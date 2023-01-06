Read full article on original website
Bruno G
3d ago
Complete scam by gas company, this is how they will get back & then some by far every year they are required by state of Cali to credit every gas user once a year my gut tells me that the corrupt politicians are behind involved in this as well from that dirtbag in Sacramento they are getting kickbacks from the gas company completely outrages of the corruption in Cali...
Shabu the Shiba
2d ago
Is Newsom going to put together a special committee to investigate this profiteering?
Sal vaje
3d ago
another dmbdmbcrat state ! voting has consequences!!
Fontana Herald News
Customers will see much higher natural gas bills this winter
Customers will see much higher natural gas bills this winter, and Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) is encouraging residents to take advantage of conservation tips and programs. On Jan. 6, SoCalGas announced a $1 million contribution to the Gas Assistance Fund, a program that helps income-qualified customers pay their natural...
Flying Magazine
GA Airport Turned Into Emergency Base In Storm-Ravaged California
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is using Ocean Ridge Airport as an emergency staging area amid widespread power outages in California. [Courtesy: Mike Nelson]. One of the arguments used to protect airports from closure and redevelopment is that they are public resources, especially in times of emergency. That’s exactly what is happening at Ocean Ridge Airport (E55) on the coast of California.
Unclaimed Property in California: Could You Be Sitting on a Fortune Without Even Knowing It?
You may be owed a fortune and not even know it. Unclaimed property in California refers to any financial asset that has been abandoned or forgotten by its owner. This can include wages, bank accounts, stocks, insurance policies, tax refunds, and even safe deposit box contents. The California State Controller's Office is responsible for holding and safeguarding this unclaimed property until it is claimed by the rightful owner or their heir.
KTLA.com
World Harvest Food Bank faces egg shortage problem
According to the recent edition of Business News, California eggs are expensive and getting harder to find. The publication reports, “…the reason is an unprecedented outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza – commonly known as bird flu – that has killed millions of egg-layers across the country. Among them are the millions of cage-free chickens California is relying on to comply with Proposition 12, a 2018 animal welfare initiative that went into effect last year. The resulting shortages and price increases have hit the poorest Californians hard, eating up inventory at food banks and upsetting families who rely on federal programs with strict purchasing guidelines. And they are further extended in the new year, as cage-free mandates take effect in other states and demand exceeds supply.”
KRON4
‘We are soaked’: California governor says 3 more atmospheric rivers are coming
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California was slammed by six atmospheric rivers this winter, and at least three more are on the way, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters at a news conference held in Capitola Tuesday. Newsom toured the small beach town to survey heavy damages left in the wake...
times-advocate.com
Utilities Net Metering 3.0 Impact on California Solar
In the past we have talked about how some states have tried to prevent the average citizen from getting solar on their homes, but not California. Think again. This fall, the utilities presented a formidable proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission. The solar industry fought hard with demonstrations, phone calls and emails to PCUC and Governor Newsom. Thankfully, the utilities didn’t get everything they were asking for, but the CPUC passed a proposal that could put many solar companies out of business. 2023 is going to be a rough year for solar companies, and even strong ones might need to lay off many of their employees.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Urges Californians: “Be Hyper-Vigilant” During This Third Week of Winter Storms
Federal emergency declaration gets California more funding, equipment, and personnel. January 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – As California enters the third week of severe winter storms, Governor Gavin Newsom is urging people to keep their guard up as strong winds and heavy rains. continue to threaten communities across the...
KTLA.com
California snowpack soars to nearly 200% of normal
While many areas of California are coping with the destructive impact of relentless rainfall, the news is nothing but good when it comes to the state’s snowpack. As of Monday, California’s snow water equivalent was 199% of normal for the date (January 9), according to the California Department of Water Resources.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms
January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
California has gone from extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days
California's parade of ultra-wet storms has not completely reversed the deeply rooted drought. And scientists warn that it has a long way to go to erase years of unfavorable precipitation trends and water supply overuse. CNN correspondent René Marsh reports.
oc-breeze.com
SoCalGas triples contribution to Gas Assistance Fund to help customers impacted by historically high natural gas prices
Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) announced a $1 million contribution to the Gas Assistance Fund, a program that helps income-qualified customers pay their natural gas bills beginning Jan. 17. Customers will be facing bills that could be double or higher compared to last year’s winter bills. The high bills...
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
Opinion: Democrats Face Dilemma as California’s Budget Surplus Withers
While California has a surplus of critical issues demanding political attention — housing, homelessness and water to mention the most obvious — it faces a deficit of financial resources to deal with them. Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon reveal a proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that...
depauliaonline.com
Weeks of extreme weather and disaster leave citizens uncertain about the future of California’s climate
Uprooted trees, dark buildings and streets filled with brown, murky water have become a daily occurrence for Californians. A combination of earthquakes, cyclones and storms over the past few weeks have negatively impacted many, but the forecast shows that this extreme weather is far from over. After a devastating magnitude...
thenationalnews.com
California storm: Floods, mudslides and power cuts plague whole state
People had to be rescued after two vehicles fell into a sinkhole in Chatsworth as storms continue to ravage California. Reuters. A storm that prompted thousands of evacuations and killed at least 14 continued to batter California on Tuesday, as severe weather rolled in from the Pacific — and more is expected in the days to come.
