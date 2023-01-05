ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

750thegame.com

Portland Thorns name Assistant Coach Mike Norris new Head Coach

Portland Thorns FC today announced that assistant coach Mike Norris has been appointed Thorns FC head coach ahead of the 2023 NWSL season, taking the helm as the fifth head coach in club history. “We are excited to have Mike move into our head coach position,” said Thorns FC general...
