Jim Cramer Warns Investors Not to ‘Gamble' on Tech Stocks Despite Recent Gains

CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "These short-term sector rotations like we saw today — they're irrelevant because they can't last. Think renters, not owners. The fundamentals, now they last," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer told...
Jim Cramer's 5 Rules for Earnings Season

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday went over a list of do’s and don’ts for investors ahead of a busy period of earnings. The upcoming earnings season, which kicks off this week, features quarterly updates from the nation’s largest banks, manufacturers and airlines. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Stocks Rise Slightly as Investors Look to Next Inflation Report, Earnings Season

Stocks saw modest gains Tuesday as investors awaited economic data and corporate earnings coming later in the week for signs into how the Federal Reserve will move interest rates going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 45 points, or 0.14%. The S&P 500 was also advanced 0.25%, while the...
Coinbase to Slash 20% of Workforce in Second Major Round of Job Cuts

Coinbase is cutting a fifth of its workforce following an 18% staff reduction in June. CEO Brian Armstrong pointed to recent pressure on the crypto sector thanks to "unscrupulous actors in the industry," referring to bankrupt exchange FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. "The FTX collapse and the resulting contagion...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Goldman Sachs is laying off 3,200 employees. Bob Iger tells Disney employees to work at the office four days a week. Georgia Bulldogs repeat as college football champions. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A little momentum. The Nasdaq put...
IPO Market Remains Frozen, But Could Rebound Later This Year, Tech Analyst Says

Following a lackluster year for tech IPOs in 2022, it's unlikely that the first half of 2023 will be much different, as many companies continue to face rising interest rates and a looming recession. But the collapse of the IPO market has caused the pipeline of anticipated public listings to...
Highly Successful People Read Books Differently, Says Expert: An ‘Underused and Incredibly Powerful…Way to Develop Ourselves'

The best leadership advice you'll ever receive may already sit on your bookshelf — once you learn to read like a leader. From Bill Gates to Barack Obama, successful leaders are often diligent readers. And there's a good chance they're reading differently than you, intentionally scanning every page for hidden lessons and leadership solutions, says Northwestern management professor Brooke Vuckovic.
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher Ahead of U.S. Inflation Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the U.S. consumer price index, which would set the Federal Reserve's trajectory in its attempt to tackle inflation after raising rates seven times in 2022. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.93%. Its consumer price...
Kelly Evans: It's More Than Just Wages Slowing

At first glance, a 700-point rally on one month of softer wage data, like we had on Friday, might seem like a bit of a stretch. But markets are smarter than that. What they're really sensing is that a slowdown is setting in, one that may give the Fed pause sooner than later.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like WESCO Very Much

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rite Aid Corp: "We don't want Rite Aid. Why don't we buy CVS?" ADMA Biologics Inc: "It's a great spec, but it is...
Global Spending on Mobile Games Falls 5% as High Inflation Causes Market to Cool

Consumer spending across app stores totaled $167 billion in 2022, slipping 2% from the previous year, Data.ai said in its annual "State of Mobile" report Wednesday. Faced with economic headwinds such as higher prices and borrowing costs, people are cutting back on discretionary purchases. Gaming especially has come under pressure.
Capella Space Raises $60 Million From Fund Run by Billionaire Entertainment Exec Thomas Tull

San Francisco-based satellite imagery specialist Capella Space raised $60 million from the U.S. Innovative Technology Fund of billionaire Thomas Tull. The latest raise brings Capella to about $250 million in total equity and debt financing since its founding in 2016. Capella has seven satellites in orbit currently, with its next-generation...

