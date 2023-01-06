Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Football: Irish finish the season ranked #18 in the AP Top 25 Poll
Not long after the Georgia Bulldogs steamrolled the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship game, the final AP Top 25 Poll was released. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished #18 in the country — right between the Troy Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers,. It’s pretty amazing that...
Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in deep, deep trouble and have been for pretty much the entire season. An 0-5 start to their ACC schedule is every bit as disastrous as their 8-8 overall record would indicate — especially when you actually consider who the Irish beat, and how tough those wins were.
Notre Dame Football: LB Michael Stonebreaker named to 2023 CFB Hall of Fame class
Michael Stonebreaker, a Notre Dame fan favorite for decades, was selected to be in this year’s College Football Hall of Fame class. Michael Stonebreaker, a two-time All-American and one of the most skilled linebackers in college football in the late 1980s, has been elected as a member of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class by the National Football Foundation.
Notre Dame Football: Safety D.J. Brown announces his return for final year with the Irish
In a surprising move, Notre Dame safety D.J. Brown announced on Instagram that he is coming back to play one more year for the Irish. The move was surprising because just about everything I’ve heard was that Brown had played his last down at Notre Dame, and would not pursue a sixth season in South Bend or anywhere else. Whatever needed to change — changed.
Women’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Fighting Irish Travel to Take On UNC
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team travels to Chapel Hill, NC to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday afternoon. This begins a road stretch of sorts for the NDWBB as they play 3 of the next 4 ACC games on the road. This matchup...
Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Break Badgers 6-4
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished their series against the University of Wisconsin Badgers Saturday in Madison with a 6-4 win. Following Notre Dame’s 2-0 loss to the Badgers Friday and despite a third period blow to the elite Irish penalty kill Saturday, the six goals from the Irish marked a season high for the team.
