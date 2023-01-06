ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

WHNT-TV

Town Madison Continues Expanding

Mayor Paul Finley says that 2023 is going to be a big year for business in Town Madison. Mayor Paul Finley says that 2023 is going to be a big year for business in Town Madison. Knowing Renters Rights in Alabama. News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

2 dead, several injured after shooting in Madison County

According to a Facebook post by MCSO, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment in the area of Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road. 2 dead, several injured after shooting in Madison …. According to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway. HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

A hospital stay I won’t forget

Seven weeks ago, I was admitted to Huntsville Hospital to have surgery to repair a damaged spine. The decision to operate was reached seven months after I accidentally injured a disc in the lower region of my back and began experiencing pain in both legs and lost the ability to walk without aid.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

