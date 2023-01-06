Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70
Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
WITN
Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
wcti12.com
Police release forensic sketch of shooting suspect
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — The Winterville Police Department worked with a forensic sketch artist to draw up a picture of the suspect in a Dec. 10, 2022 shooting on Kinsey Loop near Jessica Drive. The suspect is described as a black man, around 5'9" tall and 130-140 pounds. He...
WNCT
Controlled burn in Duplin County causes crashes, part of road to close
Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South Tuesday morning after “several motor vehicle accidents” happened amid hazardous conditions stemming from what was determined to be a prescribed fire nearby. Controlled burn in Duplin County causes crashes, …. Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South...
Greenville police: Man dies at hospital after stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a man died at the hospital after he was stabbed. Police said in a media release that Broderick Stefan Harris, 34, died at ECU Health Medical Center shortly after he was dropped off at the emergency department around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. Investigators […]
neusenews.com
Man arrested on 'concealment of death' charge
KINSTON — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after discovering a dead woman in a Deanswood Drive residence. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, the LCSO responded to a call of a deceased person on Deanswood Drive. Deputies arrived to find Carla Lee Soula dead inside her residence. She was 42.
Vigil held at NC greenway for missing 22-year-old man
Between 25-50 people from the community came out to the South Tar River Greenway on Monday to show support and comfort for the family of Kahlil Jefferson.
wcti12.com
Pickup truck, tractor trailer involved in head-on collision
NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-vehicle crash clogged up Hwy. 17 Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023 outside of New Bern. A tractor trailer landed upside down and a pickup truck had heavy damage to its front. The State Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Injuries and details of what...
Two La Grange men charged after robbery leads to foot chase with shots fired
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two La Grange men were arrested after a Sunday morning robbery led to a foot chase in which shots were fired by one of the suspects, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., 20, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession […]
‘I’m gonna die’: Nash County deputy recalls partner’s shooting during testimony
NASHVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) — “I gotta move. I’m gonna die.” That’s what Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy Shelby Smith said was running through her head when she said a Florida man fired his gun at her and her partner. Smith took the stand to testify against Jarred Ford and while police footage captured the encounter, it failed […]
wcti12.com
Hwy 117 South in Duplin County being to close for visibility, smoke conditions
DUPLIN COUNTY — Duplin County officials said that Hwy. 117 South is still open and passable at this time, but it is being monitored by the North Carolina Department of Transportation and Duplin County Emergency Management. It is to do with the area between Sheffield Road and Brooks Quinn...
WITN
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
WITN
YOU KNOW US? People wanted in stolen credit card case
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in solving the case of a stolen credit card. Winterville police want to identify two people who are persons of interest in using the stolen card. The card was used at the Game Stop on Greenville Boulevard in Greenville around...
wcti12.com
Goldsboro authorities say shooting and homicide are connected
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Sunday afternoon homicide and nearby shooting in Goldsboro have been determined to be part of the same incident. According to a release by the Goldsboro Police Department, on Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Goldsboro Police Department “C” Shift officers responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Responding officers located a 14-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the subject deceased. While responding officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified Goldsboro Police officers of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tarquek Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.
WITN
Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
14-year-old shot and killed in Goldsboro, police investigating
A 14-year-old boy died in a double shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday.
wcti12.com
Pitt County Sheriff requests pay raises
Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance spoke during Monday night's County Commissioners meeting and requested a pay raise for area officers. “Currently our officers are underpaid compared to other agencies that require similar levels of training and responsibility,” Sheriff Dance said. Sheriff Dance says this leads...
WITN
Man in serious condition after stabbing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times according to police. Goldsboro Police say they were called to UNC Health Wayne around 8:07 p.m. Saturday night after learning that Jacquarius Howell, 31, had arrived at the Emergency Department with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.
