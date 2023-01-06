ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment

Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
WARREN, OH
BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors

In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Motivation Monday: Dehydrating effects of caffeine …. Motivation Monday: Dehydrating effects of caffeine on your body. Motivation Monday: Dehydrating effects of caffeine …. Motivation Monday: Dehydrating effects of caffeine on your body. Picture Perfect Weather- Gino. Birthdays: Amber Pursell. Idaho killer drove by to see ‘fruits of his actions’: …...
EDINBORO, PA
Erie consignment store getting second life with new owner

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For six years, they were business neighbors. Sherry Dellecurti’s shop, “Lake Life,” featured art and beach-themed products, a motif that tapped into the near lakefront and tourist-prone thoroughfare that is West Eighth Street. Claudine Thiem sold furniture and decor on consignment, a theme that tapped into dreams and ideals. After nearly 12 years […]
ERIE, PA
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Air fryer blamed for house fire in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County believe an air fryer that was not in use but still plugged in caused a house fire over the weekend. The Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the aftermath of the fire as a warning. The door to the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Burger King Classic Brings in New Customers for Local Businesses

The 39th annual Burger King Classic, which brings in some of the best high school basketball teams from across the country, concluded tonight. The tournament brought in dozens of players, all of whom needed to be fed, housed, and entertained while in Erie. "They went over [to Splash Lagoon], and...
ERIE, PA
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County

A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Recent Deaths 1/10/23

Mame (Marian) Estadt, 83, of Shippenville, died Jan. 9, 2023. Patricia “Pat” Shaffer, 85, of Hermitage, formerly of Marienville, died Jan. 8, 2023. For complete obituaries, pick up a copy of The Derrick for this day or purchase this day’s electronic edition here. Electronic Edition subscribers to The Derrick may access obituaries once logged in to TheDerrick.com. If you forget your password, call (814) 676-7444.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.

CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
CLARION, PA
Commissioners Hear Proposal for Farm Colony Complex

A four-phase proposal for the future of the Farm Colony park in North Warren was laid forth at Monday’s Warren County Commissioners work session. The total cost for the proposal, which is to update the current facility and turn it into a multi-sport recreation park, is slated to be in the ballpark of $13 million.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Cindy Stewart

Cindy Stewart, 68, of Franklin, died Friday, January 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 23, 1954, in Franklin, Cindy was the daughter of Mary Mitchell and the late Ellwood “Woody” Mitchell. She was married to Dewey Stewart for more than 40 years, and he...
FRANKLIN, PA
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango County Crash

A man from Harrisville died in a crash late last week in Venango County. State police say the two vehicle crash happened Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. on Route 8 in Irwin Township. 28-year-old Cody Donaldson of Harrisville was driving south when his vehicle went into the opposite lane. A...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry

Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
OIL CITY, PA

