Wahlburgers founder to visit Dayton: How to meet him
From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., restaurant guests will be able to meet the chef behind the newest addition to the Hollywood Gaming food court.
Going dry: How a Dayton bottle shop cut out alcohol
To help people giving up the bottle, Ghostlight Coffee in Dayton is giving people another way to raise a glass.
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Huber Heights, other Ohio stores
In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
Ohio Renaissance Festival considers detachment from Harveysburg
The festival gave two reasons for the proposed detachment: services Massie Township can provide and a potential entertainment tax on ticket sales by the Village of Harveysburg.
Beavercreek woman found after Missing Adult Alert
On Jan. 9 at 4:31 p.m., a woman walked away from her family and did not return.
The Foodbank, Inc. to receive $1.6M from state to meet hunger need in Miami Valley
"We can make sure we have what we need in stock here to meet ongoing demand and request for food assistance," The Foodbank Chief Development Officer Lee Lauren Truesdale said.
‘This was his corner’: Springfield community honors shop owner with vigil
"Smart guy," Joe Marler, the previous butcher shop owner, said of Gill. "Wanted to run his own business. Did a great job with it. Started out with all borrowed money, worked hard, honest and paid it back. He bought the house next door to live in, so this was his corner."
Hank Williams Jr. announces 2023 tour, including Cincinnati show
Hank Williams, Jr. has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six RIAA-certified Platinum albums, 20 RIAA Gold-certified, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles.
Ohio teens charged after threatening Instagram posts discovered
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police have charged two teenagers after students and parents found threatening messages posted on Instagram targeting a high school. In a news release Monday, police say Hilliard City Schools received concerns from families at 8:30 p.m. Sunday regarding an account on Instagram posting “disturbing” content that followed several accounts connected […]
1 flees scene after Moraine crash: Charges under review
According to the Moraine Police Department, a car collided with a pole near the intersection of Stroop Road and Springboro Pike. The force of the collision caused the pole to lean over.
Clark County man killed in Springfield industrial accident ID’d
2 NEWS crews on the scene confirmed that the coroner was called. Springfield police are currently on the scene.
2 men dead after Dayton shooting ID’d
According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Banker Place near the intersection of Oldfield Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Dayton man sentenced for assaulting officer with ATV
One of the officers tried to grab Trammell, but he drove forward, dragging the officer several feet before crashing into a street sign, pinning the officer between the ATV and the sign pole.
Woman dies following Darke County crash involving semi-truck
On Jan. 9, the Darke County Sheriff's Office was notified through the Coroner's Office that Tena Black, 54, of Versailles, died at Everheart Hospice Patient Unit in Greenville. Tena was a passenger at the time of crash. The driver has since been released from the hospital.
Clark County man charged with kidnapping arrested in Indiana
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday incident.
Suspect dead after attempted theft at Boost Mobile in Harrison Twp.
Police reported that the suspect drove to a residence in Dayton, and was then transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
DPS hiring for all positions: How to apply
Anyone who is interested in applying should bring a resume to the job fair on January 18 and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot. The hiring event will be held at the DPS community room at 115 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton.
Holmes scores 32 to lead Flyers to 7th straight win, 82-58 over Fordham
DaRon Holmes II's 32 points to lead the University of Dayton to its seventh straight win Tuesday night, an 82-58 win at Fordham.
