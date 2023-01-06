WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first new officer of 2023 has been sworn-in to the West Lafayette Police Department following a ceremony at city hall Tuesday morning. Chief Troy Harris said he hopes this is the first of many swearing-ins this year. He told News 18 the department is currently five officers short of a full staff. Not including two more staffers who will be retiring this month.

