SpaceX prepares Falcon Heavy for launch from Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that is targeting mid-January for a Falcon Heavy rocket launch of the USSF 67 mission for the U.S. Space Force. After the Twitter announcement on Tuesday that the full-duration static fire of Falcon Heavy was complete, SpaceX said the rocket will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center no earlier than Jan. 14.
Gov. DeSantis announces $3.5B toward Florida’s waterways

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced future plans for improving and restoring Florida’s waterways, including the Everglades. The governor was joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton, Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks and Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Rains at Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille.
37 Florida Lottery winners lose money to DEO overpayments

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – What was supposed to be a happy day at the lottery office turned into a financial gut punch for Florida couple Dolly Kountz and Dave Kreshpane. The couple from Stuart walked into a Palm Beach County lottery office a few weeks ago to collect $2,900 in prize money from a Pick 4 ticket only to be told Kountz owed $11,000 in unemployment overpayments to the Department of Economic Opportunity.
