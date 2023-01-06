Charlene Aery, 82, passed away at 1:04 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey. She was born April 27, 1940, in Alton, IL the only daughter of Sarafino Gammaitoni and Alma “Wink” Forbes Auston. Charlene was a highly accomplished and retired cosmetologist who served her community for more than 60 years as well as sharing her knowledge and skill through teaching. She was a faithful member of Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and one of the first female members of the Godfrey Lions Club. Charlene was also the very first female president of the Lions Club in the entire state of Illinois. She also enjoyed serving as an election judge in the many elections held in the village of Godfrey. On December 28, 1972, Charlene married William J. “Bill” Aery in Alton, Il. Charlene enjoyed traveling with her husband of 44 years before his death in 2017. They roamed the continent in their RV spending winters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with family and friends. Charlene is survived by her children, Gail Hill (Alan) of Sharpsburg, GA, Neil Aery (Pam) of Godfrey and step son, Mark Aery of Brooksville, FL. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Justin (Iva) Hill, Matthew Hill, Maggie (Trevor) Meeks, Cassidy Aery, Sophia Aery, and Justin Acker. Charlene had one great granddaughter, Callie Acker, and one on the way, due in March of this year. Also surviving is her sister, Jan (Doug) Welch of Norwich, CT, and her brother David (Mary) Gammaitoni of Godfrey. Besides her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her eldest son, Michael J. Aery, who passed in 2007, and her brother Jeffrey Auston who passed in 2022. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Saint Ambrose School in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

GODFREY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO