicide charged with murder
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The man arrested in connection to the June 26th triple homicide has been charged with murder according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. According to ACSO, Alvin Artis, IV was arrested on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022. According to authorities, deputies were called to a residence on Wadley Drive on June […]
WRDW-TV
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Barry Monoochee Lew, 62, died in the shooting, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday. Lew was homeless. At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Richmond County deputies responded to the Sleep Inn at...
WRDW-TV
2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation
Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
WRDW-TV
Aiken Department of Public Safety officer fired over use of force
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken police officer has been fired and could face criminal charges over his use of force in an arrest, according to authorities. On Jan. 3, the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a complaint of Officer Anthony Mason using excessive force during an arrest. The...
WRDW-TV
Blackville Healing Springs bringing in people from hours away
BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need water, you can just swing by the store and buy a bottle or two. But for some in the CSRA, they drive more than an hour to go grab healing water. People bring bags full of jugs. “Because it’s coming straight from the...
