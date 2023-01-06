Read full article on original website
Dennis Warner
He was born on January 13, 1951, in Wood River, the son of Nicholas and Evelyn (Reinhardt) Warner. He married Deborah Warner on June 5, 1993. Dennis was a member of the Alton Wood River Sportmans Club and Brittany Shooting Club. He was a trap coach for many years. Dennis was also an avid duck and goose hunter and loved to go boating. He had a passion for music and was the stage manager for Rogers and Nienhaus for several years.
Richard Beasley
Richard Joseph Beasley, 75, of Granite City, IL passed away in his home on January 6, 2023. He was born to the late OBJ and Mary (Lancaster) Beasley on September 12, 1947 in Granite City, IL. On May 31, 1970 Richard married Marie Steiner, she precedes him in death. Richard was a Lieutenant for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and after 28 year of service he retired and spent his retirement as a guard at Granite City Steel.
David Davies
Born September 11, 1945 in Alton, he was the son of Walter Watkins Davies and Alice Mae (Champlin) Logan. A U.S. Navy, Vietnam veteran, receiving four bronze stars during his tour. He had worked as a machinist for the Olin Corporation for 30 years before retiring in 2005. On September...
Doris Mook
Doris Mook, 99, died at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at River Crossing of Alton. She was born March 25, 1923 in Alton the daughter of the late Burton and Mae Johnson) Gary. She was the owner of Mook’s Arts, Crafts and Hobbies in Alton for many years. In 1941 in North Little Rock, Arkansas she married Edward Mook and he preceded her in death December 15, 2010. Surviving are two sons, Gary Mook (Angela) of Alton, Mal Mook of Alton, ten grandchildren, Elizabeth Mellenthin, Deborah Hood, Christine Certa, Susan Frasier, Rachel Mook, Jolynne Sumpter, Samuel Mook, John Mook, Andrew Long, Geoffrey Long, nine great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Ronda Long, three brothers, Paul Gary, Lee Gary, Rex Gary and two sisters, Mildred and Dorothy. No services are scheduled at this time. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Charlene Aery
Charlene Aery, 82, passed away at 1:04 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey. She was born April 27, 1940, in Alton, IL the only daughter of Sarafino Gammaitoni and Alma “Wink” Forbes Auston. Charlene was a highly accomplished and retired cosmetologist who served her community for more than 60 years as well as sharing her knowledge and skill through teaching. She was a faithful member of Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and one of the first female members of the Godfrey Lions Club. Charlene was also the very first female president of the Lions Club in the entire state of Illinois. She also enjoyed serving as an election judge in the many elections held in the village of Godfrey. On December 28, 1972, Charlene married William J. “Bill” Aery in Alton, Il. Charlene enjoyed traveling with her husband of 44 years before his death in 2017. They roamed the continent in their RV spending winters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with family and friends. Charlene is survived by her children, Gail Hill (Alan) of Sharpsburg, GA, Neil Aery (Pam) of Godfrey and step son, Mark Aery of Brooksville, FL. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Justin (Iva) Hill, Matthew Hill, Maggie (Trevor) Meeks, Cassidy Aery, Sophia Aery, and Justin Acker. Charlene had one great granddaughter, Callie Acker, and one on the way, due in March of this year. Also surviving is her sister, Jan (Doug) Welch of Norwich, CT, and her brother David (Mary) Gammaitoni of Godfrey. Besides her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her eldest son, Michael J. Aery, who passed in 2007, and her brother Jeffrey Auston who passed in 2022. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Saint Ambrose School in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
William Stairwalt
William Stairwalt, 95, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Eunice Smith Nursing Home. Born February 4, 1928 in London Mills, IL, he was the son of Russell Byron and Anna L. (Voorhees) Stairwalt. Mr. Stairwalt served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church. He retired as a school teacher having worked in Sparta, Edwardsville and Libertyville as chairman of Industrial Arts. On June 2, 1956 he married the former Helen Wood in Sparta, IL. She survives, also surviving are two children, Mark William Stairwalt of Sparta, WI and daughter Beth and grandson, Zachary Lampman.
Donna Pritzker
Donna June Linquist Pritzker, 85, passed away 6:33 am, Sunday, January 1, 2023 under the care of hospice. Born January 7, 1937 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Edward O. and Helen Charlotte (Hinthorne) Lindquist. Donna had been a legal secretary for several years including time as a...
Ralph Richter
Ralph "Rick" Charles Richter, 83, of Godfrey, Illinois passed away on Friday, January 7, 2023, at his home. He was born June 1, 1939, in Freeport, Illinois, the son of the late Elizabeth Simpson and Norman Richter. He was a proud 1957 graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto,...
Benefit for Tracy Bogard Jan 21
Your browser does not support the audio element. Team Tracy is raising money to benefit Tracy Bogard who is battling ALS. Lori Peuterbaugh joins the show to talk about the event on Jan. 21 at the Alton Moose. The Venmo link is @Tracy-BogardALSWarrior if you can donate to the cause.
James Hand
James Henry Hand passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 1:12 p.m. at Autumn Meadows Nursing home in Cahokia, IL. He was born January 15, 1943 in Alton, IL, the son of Donald E. Hand and Emma Marie (Peterson) Hand. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army for three years and the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, honorably discharged. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers for several years doing road work. He was a loyal member of the V.F.W. Post and a member of the American Legion in Wood River, IL. Surviving is a sister, Carol Williams (Kenny) of Alton, a brother, Allen “Micky” Hand (Rena) of Medera, CA. He had three stepchildren, Alan E. Loyd of Odin, IL, Peggy S. Erles (David) of Centralia, IL, Laura J. Mathis (Jack) of Centralia, IL, four step grandchildren, and one great grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were three sisters, Linda Madison, Jane Baker, and Melody Myers, and his former wife, Shirly Joyce Hand. James enjoyed fishing, music and collecting stamps and spending time with friends and family. Per his request, cremation rights were honored. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the Madison County Humane Society. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Gilbert Kulenkamp
Gilbert “Jack” Kulenkamp, 92, of Peoria, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022. He was born on November 15, 1930 in Shipman, IL, to Gilbert and Evaline (Denby) Kulenkamp. Jack married Catherine Kleinschmidt, the love of his life, on May 10, 1952. They had celebrated 69 years of marriage. Catherine preceded him in death on January 1, 2022. He was also preceded by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Maude and Bill Stethem, and his beautiful granddaughter, Kara Gaye Kulenkamp.
Charles Littlejohn Jr.
Charles S. Littlejohn Jr., age 73, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. Charles was born on August 9, 1949 in Springfield, TN, a son of the late Charles Littlejohn Sr. and Nina (Causey) Wallace. Charles...
Stacie Rushing
Stacie Jo Rushing, 64, of Brighton, passed away at 12:46 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023, at home surround by family. She was born on July 3, 1958, in Jeffersonville, IN, the daughter of the late Charles and Thelma (Bumpus) Graf. Stacie married Charles “Jeff” Rushing on May 12, 1984,...
Kenneth Kube
Kenneth Vasil Kube, 75, of St. Charles, Missouri passed away at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born April 30, 1947, in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Edward and Catherine (Hrysko) Kube. Kenneth retired from Boeing in St. Louis after with over 40 years of dedicated service as an inspector. He enjoyed his days of playing chess and checkers. He is survived by his son, David (Mark Middlebrook) Kube of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; daughter, Karen Garren of Chatham, Illinois; two grandchildren, Jay Garren and Mackenzie Garren; a brother, Edward Kube (Sonny) of Eagarville, Illinois; his former wife, Barbara Zimmerman of Springfield, Illinois; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Kube and a brother, Richard Kube.
Janet Johnson
Janet S. Johnson, 71, passed away January 5, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center. Born in Granite City on April 25, 1951 of Merrl Robert Stout and Mary B. Holshouser. She married Everett Johnson, Sr who preceded in death. Survived by sons, Kevin Lobsinger of Alton, Jeffrey Johnson of...
Sandra Boren
Sandra K. Boren, 80, died at 2:29 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 at Covenant Inpatient Hospice in Pensacola, FL. Born November 17, 1942 in Denison, TX, she was the daughter of Clarence and Fannie (Evridge) Steele. Mrs. Boren retired as a registered nurse from Rosewood Care Center. On June 23, 1962 she married Henry O. Boren in Denison, TX. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2019. Surviving is a daughter, Kim Chestney (Hobbie) of Gulf Breeze, FL, two sons, Greg Boren of Elsah and Darrin Boren (Shannon) of Wood River, and 10 grandchildren, Tyler Boren, Seth Boren, Megan Boren, Cody McKay, Samantha Stockton, Jared Boren, Danielle Stockton, Hobbie Chestney, Erin Chestney and Justin Chestney. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Steele. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Alex Melton will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The Metroeast Humane Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Dennis Busch
Dennis L. Busch, 78 of Worden, passed away January 5, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Dennis was born August 5, 1944, son of the late Arthur and Lillian (Carter) Busch. He was preceded in death by his brothers Darrell Busch, Duane Busch and sister Donna Meyer. He is...
Madison County marks Adoption Day
As 2023 came to a close, more than three dozen children were adopted into 31 Madison County families. December 30 was Adoption Day in the Madison County Circuit Court. A representative from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, performed magic for the children, and there was also t-shirt painting, face painting, balloon artists, and refreshments.
Brighton's Daddy Daughter Dance Feb. 4
Tickets are on sale now for the Brighton Daddy-Daughter Dance. Girls ages 3-12 are invited to attend with any adult male figure on Saturday, February 4 from 5:30 – 8pm. It will be held at the Cartwright Building at 119 East Vine Street. Brighton Village Trustee John Bramley tells...
Alton NAACP - Doc Holiday - MLK Event Jan. 15
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alton NAACP President Doc Holiday shares information about the 43rd commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr., on Jan. 15 in Alton.
