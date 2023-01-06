Read full article on original website
SpaceX prepares Falcon Heavy for launch from Florida’s Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that is targeting mid-January for a Falcon Heavy rocket launch of the USSF 67 mission for the U.S. Space Force. After the Twitter announcement on Tuesday that the full-duration static fire of Falcon Heavy was complete, SpaceX said the rocket will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center no earlier than Jan. 14.
Gov. DeSantis announces $3.5B toward Florida’s waterways
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced future plans for improving and restoring Florida’s waterways, including the Everglades. The governor was joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton, Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks and Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Rains at Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille.
Local leader joins call to remove former Brazilian president from Central Florida
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Orlando-area lawmakers are calling for the expulsion of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro from the United States after he was released Monday from an Osceola County hospital. State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) told News 6 that Bolsonaro needs to leave the U.S. and take accountability for...
Cell phone pings, license plate readers led to Mount Dora double homicide suspect, police say
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Detectives pinged cell phones, engaged license plate readers in three counties and even visited the mother of the woman they say killed a Mount Dora couple in their apartment on New Year’s Eve. Vickie Williams, 50, is in jail on first-degree murder and grand...
Ask Trooper Steve: What happens if my tag is expired more than 6 months?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked on Monday, “I was told that if my tag is expired more...
37 Florida Lottery winners lose money to DEO overpayments
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – What was supposed to be a happy day at the lottery office turned into a financial gut punch for Florida couple Dolly Kountz and Dave Kreshpane. The couple from Stuart walked into a Palm Beach County lottery office a few weeks ago to collect $2,900 in prize money from a Pick 4 ticket only to be told Kountz owed $11,000 in unemployment overpayments to the Department of Economic Opportunity.
Florida’s Democratic Party chairman resigns, says party ‘resistant to change’
ORLANDO, Fla. – Manny Diaz, the former Miami mayor who was in charge of the Democratic Party in Florida, resigned as party chairman Monday in a lengthy letter to party members that exposed shortcomings with building membership and accused the party’s culture as being “resistant to change.”
