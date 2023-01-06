ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Ohio teens charged after threatening Instagram posts discovered

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police have charged two teenagers after students and parents found threatening messages posted on Instagram targeting a high school. In a news release Monday, police say Hilliard City Schools received concerns from families at 8:30 p.m. Sunday regarding an account on Instagram posting “disturbing” content that followed several accounts connected […]
HILLIARD, OH
WDTN

2 men dead after Dayton shooting ID’d

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Banker Place near the intersection of Oldfield Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

DPS hiring for all positions: How to apply

Anyone who is interested in applying should bring a resume to the job fair on January 18 and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot. The hiring event will be held at the DPS community room at 115 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton.
DAYTON, OH

