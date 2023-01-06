Fullbacks, huddles and the 3-3-5: Here's what we learned from Nebraska's coordinators

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Platte Telegraph
Baylor offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua chooses Florida over Nebraska
An interior blocker with Power Five starting experience who had Nebraska among his final three schools is heading to Florida out of the transfer portal. Former Baylor lineman Micah Mazzccua announced Tuesday he is committing to the Gators. The 6-foot-5, 331-pounder also visited Nebraska and Auburn in the last week.
North Platte Telegraph
7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
The first calendar week of the year is in the books for Nebraska football. The Huskers and new head coach Matt Rhule remain busy in the offseason as the program prepares for the 2023 season. From Rhule rounding out his staff to defensive coordinator Tony White's stance on the Blackshirts...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Virginia receiver Billy Kemp transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Virginia receiver transfer Billy Kemp. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-9, 172-pounder:. Kemp brings tons of production at the Power Five level. Over five seasons at UVA, Kemp caught 192 passes for 1,774 yards and eight touchdowns. Now, if you notice the yards per catch seems pretty low, well, that's how the Cavaliers used Kemp - as an early-down, run-after-catch artist who could make a first tackler miss. This is a valuable player for NU to have in its offense, especially considering it has a big-bodied No. 1 receiver in Marcus Washington and a decent No. 2 in Alante Brown. Kemp can work in the slot and challenge nickels and 'backers. Think JD Spielman.
North Platte Telegraph
Huskers look to build off home momentum and "be tough" against Illinois
Fred Hoiberg’s group has won three of its last four games, including a pair of wins over Big Ten foes Iowa and Minnesota. Nebraska sits at 9-7 on the season and the Huskers are .500 in conference play at 2-2. They’re playing with some momentum and enter Tuesday night’s game riding the high of an overtime win in Minneapolis on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Arena to open more concession stands and make other changes to reduce lines at Husker games
Pinnacle Bank Arena has taken several steps to address the long lines experienced at concession stands during last month’s Nebraska-Iowa basketball game. Those lines led Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to release a statement addressing the issue on Dec. 30. He said that NU would work with the arena to address the lines that frustrated fans who missed large parts of the game while waiting for something to eat or drink.
North Platte Telegraph
A late bloomer in high school, Nebraska signee Syncere Safeeullah has more upside to realize
It took a small push, then a larger one for Syncere Safeeullah to pick up the game of football. Mostly a soccer player while growing up, Safeeullah first played football in middle school before stepping away from the game as a freshman at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee. That changed once Hillsboro head coach Anthony Brown figured out who Safeeullah’s father was.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, eight, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $90,000. Copyright 2023 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: four, eight; White Balls: two, twenty-six) (six, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island.
North Platte Telegraph
Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out
BELLEVUE — One partner has pulled out but another says it will push forward on a real estate redevelopment billed as a kickoff to renewal in Olde Town Bellevue. Amid fanfare last summer, officials in Nebraska’s oldest and third largest city unveiled plans for a $12 million mixed-use apartment building on the site of the now-razed City Hall.
North Platte Telegraph
Council Bluffs school bus driver to spend time in jail for deadly crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, school bus driver will spend time in jail for his role in a deadly crash near Omaha’s Eppley Airfield last year. Kevin Downing, 44, was found guilty in October of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide after pleading no contest to the charge. He was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years' probation, according to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.
North Platte Telegraph
Saunders County sheriff's deputy injured in crash continues to recover
OMAHA — The Saunders County sheriff's deputy who was injured Friday night when his cruiser left the road and landed in a creek continues to recover, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. At about 10 p.m. Friday, Deputy Dominic Leuck tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Nebraska 79 west...
