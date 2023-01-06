Read full article on original website
Live kindly, stay optimistic
3d ago
So New Jersey businesses that are failing or can't afford to pay a grown up a livable wage can now make the poor teenagers work their butts off for longer hours because nobody wants to work for them anymore. Got it.
NihilistSolitude
3d ago
not worry about Restrictions On People With Concealed Carry Permits, it unconstitutional
Gov. Murphy proposes ending NJ's cap on liquor licenses for a single town
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address for 2023, the first such address delivered live at the State House in three years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, a town can only award one license per 3,000 residents. Liquor licenses go for more than $1 million in some communities [ more › ]
NJ Republicans vote to defund the IRS
Republicans from New Jersey joined with their U.S. House counterparts in an effort to defund the IRS. Newly elected Tom Kean, Jr, (R-7) joined with fellow New Jersey Republicans Chris Smith (R-4) and Jeff Van Drew (R-2) in voting for the "Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act." The measure...
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
TikTok banned on all NJ state electronic devices
Effective immediately, New Jersey is banning TikTok on any and all phones, computers and other electronic devices issued by the state. The action follows other states banning the popular, Chinese-controlled app from their own government devices. On Monday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the cybersecurity directive, stating “bolstering cybersecurity is...
How should NJ spend its weed money? – State wants your feedback
Among the many questions we get asked by New Jersey 101.5 listeners is: Where does the weed money go now that cannabis is legal and taxed in New Jersey?. You're going to have a chance to help decide the answer. New Jersey's Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) will take public input...
POLITICO
Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul
Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
NJ not ‘where woke goes to die’ — Gov. Murphy mocks DeSantis
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy, considered a potential Democratic presidential candidate, took a slightly veiled shot at another contender for the White House during the annual State of the State address on Tuesday. “Some governors boast that their state is where 'woke goes to die.' I’m not sure I...
Free money: why haven’t more signed up for NJ’s ANCHOR tax relief program?
JERSEY CITY (PIX11) — If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you’re most likely eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. Still, not everybody knows about the state tax rebate program, and fewer than 25% of eligible renters in the Garden State have yet to sign up for the […]
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline for Renters and Homeowners to File for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
During his State of the State Address today, Governor Phil Murphy announced that, in concert with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
The Big Bet: NJ Has Spent the Most Money on This Since 2018
What does New Jersey lead the nation in for spending since 2018? Here's a hint: most of that spending took place right here in South Jersey. In 2018 the Supreme Court removed the federal ban on sports betting, allowing states to legalize it if they choose. Since then, many states have legalized sports betting, and in the last four years, there has been significant growth.
Interested? NJ is holding an affordable housing lottery
If you’re looking for a chance to find more affordable housing in New Jersey, this could be for you. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Division of Housing and Community Resources will soon begin accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting list. The...
insidernj.com
Republicans Savage Murphy’s ‘Extreme’ Speech
In the aftermath, Republicans trashed Governor Phil Murphy’s speech. “Taxes are too high,” Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio said. “Second quarter GDP was negative.”. He lamented what he described as an unfair business climate, thanks to Murphy’s tax policies. “Let’s cut the corporate business tax,” DiMaio...
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
I moved to Florida. What taxes will I owe to N.J.?
Q. I moved to Florida in October 2022 and I’m renting a house. I plan on selling my New Jersey home come maybe in 2024. What are my tax implications and what should I do to reduce any penalties?. — Feeling warmer now. A. Congratulations on your move. There...
Best And Worst Places To Raise A Family, This Is Where New Jersey Ranks
Inflation is through the roof so when the list of the best and worst places to raise a family came out I was nervous about where New Jersey landed. I know it is expensive here in New Jersey but what about that old adage “you get what you pay for”? Financial website WalletHub did research to figure out the best and worst places to raise a family with cost being one of the focal points. Where does New Jersey fall on the list?
N.J.’s top 17 towns with the highest incomes, ranked
New Jersey residents have among the highest median incomes in the U.S. and that includes five towns where the median household income tops $200,000. Households in Short Hills, a section of Millburn Township in Essex County, topped the list, reported a median income of more than $250,000 in 2021, according to U.S. Census data. The census stops providing specific numbers after the income exceeds $250,000.
New Jersey, Are You Ready For A Possible Federal Ban On Gas Stoves?
This is straight from our believe it or not department. A United States Consumer Product Safety Commissioner is actually talking out loud about the possibility of banning natural gas stoves in America. Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News yesterday that his agency is investigating the possible pollution that is...
Expensive Or Not, Survey Says NJ Is Among Top 10 States To Raise A Family
You're already well aware of this if you're a New Jersey resident, but the Garden State oftentimes catches quite a lot of slack. Sure, it's expensive and there are a lot of people here, but all the stereotypes are robbing people from seeing all the great aspects of the state.
Are calls from jail too expensive? Report reveals NJ figures
It costs too much for New Jersey families to connect with their loved ones who are behind bars, according to a report from the advocacy group Prison Policy Initiative. Compared to other states, New Jersey isn't even close to being one of the biggest offenders when it comes to the price of phone calls, the report suggests. But there's another problem taking over in New Jersey and elsewhere: the cost of video chats.
