Chael Sonnen explains why Cain Velasquez is “the scariest fighter in MMA history”
Chael Sonnen has his pick for the scariest fighter in MMA history, and his name is Cain Velasquez. Velasquez is a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. Velasquez was renowned for his wrestling abilities and his conditioning. He’s beaten the likes of Junior dos Santos, Brock Lesnar, and Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars
People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Pretty Deadly WWE Status Following Live Event Debuts
Former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly were one of the breakout teams on the brand in 2022. Pretty Deadly lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to the New Day at NXT Deadl1ne on December 10. The duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have continued their feud with...
PWMania
Nick Khan Allegedly Has a Deal With Vince McMahon to Sell WWE, Sale Talks Brewing for Years
There has been a lot of talk about a potential WWE sale, which appears to be serious as the company has hired JPMorgan, and the word is that the company wants to sell before the next round of TV/media rights negotiations begins. Conrad Thompson explained on the latest “What Happened...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni moved to State prison, facing 30-50 years if found guilty of murder
Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to State prison after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The Tribuna De La Bahia reported that Baroni was arrested over the alleged crime, which stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend. The report noted that Baroni had been on alcohol and drugs.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
WWE Legend Sgt. Slaughter Went Off On Social Media About Lacey Evans Using The Cobra Clutch
Sgt. Slaughter recently learned about WWE's Lacey Evans using the cobra clutch as a finisher, and he had a lot to say about it.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
PWMania
Kevin Nash Responds to Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With Hulk Hogan
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Nash addressed rumours that he and Hulk Hogan do not get along, despite their success in WCW as members of the nWo. Nash denied this, stating that he was close to Hogan.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Offer From Triple H
2022 was a wild year for professional wrestling and WWE let Paige’s contract expired. Paige had been retired from in-ring competition for several years, but she has since returned to the ring as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling. Saraya is now part of the AEW women’s division, but it...
bodyslam.net
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Possibly Revealed
We have been left in the dark regarding one of WWE’s creepiest new faces, but it appears now that we know who is behind the mask. Since Uncle Howdy’s debut, it has been wondered who is terrorizing Bray Wyatt from behind the mask. And while there have been reports about the person behind the mask keeping it a secret, we now may know who it is.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Yardbarker
Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander React To Their Reunion On 1/9 WWE Raw
Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are all about coordination moving forward. The January 9, 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw saw some exciting developments pertaining to the former Hurt Business. MVP and Bobby Lashley came to an understanding that “they’re good,” leaving the door open for a future reunion. Also,...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
Fightful
