rocketcitynow.com
Annexation underway at Clift Farms in Madison
What are the plans for Clift Farms with an annexation in the works? Our Jasamine Bryd reports.
WHNT-TV
Town Madison Continues Expanding
Mayor Paul Finley says that 2023 is going to be a big year for business in Town Madison. Mayor Paul Finley says that 2023 is going to be a big year for business in Town Madison. Knowing Renters Rights in Alabama. News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out...
‘Big things’ coming to Madison in 2023, says Mayor Finley
The new year is bringing "big things" to the City of Madison, according to Mayor Paul Finley.
WHNT-TV
2 dead, several injured after shooting in Madison County
According to a Facebook post by MCSO, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment in the area of Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road. 2 dead, several injured after shooting in Madison …. According to...
WAFF
Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway. HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call...
United Way of Madison County launching dental supply drive
The United Way of Madison County is kicking off a dental supply drive Tuesday, January 10.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Huntsville
Huntsville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Huntsville.
ALEA: 40-year-old man dies after being hit by truck in Jackson County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Hartselle Enquirer
A hospital stay I won’t forget
Seven weeks ago, I was admitted to Huntsville Hospital to have surgery to repair a damaged spine. The decision to operate was reached seven months after I accidentally injured a disc in the lower region of my back and began experiencing pain in both legs and lost the ability to walk without aid.
Madison strip mall shooting: 2 arrested in deaths of 2 women; more than 200 rounds fired
Vowing to arrest anyone involved in a Saturday night shooting, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said two people are in custody on reckless murder charges today following an incident that involved hundreds of shots fired at a surprise 21st birthday party. At a Monday news conference, Turner said to expect...
WAAY-TV
High egg prices have some Huntsville shoppers looking for alternatives
Some shoppers may have sticker-shock at the cost of eggs. The once affordable and high-protein food has some shoppers turning away as prices continue to soar. Eggs at Star Super Market are anywhere from $4 to $8 per dozen. Other stores are selling a dozen of eggs for more than $10.
