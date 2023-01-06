Read full article on original website
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentenceRobert J HansenEl Dorado County, CA
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
2news.com
BLM to host public meeting in Reno for input on potential updates to solar energy program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM...
2news.com
Senior Resource Fair to be held at Northwest Reno Library on Monday
Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, January 9, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library located at 2325 Robb Drive. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free...
2news.com
Real Estate Development Company Reveals Plans for Fernley Promenade
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade. LRE & Companies says Fernley Promenade is a 13-acre mixed-used development project comprising of industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. Fernley Promenade will have a 98-room hotel, three quick-service...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
Nevada Appeal
New commercial real estate brokerage opens in Carson City
Principals Ale Moncada, CCIM, and Samuel Douglass, CCIM, have opened their new brokerage, Nevada Commercial Group (NVCG). NVCG is a full-service commercial real estate firm providing sales, leasing, property management, and consulting services for office, retail, industrial, multifamily and land properties throughout Nevada. Moncada and Douglass brought together two top...
Native tuition waiver program is off to a promising start
Jennifer SolisNevada Current Brian Melendez can trace his family history back to an encampment on the land where the Reynolds School of Journalism now stands, before they were forcibly removed to make room for the old Mackey Stadium. “Not too long ago, my great-great-grandmother gave birth where ...
2news.com
Nevada Donor Network President joins UNR Foundation Board of Trustees
Nevada Donor Network Foundation (NDNF) recently announced that Foundation President Steven Peralta will be joining University of Nevada, Reno’s Foundation Board of Trustees. Peralta brings over 20 years of leadership experience in philanthropy, donor relations and fundraising to his role on the board. The Board of Trustees was created...
2news.com
Douglas County Urges Residents, Businesses to Evaluate and Prepare
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions. Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
2news.com
41st Annual Flips Invitational Gymnastics Meet to be held at the GSR on Jan. 20-22
Flips USA Gymnastics is excited to host the 41st Annual Flips Invitational at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino on Friday, January 20th - Sunday, January 22nd, 2023. More than 400 female gymnasts from ages 5-18 will represent Nevada, California, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho at the event. Athletes will be...
KOLO TV Reno
Local coffee shop sets itself apart with South American inspired coffee
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cafe Con Papi opened early last year on 6th street. “We didn’t have a grand opening, it was more of a small opening,” said Jose Delgado, Owner of Cafe Con Papi. “So, we got to get the community to come in and it was great. Just getting the feedback about how Reno is up and growing and just having something unique like this.”
2news.com
Reno Fire Department conducts Christmas Tree Burn Demonstration
The Reno Fire Department is helping spread the word as part of the City’s effort to educate the public on the importance of fire safety. Friday, January 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and The Reno Fire Department conducted a live burn of a Christmas Tree to share the importance of getting dried trees (fuel) out of the home.
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
KOLO TV Reno
Arthouse cinema opens in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The art scene is expanding in the Biggest Little City with the opening of a new arthouse cinema. It’s called Theater 42 and it’s now open at 201 West Moana Lane. You can see all kinds of films dating back to the earliest days...
2news.com
Declaration Of Emergency Issued In Reno And Washoe County Ahead Of Next Storm
The declaration gives governments the flexibility to request resources and increase staffing as needed. Declarations of emergency have been announced by the City of Reno and Washoe County ahead of the next series of winter storms.
KOLO TV Reno
Reading Reno: Local author shares her experience backstage at Reno casino showrooms in new memoir
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elaine Starrett Sargent (E.M. Starr) knew she was the perfect person to write a book about Reno showgirls because she spent 15 years dressing them, fixing their costumes, listening to their stories and seeing the drama unfold from her prime position backstage. She stopped by Morning...
Sierra Sun
Summerset Senior Living hosts Grand Opening
RENO, Nev. – Summerset Senior Living is hosting a Grand Opening Party for their North West Reno location on Thursday, Jan. 12. The event will start with a ribbon cutting the Reno Chamber of Commerce followed by special words from elected officials. Their Grand Opening Celebration is a perfect...
2news.com
Lyon County Encourages Area Residents to Prepare for Incoming Winter Weather Storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
2news.com
Storey County Approves Resolution Declaring a State of Emergency ahead of storm
As the National Weather Service anticipates an atmospheric river event in the western Nevada region starting Saturday evening into Sunday morning, Storey County officials are reminding all residents to prepare by having food, water, batteries, flashlights and alternative heating sources on hand as power may go out. Following a special...
2news.com
Long Term Forecast Keeps Storm Gate Open
Unlike last year, January is usually Reno’s wettest month of the year. The storm gate is still open and looks to stay that way at least for the next couple of weeks. There will be brief breaks every now and then, but more stormy days than dry days overall. Not only do we have storms lined up, but atmospheric rivers. An atmospheric river is a plume of moisture coming up from the Pacific that rides along the jet stream. Atmospheric rivers are good in that they can really help us get out of a drought, but they can also lead to flooding if the timing is right. Since they come up near the Hawaiian Islands, they are usually associated with warmer temperatures as well. This can lead to melting our snowpack and increasing the flood risk. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air.
