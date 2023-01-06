Read full article on original website
WDTV
NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
WDTV
Mannington Middle School gets over $1-million in unclaimed stock
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington Middle School got a special visit from the state treasurer today and he brought a present from the past with him. Over a million dollars was presented to Mannington Middle School’s library. The library is named after the first female doctor from West Virginia...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Provost Dr. Gary Morris
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Provost Dr. Gary Morris with Glenville State University joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about Glenville State’s recent change to a three semester system, helping students graduate in four years, and how teachers get prepared for the classroom. You can watch the full...
WSAZ
West Virginia Teacher of the Year honored
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced. A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident. Updated: 9 hours ago. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell...
WDTV
WVDOH accepts bids to replace several bridges on I-79 in NCWV
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Highways is accepting bids for 11 projects on Tuesday, including one to replace three pairs of bridges on I-79. That project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140, and the Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 at the West Virginia state line. According to the WVDOH, the bridges were built between 1966 and 1968.
Mon Health employee joins West Virginia nursing leadership
The chief nursing officer at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital has been appointed as President-Elect of the West Virginia Organization of Nursing Leadership
West Virginia officials propose sending public funds to largely unregulated microschools via Hope Scholarship
Microschools are a mix between private schools and homeschooling that operate with little regulatory scrutiny. Critics of the proposed change say it could take more funding from public schools. West Virginia officials propose sending public funds to largely unregulated microschools via Hope Scholarship appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WVDOT is hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Harrison and Monongalia counties
CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Harrison and Monongalia counties, and may have a position that’s just right for you!. The WVDOT is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19,...
WVU Extension offers free EMT training
West Virginia is experiencing a shortage of people trained in EMT services. West Virginia University Extension is offering a free training course to help get people certified.
Metro News
School service personnel say pay is top priority
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School Service Personnel Association will enter the 2023 regular session with a little more clout in their lobbying efforts. This will be the first session the association has gone to the capitol to work on issues for members as an affiliate of the United Mine Workers of America.
wchsnetwork.com
Celebration planned for West Virginia Republicans
CHARLESTON, W. Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November. The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. West...
Power outages planned in Harrison, Mon counties
Residents in parts of Harrison and Monongalia counties will experience power outages in the next few weeks.
West Virginia state senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
WDTV
WVU Extension to offer free emergency medical course
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Extension is offering a free emergency medical technician course to address the shortage of emergency medical providers in West Virginia. The program is a partnership between Monongalia County Technical Education Center and WVU Extension. The training lasts 175 hours and provides participants with hands-on learning...
WTAP
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Human Resources announced last week that they are going to start using a new social services and child welfare system. The DHHR said in a statement that they are transitioning from the Families and Children Tracking System to the West Virginia...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Brie Kniceley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brie Kniceley with The Bridge Sports Complex joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about aquatic programs at The Bridge, when and how to register for swim lessons, and who can participate in swim lessons. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
WDTV
WVU Medicine cuts ribbon on Fairmont Gateway Clinic expansion
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine officials cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic on Monday. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume. Officials said there were 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Jan. 9
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses new numbers in 2023. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Children not raised by two parents face health care limitations, WVU study finds
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One researcher at WVU has found that health care can provide limitations when children aren’t raised by both parents. Many children today may not live with their biological or adoptive parents, and that can cause problems when it comes to receiving health care. Jonathon Beckmeyer...
Road near Davis Medical Center in Elkins closing permanently
Davis Medical Center announced that the main access road for the hospital will be closed to non-hospital traffic, permanently.
Comments / 1