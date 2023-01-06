ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

kxnet.com

Clemson ready to stay on course against struggling Louisville

Clemson will look to extend a number of streaks — and Louisville will attempt to halt a few of its own — on Wednesday when the Atlantic Coast Conference rivals meet in South Carolina. The Tigers (13-3, 5-0 ACC) are off to their best start in conference play...
CLEMSON, SC

