ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Probe: Cops Justified In Shooting Attacker

BERKELEY – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office determined that an officer who shot a knife-wielding man was justified in his use of force. The incident happened on August 1, 2021. Stephen M. Carroccia, who was 36 at the time, was at his Stanford Drive home in the Silver Ridge Park East community. A relative called 911, telling police he had been behaving erratically, wandering around neighbors’ yards.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students

HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOBOKEN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: US Marshals Conduct Raid in Lakewood

US Marshals Office was in Lakewood this morning to conduct a raid, Police told TLS. The strike force hit the apartment complex approximately 8:00 AM this morning. Police did not release details about the raid as it is an ongoing investigation.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey

It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Massive 2-day air show returning to N.J. military base in May

A massive two-day air show and open house at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst that has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the New Jersey military base is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The Air and Space Open House — “Power in the Pines”...
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested After Long-Term Pursuit

JACKSON – A Township man has been charged after evading authorities on several different occasions, police said. Kevin Valverde-Cruz, 20, of Jackson, was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Eluding Law Enforcement in connection with incidents that occurred on October 18, 2022 and October 22, 2022, in Lakewood.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues its love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
PIX11

NJ lottery player wins $1,000 a week for life

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Cha-ching! A lucky New Jersey lottery player won $1,000 a week for life. The player won the second-tier CASH4LIFE prize in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said.  The ticket was ordered via the third-party Jackpocket app. It was picked up at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt.  The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
POLITICO

Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul

Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise

Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked

More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy