Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Willy Wonka-esque immersive chocolate village coming to Michigan
TROY, MI - A sweet exhibit is coming to Michigan in 2023 that’s a little Willy Wonka-esque. Get ready for Choco Town at Oakland Mall in Troy. The immersive experience will tempt your taste buds for a limited time beginning March 16. Tickets go on sale for the Fever-run...
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Alcohol-free drinks flow in Michigan as more businesses enter market
There’s Dry January, the “sober curious,” mocktails and a mindful drinking movement. Nonalcoholic beer, wine and spirits are becoming more popular as some consumers cut back on booze. Although nonalcoholic drinks account for only a small chunk of total alcohol sales in the United States – 0.47%...
Ditch the spa, keep the skincare at new Ann Arbor shop
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new shop in Ann Arbor is helping customers attain glowing skin while ditching the spa. Heyday, a shop at 950 W. Eisenhower Parkway dedicated to skincare and facials, is celebrating the opening of its Ann Arbor location -- its first in Michigan -- on Friday, Jan. 13, with an event that includes visits from Thrivery and Link x Lou.
Michigan Castle for Sale Has the Most STUNNING Woodwork and Ceilings
A Michigan mansion designed by a famous architect is for sale - and you gotta see inside!. I have never seen woodwork and ceilings inside a private residence like this... The property at 1089 Iroquois in Detroit was designed by famous architect, Louis Kamper. Kamper emigrated from Germany in 1880 with his family. Historic Detroit describes him as a.
Plymouth Mental Health opens Ann Arbor location
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new local mental health clinic is hoping to help offer individualized support to the Ann Arbor area with its newest location. Plymouth Mental Health opened its first Ann Arbor location in mid-January, bringing five therapists to the area. It’s a number co-owner Greg Ebel said they hope to grow.
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Detroit puts pressure on Winans to finally finish 20-year Perfecting Church construction
The languishing ‘Tyvek Temple’ faces a public nuisance lawsuit, according to letter from the city
Dexter Ice Fest plans to bring more than 80 sculptures to Monument Park
DEXTER, MI -- Bundle up and get ready to check out more than 80 sculptures at Dexter’s fourth-annual Ice Fest. The family-friendly festival is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in downtown Dexter’s Monument Park. Activities are planned for throughout the day, as well as treats like hot chocolate and s’mores.
5 great Ann Arbor-area places to get zero-proof drinks for Dry January
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While nothing gives those aspirational New Year’s resolutions a kickstart like abstaining from alcohol, veterans of Dry January know how difficult it can be to find anything other than plain soda. But the zero-proof menus at Mash Ypsilanti and mocktails at Ann Arbor’s Ravens Club,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Same great crepes can be found at City Crepes new location
JACKSON, MI – City Crepes has moved two doors down, bringing better aesthetics to its same favorite foods. The mother-daughter team of Janice and Nikki Lane opened the restaurant around 11 years ago. Previously, it was inside 137 N. Jackson St. However, when Blue Julep moved down the street,...
Winning Lotto 47 ticket worth $1.15 million sold at Pinckney grocery store
LANSING, MI -- The first $1 million lottery winner of 2023 has been sold in Michigan as someone won the $1.15 million Lotto 47 jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 7. The winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger store, located at 9700 Chilson Commons Circle in Pinckney.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Lottery: $1.15 million Lotto 47 winning ticket sold at Livingston County Kroger
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A lucky person bought a $1.15 million winning Michigan Lottery ticket at a Livingston County Kroger store. The Lotto 47 ticket with the numbers drawn Saturday, 02-09-20-22-24-39, was purchased from the Kroger at 9700 Chilson Commons Circle in Pinckney. It's the first jackpot won...
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Ann Arbor OKs adding nearly 50 more acres to greenbelt
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is teaming up with Webster Township to permanently protect two more farm properties totaling nearly 50 acres just northwest of the city. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Jan. 9, to join the township in purchasing conservation easements on 30 acres off Joy Road near Stein Road and 19 acres at the southeast corner of Farrell and Zeeb roads.
Drag racing suspects hide in dumpster after stop sticks take out Dodge Charger
HIGHLAND PARK, MI – Three people were arrested early Sunday when police found them hiding in a dumpster after a high-speed chase through the Detroit area, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a report of more than 40 vehicles...
fox2detroit.com
Eloise psychiatric hospital renovation plans include 1920s-themed speakeasy, restaurant, hotel
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Plans for the former Eloise psychiatric hospital in Westland include a hotel, a restaurant, and a speakeasy. Many of the original buildings on the property are gone. Currently, there are escape rooms and a haunted attraction in the Kay Beard Building. Paranormal tours are also offered on Saturday nights.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Da Edoardo offers authentic Italian cuisine, date night specials
GRAND BLANC TWP. -- Standing firm for 23 years sandwiched in between a strip center and right across the street from the NCG Trillium Cinema movie theatre, Da Edoardo offers authentic Italian cuisine. Located at 8185 Holly Road in Grand Blanc Township, the interior is spacious, seating 175 guests, and...
