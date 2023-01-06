Read full article on original website
Stacie Cottrell Spires
4d ago
so sad ..many prayers for this man's recovery....my dad was in a burn unit and went thru many surgeries and a rehab hospital so I know kinda what this poor man is up against...
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
WLFI.com
Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad. As we've...
WLFI.com
Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
Victim of house explosion identified
Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
Lafayette man dead after home explosion
A Lafayette resident reportedly died after a home explosion about 2:25 p.m. Friday. After the explosion, The Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the man seriously injured inside the home, which happened in the 100 block of South 28th St., and transported him to the hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight
UPDATE: IMPD has arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Malone for his alleged role in the shooting on Breakwater Drive. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved […]
State trooper gives baby CPR after serious injury Miami County crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police Captain helped perform CPR on an 8-month-old child who wasn’t breathing after a two-vehicle collision in a rural stretch of Miami County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Old US 31 and County Road 1000 […]
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
WISH-TV
Man dead, woman hurt in shooting at gas station on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night on the city’s south side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person shot at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at a Marathon gas station in the 1500 block of West Thompson Road near the intersection with South Harding Street.
Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
3 people injured in near south side shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near south side that has left one person in critical condition.
WLFI.com
First new police officer of 2023 sworn in, department ups recruiting efforts
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first new officer of 2023 has been sworn-in to the West Lafayette Police Department following a ceremony at city hall Tuesday morning. Chief Troy Harris said he hopes this is the first of many swearing-ins this year. He told News 18 the department is currently five officers short of a full staff. Not including two more staffers who will be retiring this month.
FireRescue1
Ind. widow sues governments, first responder agencies over response time, husband's death
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Tipton County woman is suing multiple governments and first responder agencies, alleging the death of their husband could've been avoided if ambulances arrived more quickly. Rachel Peace, as the representative to her late husband's estate, filed a civil tort lawsuit in September over the...
1 killed in double shooting on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night on Indy’s south side. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street. Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of […]
WLFI.com
Man accused of beating 3-year-old to death faces jury for second time
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man stands trial this week in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Zeus Cox. Jermaine Garnes' girlfriend, Crystal Cox, is already convicted of murder in this case. Now, Garnes faces his own jury — but for a second time. That's because his...
16-year-old driver in Friday Carmel crash dies
Carmel police have confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who crashed into a building on Friday, passed away Sunday morning.
IMPD says missing mother and children found
UPDATE: IMPD says the missing mother and her children have all been found and are safe. ————————————————- INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Indianapolis mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday from Indy’s far east side. 25-year-old Susie Gomez Hernandez was last seen with her […]
Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
Carmel HS student dies after vehicle crashes into building
UPDATE: The Carmel Police Department said the student died Sunday morning from injuries sustained in the crash. The high school encourages any students who may be struggling at home to dial 988 to access a 24-hour hotline to talk to a live counselor. CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel High School student was taken to the […]
WISH-TV
Delphi murders suspect’s lawyers have a long discovery list
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen’s lawyers want the names and addresses of every person that has talked to investigators about this case. They want every police report connected to the murders of Libby and Abby. Allen’s court appointed lawyers have the green light to hire a private investigator. This seven-page filing is the road map his lawyers plan to use in his defense.
WISH-TV
Family: Innocent bystander saves mother, 4 kids during carjacking
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the family of Courtney Hall, an innocent bystander stepped in to protect her and her four kids during a carjacking Sunday night. While Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not confirmed everyone’s role in the case, News 8 reported Sunday night that one man was shot and killed.
Comments / 3