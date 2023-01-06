CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Highways is accepting bids for 11 projects on Tuesday, including one to replace three pairs of bridges on I-79. That project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140, and the Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 at the West Virginia state line. According to the WVDOH, the bridges were built between 1966 and 1968.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO