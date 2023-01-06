ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

2news.com

Senior Resource Fair to be held at Northwest Reno Library on Monday

Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, January 9, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library located at 2325 Robb Drive. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Real Estate Development Company Reveals Plans for Fernley Promenade

LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade. LRE & Companies says Fernley Promenade is a 13-acre mixed-used development project comprising of industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. Fernley Promenade will have a 98-room hotel, three quick-service...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

New commercial real estate brokerage opens in Carson City

Principals Ale Moncada, CCIM, and Samuel Douglass, CCIM, have opened their new brokerage, Nevada Commercial Group (NVCG). NVCG is a full-service commercial real estate firm providing sales, leasing, property management, and consulting services for office, retail, industrial, multifamily and land properties throughout Nevada. Moncada and Douglass brought together two top...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Nevada Donor Network President joins UNR Foundation Board of Trustees

Nevada Donor Network Foundation (NDNF) recently announced that Foundation President Steven Peralta will be joining University of Nevada, Reno’s Foundation Board of Trustees. Peralta brings over 20 years of leadership experience in philanthropy, donor relations and fundraising to his role on the board. The Board of Trustees was created...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Urges Residents, Businesses to Evaluate and Prepare

Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions. Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm

Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local coffee shop sets itself apart with South American inspired coffee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cafe Con Papi opened early last year on 6th street. “We didn’t have a grand opening, it was more of a small opening,” said Jose Delgado, Owner of Cafe Con Papi. “So, we got to get the community to come in and it was great. Just getting the feedback about how Reno is up and growing and just having something unique like this.”
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Fire Department conducts Christmas Tree Burn Demonstration

The Reno Fire Department is helping spread the word as part of the City’s effort to educate the public on the importance of fire safety. Friday, January 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and The Reno Fire Department conducted a live burn of a Christmas Tree to share the importance of getting dried trees (fuel) out of the home.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Arthouse cinema opens in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The art scene is expanding in the Biggest Little City with the opening of a new arthouse cinema. It’s called Theater 42 and it’s now open at 201 West Moana Lane. You can see all kinds of films dating back to the earliest days...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Summerset Senior Living hosts Grand Opening

RENO, Nev. – Summerset Senior Living is hosting a Grand Opening Party for their North West Reno location on Thursday, Jan. 12. The event will start with a ribbon cutting the Reno Chamber of Commerce followed by special words from elected officials. Their Grand Opening Celebration is a perfect...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Long Term Forecast Keeps Storm Gate Open

Unlike last year, January is usually Reno’s wettest month of the year. The storm gate is still open and looks to stay that way at least for the next couple of weeks. There will be brief breaks every now and then, but more stormy days than dry days overall. Not only do we have storms lined up, but atmospheric rivers. An atmospheric river is a plume of moisture coming up from the Pacific that rides along the jet stream. Atmospheric rivers are good in that they can really help us get out of a drought, but they can also lead to flooding if the timing is right. Since they come up near the Hawaiian Islands, they are usually associated with warmer temperatures as well. This can lead to melting our snowpack and increasing the flood risk. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air.
RENO, NV

