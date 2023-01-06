ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

WDTV

NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Mannington Middle School gets over $1-million in unclaimed stock

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington Middle School got a special visit from the state treasurer today and he brought a present from the past with him. Over a million dollars was presented to Mannington Middle School’s library. The library is named after the first female doctor from West Virginia...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Provost Dr. Gary Morris

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Provost Dr. Gary Morris with Glenville State University joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about Glenville State’s recent change to a three semester system, helping students graduate in four years, and how teachers get prepared for the classroom. You can watch the full...
GLENVILLE, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia Teacher of the Year honored

Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced. A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident. Updated: 9 hours ago. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

WVDOH accepts bids to replace several bridges on I-79 in NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Highways is accepting bids for 11 projects on Tuesday, including one to replace three pairs of bridges on I-79. That project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140, and the Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 at the West Virginia state line. According to the WVDOH, the bridges were built between 1966 and 1968.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia officials propose sending public funds to largely unregulated microschools via Hope Scholarship

Microschools are a mix between private schools and homeschooling that operate with little regulatory scrutiny. Critics of the proposed change say it could take more funding from public schools. West Virginia officials propose sending public funds to largely unregulated microschools via Hope Scholarship appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

School service personnel say pay is top priority

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School Service Personnel Association will enter the 2023 regular session with a little more clout in their lobbying efforts. This will be the first session the association has gone to the capitol to work on issues for members as an affiliate of the United Mine Workers of America.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Celebration planned for West Virginia Republicans

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November. The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. West...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

WVU Extension to offer free emergency medical course

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Extension is offering a free emergency medical technician course to address the shortage of emergency medical providers in West Virginia. The program is a partnership between Monongalia County Technical Education Center and WVU Extension. The training lasts 175 hours and provides participants with hands-on learning...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Brie Kniceley

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brie Kniceley with The Bridge Sports Complex joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about aquatic programs at The Bridge, when and how to register for swim lessons, and who can participate in swim lessons. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

WVU Medicine cuts ribbon on Fairmont Gateway Clinic expansion

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine officials cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic on Monday. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume. Officials said there were 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Jan. 9

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses new numbers in 2023. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

