Lafayette, IN

Comments / 3

Stacie Cottrell Spires
4d ago

so sad ..many prayers for this man's recovery....my dad was in a burn unit and went thru many surgeries and a rehab hospital so I know kinda what this poor man is up against...

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad. As we've...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Victim of house explosion identified

Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette man dead after home explosion

A Lafayette resident reportedly died after a home explosion about 2:25 p.m. Friday. After the explosion, The Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the man seriously injured inside the home, which happened in the 100 block of South 28th St., and transported him to the hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight

UPDATE: IMPD has arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Malone for his alleged role in the shooting on Breakwater Drive. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

State trooper gives baby CPR after serious injury Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police Captain helped perform CPR on an 8-month-old child who wasn’t breathing after a two-vehicle collision in a rural stretch of Miami County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Old US 31 and County Road 1000 […]
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dead, woman hurt in shooting at gas station on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night on the city’s south side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person shot at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at a Marathon gas station in the 1500 block of West Thompson Road near the intersection with South Harding Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

First new police officer of 2023 sworn in, department ups recruiting efforts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first new officer of 2023 has been sworn-in to the West Lafayette Police Department following a ceremony at city hall Tuesday morning. Chief Troy Harris said he hopes this is the first of many swearing-ins this year. He told News 18 the department is currently five officers short of a full staff. Not including two more staffers who will be retiring this month.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

1 killed in double shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night on Indy’s south side. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street. Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD says missing mother and children found

UPDATE: IMPD says the missing mother and her children have all been found and are safe. ————————————————- INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Indianapolis mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday from Indy’s far east side. 25-year-old Susie Gomez Hernandez was last seen with her […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Carmel HS student dies after vehicle crashes into building

UPDATE: The Carmel Police Department said the student died Sunday morning from injuries sustained in the crash. The high school encourages any students who may be struggling at home to dial 988 to access a 24-hour hotline to talk to a live counselor. CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel High School student was taken to the […]
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Delphi murders suspect’s lawyers have a long discovery list

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen’s lawyers want the names and addresses of every person that has talked to investigators about this case. They want every police report connected to the murders of Libby and Abby. Allen’s court appointed lawyers have the green light to hire a private investigator. This seven-page filing is the road map his lawyers plan to use in his defense.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Family: Innocent bystander saves mother, 4 kids during carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the family of Courtney Hall, an innocent bystander stepped in to protect her and her four kids during a carjacking Sunday night. While Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not confirmed everyone’s role in the case, News 8 reported Sunday night that one man was shot and killed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

