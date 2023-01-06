ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Ditch the spa, keep the skincare at new Ann Arbor shop

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new shop in Ann Arbor is helping customers attain glowing skin while ditching the spa. Heyday, a shop at 950 W. Eisenhower Parkway dedicated to skincare and facials, is celebrating the opening of its Ann Arbor location -- its first in Michigan -- on Friday, Jan. 13, with an event that includes visits from Thrivery and Link x Lou.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Castle for Sale Has the Most STUNNING Woodwork and Ceilings

A Michigan mansion designed by a famous architect is for sale - and you gotta see inside!. I have never seen woodwork and ceilings inside a private residence like this... The property at 1089 Iroquois in Detroit was designed by famous architect, Louis Kamper. Kamper emigrated from Germany in 1880 with his family. Historic Detroit describes him as a.
DETROIT, MI
Plymouth Mental Health opens Ann Arbor location

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new local mental health clinic is hoping to help offer individualized support to the Ann Arbor area with its newest location. Plymouth Mental Health opened its first Ann Arbor location in mid-January, bringing five therapists to the area. It’s a number co-owner Greg Ebel said they hope to grow.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor OKs adding nearly 50 more acres to greenbelt

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is teaming up with Webster Township to permanently protect two more farm properties totaling nearly 50 acres just northwest of the city. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Jan. 9, to join the township in purchasing conservation easements on 30 acres off Joy Road near Stein Road and 19 acres at the southeast corner of Farrell and Zeeb roads.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

